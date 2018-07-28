When you are a head coach for a Division II or smaller football team, you wear many hats.
Add published author to South Dakota School of Mine coach Zach Tinker's résumé.
Tinker, beginning his third year at the helm for the 'Rockers, had a story published recently online at AFCA Insider (American Football Coaches Association), titled, "The Best 15 Maxims Used To Develop Authentic Players."
In explaining his article, Tinker wrote:
"Player development is a passion project for us at South Dakota Mines. We believe strongly that we can create a winning edge by creating an atmosphere and attitude that promotes player development through our interactions with players and the structure of the program. Our student-athlete experience here is unique due to the time demands of earning a S.T.E.M. degree and playing in the demanding Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference. Our student-athletes treat their football time as a release from the strain of their curriculum, so it is critical that we plan our practices and player development strategies with that in mind.
"The following 15 Maxims of Hardrocker Player Development were not created by me, but rather are a collection of best practices that we have adopted as our template for developing student-athletes on and off the field. In essence, this is a list of best practices that we have collected through the years that will give us the best chance to get the most out of our individual players and, ultimately, our team. Every season, prior to the beginning of fall camp, we sit down as a staff and review the maxims."
Those 15 maxims, according to Tinker, are:
1. Coach them up, not down.
2. Boundaries: If you’re not sure, ask. Respect is the cornerstone of a player-coach relationship. It is ok if a player doesn’t like you as long as he respects you.
3. Physical conditioning precedes mental toughness. Discipline precedes morale. Both are necessary to win.
4. “Winning the drill” is not our goal. Developing our players so we can be successful on game day is.
5. Next Play.
6. Simplicity and consistency. Every coach knows more than he can teach. A confused player can’t play fast.
7. Sweat the small stuff. It is the difference between winning and losing.
8. Your personality should be reflected in your coaching … avoid TV coaching.
9. The coach/player relationship should not be a negotiation. Set expectations and hold our guys accountable.
10. Know the practice plan and timing. Make efficient use of our time.
11. Techniques must conform to our philosophy. We should see our system in drills.
12. Stay in your lane. Do not coach other coaches’ players.
13. We are our own managers.
14. Be realistic about our players and our position groups.
15. Use the voice of a champion.
Tinker goes in depth with each of those maxims. You can see his article at http://insider.afca.com/the-best-15-maxims-used-to-develop-authentic-players.
On Saturday, Tinker said that if you are a high school coach or small college coach, it's not for the glory and the fame. You have to have a better purpose than that. He added that it better be about the players and the fact that you can give something back to the game.
"Most of it comes about from, 'Why do you really coach?' Do you coach just to say, 'Hey, we're winning and losing games?' Is it all about the X's and O's? Or are you focused on actually developing players?'" he said.
Tinker said he received a lot of positive feedback about the article, including from former colleagues.
"It was kind of neat to hear from some people that I hadn't heard from for a while," he said. "The other thing is none of that is original. This is just a compilation of things I have been taught by other coaches. Hopefully, if I can help a coach or two with other ideas, then that is awesome. That is what our profession is supposed to be all about."
The 2018 season is just around the corner for the Hardrockers, Black Hills State Yellow Jackets, Chadron State Eagles and the rest of college football.
Tinker, BHSU head coach John Reiners and Chadron State coach Jay Long will head down to Colorado Springs, Colorado Monday for the annual Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Kickoff, the preseason meetings.
The event will feature coaches and players from all 11 RMAC football schools. Each team will rotate through four stations, including a press conference, one-on-one interviews, Pick-Six and RMAC Carpool Karaoke. The Kickoff begins at 8 a.m. on Monday at the Colorado Springs Marriott, with all press conferences being streamed live on the RMAC Network.
"When you get down there, it kind of sparks your energy level. You get excited to see what everybody else is doing and where everybody else is at," Tinker said. "We all get to Colorado Springs for that kickoff event and we're all undefeated and ready to go."
Tinker is taking quarterback Jake Sullivan, offensive lineman Robert Schrock and linebacker Chris Counce. The 'Rockers press conference is set for 8:55 a.m.
"I have been impressed with the RMAC, as they do a nice job with the event," Tinker said. "I think it is neat for our players ... I wish I could take them all because it is good exposure for them and a good experience for them. It's also fun to see that the real people that run the conference, and they have the best interest in the student-athlete when they do it."
Reiners is taking quarterback Ryan Hommel, running back Payten Gilmore, defensive back Drew Hebel and linebacker Jarrell Ganaway. The Yellow Jackets are scheduled to have their press conference at 8:45 a.m.
Reiners said the kickoff event gets the whole season rolling.
"You've been waiting for fall camp and this is kind of the precursor," he said. "You hear about everybody's teams, their spring and how their summer went. Obviously, we get to talk about us and how excited we are for the 2018 season. And those four guys get to represent Black Hills State."
Long is taking offensive lineman Jake Geil, linebacker Tyler Lewis and defensive end Kyle Temple. The Eagles press conference is 9:25 a.m.