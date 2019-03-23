Twin brothers Jordan and Jonah Theisen have run a lot of miles together throughout the years, going back to the Alaska trails in Kenai where they grew up.
Too many miles to keep track of.
On occasion, the Black Hills State University athletes run against each other, from the early days to Saturday, when they both competed in the 1,500-meter run at the season-opening Yellow Jacket Spring Open at Lyle Hare Stadium.
Neither like to lose. But when they compete against each other, it happens, unless there is a tie.
Saturday, Jordan came out on top, winning the 1,500 in 4 minutes, 1.80 seconds, just ahead of Jordan at 4:02.35.
"There's no way in Hell I would ever let him beat me. I'd sooner let my legs fall off," Jordan said with a laugh. "Yeah, we're competitive, but we love each other. It's good competition. It keeps us both on our toes."
Jonah would like to differ with a brotherly disagreement.
"We're both trying to beat each other equally. It's been like that since middle school," Jonah added. "I'm not going to let him beat me again, because he's more of an 800 guy and I'm more of a steeplechase guy."
The Theisen brothers and senior Levi Fried, who was third Saturday in the 1,500 in 4:04.25, are coming off the NCAA Division II National Indoor Championships about two weeks ago in which the Yellow Jacket distance medley relay team (along with Tristan Hepp) placed sixth.
That experience — Jonah Theisen has been a part of four DMR national teams and Jordan three — is a big boost confidence-wise for the runners as they go into the outdoor season.
"We went up there on the biggest stage in Division II, and we held our own," Jordan said. "We're a little school, Black Hills State University in South Dakota, and we went and brought it to the national level, which I think is pretty awesome.
"To bring it back to a race like this, it is big. And just for our bonding experience, if one of us races bad, it's not their fault, we lost as a team. It makes us close, and my brother and I are closer, despite being more competitive each year. I love these guys to death. It is an honor to race with them."
They all had some catching up to do, no pun attended, in training for the outdoor season. This week was a tough week of workouts as they will taper in a month or so as they get ready for the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Championships April 26-28 in Rapid City.
"We had a talk before the race to see who was going to pace it, and I drew the short straw," Jordan said. "Granted, we all could have gone faster, but it was a good race to start the season."
The Theisen brothers don't get too many opportunities to compete against each other in the 1,500, as Jordan has been specializing in the 800 (and 1,500), while Jonah has been concentrating on the steeplechase and longer distances.
Jonah won the national 3,000-meter steeplechase his freshman season.
Despite being brothers and racing with and against each other throughout high school, Jordan said they didn't necessarily communicate at the time where they were going to college. Yet, they both ended up in Spearfish. Jordan came on board a year later as he was busy with National Guard obligations.
Fried is also an Alaskan native, growing up in Kodiak, as did freshman Keith Osowski, who was second in the steeplechase Saturday.
"It is kind of cool that we brought this little tiny Alaskan squad to Black Hills State, and then to nationals," Jordan said.
Jordan is doing more speed work because of the 800 and Jonah is doing more distance work because of the steeple chase. That might have been in Jordan's advantage on Saturday.
Jonah said it is nice to see how their training still comes together.
"It is pretty similar, even with different training schedules," he said. "I tried to make my move with 100 meters to go and I thought I would get him. That's probably where that speed work he has been doing came in handy. It was fun, though."
Jonah didn't compete in the steeplechase Saturday, as he had only practiced once on the hurdles this season, and he said he wasn't feeling comfortable yet.
But he'll get there soon. And there were only three competing in the race as well.
"It's hard to run (almost) by yourself," he said.
Winning a national steeplechase title his freshman season might have put a little pressure on him the last two seasons, but not qualifying for the championships last season takes some of that off.
You might say his struggles in the event last year is fueling the fire to get back on top of the podium.
"In my mind, people who ran the steeplechase might know me, but a lot of them won't know me from three years ago," he said. "It's kind of like I can restart and hopefully finish my senior season on top again."
Both are indoor All-Americans; Jonah is also an outdoor All-American and national champion. Jordan would like to join his brother at this year's national outdoor championship.
"It would be the first time that I have done that, so that is the dream," Jordan said. "If I could do that in the 1,500 and even the 800, that would be awesome. I know they are high ambitions, but it is better to shoot for a goal than to shoot for anything less."
That's always the plan for both Theisens.