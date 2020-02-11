ANDERSON: Sailors movie a must see for basketball historians

Pardon me as I interrupt basketball season with a little note about ... basketball.

Some of you might remember a couple of previous columns on former NCAA All-American and NBA star Kenny Sailors.

If not, then you're scratching your head a little and muttering ... who?

I explained much of this in those previous columns, but just in case, here it goes again.

Kenny Sailors led the University of Wyoming men's basketball team to a NCAA Tournament title in 1943 and later was an NBA player before retiring and moving, first to Jackson Hole, Wyo., and then Alaska as an outdoors guide and school teacher.

He would also play a big part in starting high school girls' basketball in Alaska.

What he is known more for, though, is basically being the developer, if not the inventor, of the modern day jump shot. He passed away four years ago at the age of 95, but left a legacy in Wyoming and the game of basketball for sure.

Throughout the last few years, there's been a push to get him into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame (he's already in the College Basketball Hall of Fame).