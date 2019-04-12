The Final Four in college hockey is called The Frozen Four.
This week in local sports, it was just frozen.
I could be wrong, but the storm this week was the worst storm since the last storm.
Stop the presses.
I can jest, now that my street has melted enough for me to get to my assigned parking spot at my apartment. My Kia Sportage tried twice Thursday to get there unsuccessfully.
It has also been a bummer for most of the week in the same regards for local outdoor sports.
Casualties to Mother Nature's sick idea of a joke just since Thursday include:
• High school girls’ golf quadrangular Thursday at Meadowbrook with Rapid City Stevens, Rapid City Central, Sturgis and St. Thomas More.
• High school girls’ golf quadrangular Thursday in Custer with Custer, Hot Springs, Belle Fourche and Lead-Deadwood.
• High School boys’ tennis for Rapid City Stevens, Thursday versus Pierre and Aberdeen Central (at Pierre), Friday versus Brandon Valley and Watertown (Brandon) and Saturday versus Sioux Falls Washington and Brookings (Sioux Falls).
• High school boys’ tennis for Rapid City Central, Friday versus Huron and Yankton (at Huron) and Saturday at the Huron quadrangular.
• High School boys’ tennis for Spearfish, Thursday at Gillette and Friday hosting St. Thomas More.
• The annual Rapid City Track-O-Rama high school track and field meet Friday at O’Harra Stadium.
• The South Dakota School of Mines football Spring Showcase Friday at Sioux Park.
• The Bennett County Invitational high school track and field meet in Martin Friday.
• The Center of the Nation high school track and field meet Saturday in Belle Fourche.
• The four-game college softball series Saturday and Sunday between Black Hills State University and Colorado Colorado Springs in Spearfish
• The annual Will Lantis Yellow Jacket Stampede college rodeo Friday and Saturday, hosted by Black Hills State.
• The annual Bauer Invitational college track and field meet Saturday hosted by South Dakota School of Mines at O’Harra Stadium.
And there was more with some high school baseball and American Legion baseball practice games.
It was to be a pretty busy week.
The Track-O-Rama was originally rescheduled for Monday, but with the amount of snow at O'Harra, the field events would have been a mess, thus the meet was canceled.
The Black Hills State softball team will face Colorado Colorado Springs this weekend, but in Colorado Springs. Interestingly, the Yellow Jackets are now scheduled to host their first and last home series next weekend against Colorado Christian.We’ll see.
The last real home games for the Jacket softball team was during the 2017 season (they were weathered out at home for all of the 2018 season, although they did play eight games in Gillette, Wyo.).
Both the South Dakota Mines and BHSU track teams will also stay busy this weekend, instead competing in Golden, Colorado, at the Kit Mayer Invitational, hosted by Colorado School of Mines.
Knock on wood, however, there is still hope for some local sports action here this weekend. As of this writing, the Black Hills State University football team is still scheduled to hold its annual Spring Game Saturday morning.
Action is set for 10 a.m. at Lyle Hare Stadium.
The South Dakota Mines football team is set to practice Sunday at 3:30 p.m. at Dunham Field at O’Harra Stadium. It’s not their Spring Showcase, but there will be a play from scrimmage or two.
Down in Chadron, Neb., the Chadron State College Eagles will host their annual Spring Game Saturday morning (10:30 a.m.) despite the eight inches of snow the community received in this same storm.
The CSC football team got a little pregame workout on Friday as over 100 members of the squad — players and coaches — helped with the snow removal at Elliott Field at Don Beebe Stadium, armed with snow shovels and large garbage cans.
It took more than three hours, but the snow was cleared.
"It was a huge amount of work to get all the snow off the field, again," CSC coach Jay Long said in a release. "Remember, the end zones and the sidelines also have to be cleared.
"But everybody wanted to play the game, so we had to get rid of the snow, and there was just one way to do that — go to work. Now, we'll be on the field at 10 o'clock (Saturday) morning and kickoff at 10:30, just as we had planned."
In an interesting side note, the Eagles' Spring Game will be broadcast live on 97.5 FM Double Q Country, with "Voice of the Eagles" Dave Collins calling play-by-play with commentary from Long himself.
That is cool, but in a good way.
Yes, it’s been an interesting, if not disappointing past couple of days. But look at the bright side kids, you got three days more of a spring break (if yours begins Monday), and when it hits the 50s again soon, it will seem like 70.