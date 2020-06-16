ANDERSON: Roy family gives back to Mines golf program with trailer, plaque

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Like most coaches and athletes this spring in the country, former South Dakota School of Mines head golf coach and current volunteer assistant Tye Roy felt like the Hardrocker athletes got a raw deal this spring after being shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

So he decided to do something about it, at least with the idea of honoring the Mines golfers, especially the two seniors on the women's team — Nicole Schrader and Emily Schimbero — who did not get to close their careers out on the links.

The Roy family, which also includes his mother, Echo Klaproth, and sister, Amanda Roy, honored those athletes by memorializing this year's team with a large plaque and also donated a new travel trailer for the program to haul its equipment to the various tournaments around the region and country.

Roy announced the gifts recently with many of the program's golfers and School of Mines officials on board during a Zoom conference call.

Always passionate about the program, he spent a lot of time checking in on the scholar athletes and other students this spring, and found that many of them were having a tough time dealing with everything that was going on.