Here's some news to announce.
The Minnesota Twins are fun again.
It’s been a struggle the last few games, but they’re okay. In fact, the Twins earned their first walk-off win of the season, 4-3 over Boston is 17 innings, again failing to lose their third straight contest, the only team in baseball to not do so.
Regardless of if the Twins suddenly can't hit, field or pitch, the season to date has been spectacular at times considering for many, they are still the Twinkies.
I was told recently that they would fold by the All-Star Game.
If I was 11 years old, I might have slugged him in the stomach. Instead, I just smiled and politely disagreed.
I suppose he could be right some recent struggles offensively, but I don't think so.
This team is built a little differently than some in the past. Up and down the lineup, there aren't too many weaknesses thanks to the development of Byron Buxton, Eddie Rosario, Max Kepler, Jorge Polanco, Mitch Garver, José Berríos and Jake Odorizzi, and the additions of C.J. Cron, Nelson Cruz and Jonathon Schoop.
Granted, Miguel Sano can still strike out a lot less (like Tuesday night with the bases loaded and two outs in a 1-1 game and with runners on first and third with two out in a 2-2 game in the 8th inning), Buxton can quit crashing into the wall and getting hurt, and Blake Parker can start getting guys out again in the bullpen.
But for a guy who one way or another has basically followed the Twins every day of the season since 1968, I can't remember a year that has been more enjoyable than this season to date. Maybe even more (at this time) than the two World Series years (1987 and 1991), as well as their Central Division domination in the first decade of the 2000s.
Of course, Minnesota needs to be the last team standing in November to complete that thought.
Going 78-84 last year, firing the manager (Hall of Famer Paul Molitor), and one season later having one of the best records in all of the Majors might contribute to slight giddiness.
Hitting bombas doesn't hurt either.
Through 72 games, the Twins have 138 home runs. Last season they hit 166 in 162 games. In fact, they have already hit more home runs this season than they did in a few seasons overall in the past.
It's still a long season and a long way to go before we can order Twins World Series t-shirts. Baseball can drive you a bit crazy with its streaks, mainly losing.
But skids happen, even to the best of them.
Yet, in March if you would have said they would be 48-24 on June 19, I would have said you were very slightly mad.
I’m already there.
Busy time of the year for Legion baseball
In rodeo, we are approaching the Cowboy Christmas where cowboys and cowgirls are competing sometimes every day in a different city.
In this neck of the woods, that's a lot.
The same can also be said of American Legion baseball in Rapid City for Post 22 and 320.
Baseball Christmas doesn't quite have the same ring.
But for the next month or so, there's no rest for the weary if you play for Post 22 or Post 320.
For the Hardhats in about a month, they'll play in five tournaments — Veteran's Classic at Fitzgerald Stadium, Dakota Classic in Sioux Falls, Creighton Prep Tournament in Omaha, their own annual Firecracker Tournament (June 30-July 4), again at The Fitz, and the Gopher Classic in the Minneapolis area.
Just a little heads up for the Firecracker, other teams competing will be the Missoula Mavericks (Mont.), Rocky Mountain Lobos (Fort Collins, Colo.), Terre Haute Post 364 (Ind.), Premier West, Colo., Eden Prairie, Minn., and the Catalyst Cardinals (Golden, Colo.).
Of course, some of the best fireworks in the area will follow the July 2 Post 22 night game.
By the middle of July, the Stars will have played in five tournaments — The Border Battle in Pierre, their own Black Hills Classic at Pete Lien Memorial Field, tournaments in Billings, Mont., and Gillette, Wyo., and the Gopher Classic.
Give or take a game or two each way, that's around 20 games each in about 30 days.
There's also a few region games in the mix of those tournaments for both teams.
Looking ahead, in case you're wondering, the Hardhats host the Stars July 9 at Fitzgerald Stadium.
The young Boys of Summer are getting ready, too
Not to be forgotten, it's getting closer to Little League postseason time as we speak.
In Rapid City, the regular seasons are finishing up with the City Tournaments right around the corner.
South Dakota Little League District 1 administrator Jason McGough posted the various tournament schedules Tuesday on its Facebook page, and yes, it will be a busy time for the younger players as well.
The West River A and B Sub-Districts will be at Canyon Lake Little League July 11-14 (Sunday if necessary), while the East River A and B Sub-District Tournaments will be July 6-9.
The South Dakota State Tournament will again be at Canyon Lake July 19-22 (Monday).
The winner of the state tournament advances to the Midwest Regionals in Indianapolis, Indiana.
For the first time, both the South Dakota and North Dakota state winners move on to the regionals. Last season Fargo, N.D., beat Canyon Lake in the ND/SD District 1 title game in Valley Springs, and went all of the way to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa.
The Junior State Tournament will also be in town at McKeague Field July 26-28.
Also of note for local girls' fastpitch fans, Rapid City will host the USA Girls' B 12-Under Northern National Tournament at Parkway Softball Complex July 25-28.
Farewell to Geoff Preston
Friday will be the final day for fellow Journal sportswriter Geoff Preston, who will leave the beautiful Black Hills for the humidity of South Carolina.
Preston will be a high school writer for the Greenville News. He has done an outstanding job in his three years or so here at the Journal and he will be missed.
In case you're wondering, his position will be replaced, although as I told Geoff on Tuesday, Michigan State graduates are no longer eligible.
Just kidding ... kind of.
If you get a chance in the next couple of days, drop Geoff a line via email (geoffrey.preston@rapidcityjournal. com) or call him (605-394-8337) and wish him good luck.