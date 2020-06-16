ANDERSON: Roy family gives back to Mines golf program with trailer, plaque

Like most coaches and athletes this spring in the country, former South Dakota School of Mines head golf coach and current volunteer assistant Tye Roy felt like the Hardrocker athletes got a raw deal this spring after being shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
So he decided to do something about it, at least with the idea of honoring the Mines golfers, especially the two seniors on the women's team — Nicole Schrader and Emily Schimbero — who did not get to close their careers out on the links.
The Roy family, which also includes his mother, Echo Klaproth, and sister, Amanda Roy, honored those athletes by memorializing this year's team with a large plaque and also donated a new travel trailer for the program to haul its equipment to the various tournaments around the region and country.
Roy announced the gifts recently with many of the program's golfers and School of Mines officials on board during a Zoom conference call.
Always passionate about the program, he spent a lot of time checking in on the scholar athletes and other students this spring, and found that many of them were having a tough time dealing with everything that was going on.
"I was especially impacted knowing the golf and track programs had both lost their official RMAC seasons, with many of them graduating and never getting to come back," he said. "They didn’t get a final senior night, final team celebration, etc. So many felt a bit empty with how it all ended. So, I wanted to do something to honor this golf team and the coaches. I wanted them to know how valuable they all are to the SD Mines family, and that people recognize them for all they do."
On behalf of the Travis Roy Memorial Endowment, the Roy family also wanted to donate some much needed equipment upgrades for the program. They donated at new 6x12 custom travel trailer, which Roy finished himself by adding in ez-go golf cart club racks, shoe storage racks and a team cooler. They are also donating 10 new team travel cases.
"Hopefully these things will help them feel a bit more valued in the program, make traveling a bit easier, and they are also great recruiting tools for future Hardrocker golfers," said Roy, who was visibly emotional during the Zoom call.
The Roy family started the endowment a few years ago to provide scholarship funding for men’s and women’s golf at Mines. It is in memory of Tye and Amanda's older brother, Travis Roy, a Mines alumnus in Industrial Engineering, who passed away from brain cancer.
Mines head coach Luke Wheeler said on the Zoom meeting that he got the message that Roy and his family really wanted to do something special for this team for 2019-2020 just before the Zoom meeting. He was shocked with what he saw.
"Our season got caught short and I feel like we got the short end of the stick on everything," he said. "I had no idea what they (Roy family) were doing or what was going to happen, until about 20 minutes (before the Zoom call). I just want to thank the Roy family from the bottom of my heart, this is awesome."
On the Zoom call, Roy said the new trailer will be "so pretty and scream the South Dakota School of Mines and Hardrocker golf."
The plaque, which will hang in the Hardrocker golf room, stands 6X6, with Grubby in the middle along with the pictures of the two teams. On each picture will have all of the golfers' names and read:
"This plaque is to honor the women and men of the 2019-2020 Hardrocker golf program. Your season may have been lost, but your contributions will not be forgotten. Thank you, Tye Roy and family."
Roy was emotional on the Zoom call, he said, because the Mines golfers are "such a great group of young men and women," and his life has been enriched by just getting the opportunity to know all of them.
"I knew they were hurting this spring and I really felt bad for them," he said. "They all work very hard and to go through what they did was tough. I was proud of them for their resilience and just glad our family could do something nice for them, Coach Wheeler, and the golf program in general."
Roy told the golfers on the Zoom call that he wanted people to know that they are appreciated.
His passion for the school and the program will say it all when the Hardrockers pull in next season to each course to play.
