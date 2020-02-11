ANDERSON: Sailors movie a must see for basketball historians

Pardon me as I interrupt basketball season with a little note about ... basketball.
Some of you might remember a couple of previous columns on former NCAA All-American and NBA star Kenny Sailors.
If not, then you're scratching your head a little and muttering ... who?
I explained much of this in those previous columns, but just in case, here it goes again.
Kenny Sailors led the University of Wyoming men's basketball team to a NCAA Tournament title in 1943 and later was an NBA player before retiring and moving, first to Jackson Hole, Wyo., and then Alaska as an outdoors guide and school teacher.
He would also play a big part in starting high school girls' basketball in Alaska.
What he is known more for, though, is basically being the developer, if not the inventor, of the modern day jump shot. He passed away four years ago at the age of 95, but left a legacy in Wyoming and the game of basketball for sure.
Throughout the last few years, there's been a push to get him into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame (he's already in the College Basketball Hall of Fame).
There's been a couple of documentaries made of his exploits, and one in particular, "Jump Shot: The Story of Kenny Sailors," is produced by current NBA star Steph Curry.
The movie has won numerous awards worldwide in different film festivals and will be released nationally, for one night only, on April 2. Unfortunately, not in Rapid City.
Laramie and Casper, Wyo., are the two closest theaters that will show the film. My guess is there will be a trip to Laramie April 2.
This is probably the first time I have ever written about a movie, particularly promoting a movie. I haven't even been to the theaters for a couple of years and there was not one second spent watching the Academy Awards Sunday night.
You get my drift.
But Kenny Sailors wasn't only, in my opinion, a huge factor in developing the game of basketball that we see today, he was also my friend.
How many people do you know personally that have a bronze statue of their likeness in a park?
Google "Jump Shot, Kenny Sailors" and watch the film trailer.
Hopefully the film makes it way to Rapid City or television soon.
Then you'll get to know Kenny Sailors too.
Football coaches and the RMAC
Okay, this is officially taking a break from basketball.
There's a few new football coaches, to say the least, in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.
Of course, you know that Charlie Flohr is the new head coach at South Dakota School of Mines and Josh Breske is the new head man at Black Hills State University.
But there's more.
Colorado Mesa recently named Tremaine Jackson head head coach.
New Mexico Highlands named Josh Kirkland new head coach.
A new head coach will be named at Fort Lewis College as Brandon Crosby resigned in late January to become an assistant at Boise State.
That adds up to five new coaches in the now 10-team Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference in football. Dixie State, which finished third this past season, is moving up to FCS and will leave the conference.
Chadron State College head coach Jay Long will (almost) be one of the elder statesmen in the conference when he begins his ninth season with the Eagles this fall. Still ahead of him, though, will be Jas Bains (10th season) at Western Colorado and John Wristen (13th season) at Colorado State-Pueblo.
Mines releases 2020 football schedule
If you're a college football fan and Hardrockers fan, you won't have to go far to see them face off against their main rivals — Black Hills State and Chadron State.
Both will be at Dunham Field at O'Harra Stadium.
The longest rivalry in Division II, the annual Battle of the Homestake Trophy (Black Hills Brawl) will be Halloween, Oct. 31, while the M-Day matchup against Chadron State will be Sept. 19. That game also will be the Battle for the Eagle-Rock Trophy.
Even the game against the other Mines — Colorado School of Mines — will be at O'Harra on Oct. 17.
Mines opens the season at home against Missouri Science and Technology (S&T) on Sept. 3 or 5. The date hasn't been finalized. If it is Sept. 3 (Thursday), it will be a night game, and if it is Sept. 5, it will be a day game.
Mines will stay play Dixie State, but in a non-conference title Sept. 12 in St. George, Utah.
Their other home games include: Adams State (Oct. 3) and New Mexico Highlands (Nov. 7).
Best names in football recruiting
Often, whether you follow local college recruiting or national college recruiting, you'll see some names of players that are, well, different.
For instance, walking on at Wyoming as a greyshirt is Buck Coors, a 5-11, 165-pound athlete from Loveland, Colo. and scholarship player Gavin Beerup, 6-4, 179, from Ventura, Calif. Other than maybe Colorado or Colorado State, no one with the names of Buck Coors or Gavin Beerup should play anywhere else. The Beer Song will flow more than ever.
Locally, the nod goes to Nate "Doodles" Quinones, a 5-7, 160-pound athlete from Glendale, Ariz., who announced on Twitter earlier this week that he had committed to BHSU.
Apparently, his mother called him "her little doodlebug," as a very young child and Doodles stuck. On his Twitter account, he goes by Doodles Quinones.
Hopefully there will be more to his story.