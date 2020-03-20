ANDERSON: 'What if' is the only game being played

Let’s see, it's Friday and we’re in the second day of the Class A and AA boys’ and girls’ and Class B boys’ state basketball tournaments, as well as the second day of the NCAA Tournament.
Former St. Thomas More star Ciara Duffy and the rest of her University of South Dakota teammates are getting ready for their first round game of the NCAA Tournament this weekend.
And then we wake up from yet another nap from staying home because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hopefully, you’re in good health, safe and smart, and it’s just a nap.
Whether you are a player, coach, fan, or the media, one can’t help but wonder what would be going on if things were as normal.
Duffy, in a phone conversation Friday, admitted that she has thought about what could be, although she has accepted reality. FYI, there will be more on the Summit League Player of the Year who Thursday was named Associated Press honorable mention All-American, in an updated story that will also be re-run in Sunday’s Journal E-Edition.
But let’s go back to speculation. Would the St. Thomas More boys’ basketball team, ranked first in Class A, be playing for a state title Saturday night? Could both the Rapid City Stevens boys and girls, along with the Rapid City Central boys, make a deep run in the AA ranks?
Technically, it all could still happen. South Dakota High School Activities Association executive director Dan Swartos maintains the tournament is still just postponed, and not canceled.
The hope that was here last week when it was announced the tournaments would just be postponed, is waning, at least through my eyes, and I would guess, through most others as well.
Based on what is going on throughout the country in the world of sports is not a real positive indicator of the next couple of weeks here.
I hope I’m wrong.
In the meantime, all sports editors across the country have been wondering, "Now what?”
There’s only so many Associated Press COVID-19 sports stories that can be run. Sports sections are getting smaller without local sports competition. Hopefully that changes.
National Football League free agency couldn’t have come at a better time. More Tom Brady, right?
That leads to what can we do to get some local sports content in when there are no games or events for actual competition?
This is a good time to dig deep for some stories that a small staff might not always have time for. Sorry, but that is reality, regardless of COVID-19.
There are some features in the planning, but here is where you can come in. Actually, that is always the case. As readers, you can let me know about some local alumni now in college, or just completing their careers. Actually, let me know about anything that would worthy of some coverage. Maybe it’s a youth team that performed well a while back that didn't make our way for publication.
Email your ideas to richard.anderson@rapidcityjournal.com, with contact information, and we’ll get started.
And stay healthy, safe and smart.
Oh yeah, if you'e wondering why there is no sports on TV guide, there is no live sports on TV.
When it returns, so will the sports television guide.