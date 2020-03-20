ANDERSON: 'What if' is the only game being played

Technically, it all could still happen. South Dakota High School Activities Association executive director Dan Swartos maintains the tournament is still just postponed, and not canceled.

The hope that was here last week when it was announced the tournaments would just be postponed, is waning, at least through my eyes, and I would guess, through most others as well.

Based on what is going on throughout the country in the world of sports is not a real positive indicator of the next couple of weeks here.

I hope I’m wrong.

In the meantime, all sports editors across the country have been wondering, "Now what?”

There’s only so many Associated Press COVID-19 sports stories that can be run. Sports sections are getting smaller without local sports competition. Hopefully that changes.

National Football League free agency couldn’t have come at a better time. More Tom Brady, right?

That leads to what can we do to get some local sports content in when there are no games or events for actual competition?

This is a good time to dig deep for some stories that a small staff might not always have time for. Sorry, but that is reality, regardless of COVID-19.