Call it video game numbers, an Arena Indoor League score or even a normal 6-man football sprint to the end zone.
I'll just call it crazy.
When Lead-Deadwood and Hot Springs walked off the field Friday night after about three and one-half hours of a track meet in pads, the two teams combined to score 117 points.
It was almost more.
The Golddiggers outlasted the Bison 62-55 in a game that came down to defense — Lead-Deadwood needed and got one more stop in the final seconds deep in its own territory.
I shutter to think if the Bison had scored on that last drive, kicked the extra point, and the two teams go into overtime.
The game might have gone into Saturday morning.
While there have been several high scoring games this season in all classes, Lead-Deadwood and Hot Springs can lay claim to being No. 1 -- in combined points.
The 117 is well ahead of the 99 points scored by Wosely-Wessington (62) and Parkston (36).
Tri-Valley does have the single-game high mark this season after a 73-18 win over Pine Ridge. New Underwood also crushed Edgemont 72-0 in its season opener.
In case you were wondering, there was a bright full moon that appeared over Battle Mountain on Friday the 13th.
That has to count for something.
Lead-Deadwood head coach Tom Tieszen said that it seemed like on more than one occasion, there was one broken tackle and the next thing you know, it's 60 yards down the field and somebody is scoring.
"It was a game that was kind of goofy. Big plays happened when little things happened right," Tieszen said.
Longtime Hot Springs head coach Ben Kramer said there is something about these two teams playing in Hot Springs on Woodward Field. The last time they faced off there, the Golddiggers led by as much as 35 points before the Bison rallied for the win.
It seemed a little déjà vu all over again. Almost.
"Things were kind of playing out that way. We get this onside kick and I'm thinking back to how many years ago that was and what play calls we had at that time," he said of that previous game in Hot Springs. "Our kids weren't ready to give up. Coming out on the losing end is horrible for everybody here; they feel bad. But all of the credit in the world to Lead-Deadwood, they are quick and physical."
Hot Springs led 14-7 and 21-13 in the first quarter and it was tied at 21-all before the Golddiggers went off, scoring three late touchdowns in the second for a 42-21 halftime advantage.
Lead-Deadwood led 62-42 before the Bison made a late run.
Tieszen said that as a coach you don't ever expect that high scoring of a game. But he knew it was going to be a tough game.
"It was a barn-burner track meet, back-and-forth, big play after big play," Tieszen said. "Any time you have a game like that, anything can happen. We scored 28 in one quarter, and they come out in the third with two quick touchdowns. It was fun ballgame."
Kramer said it was a fun game, except for the losing part. But he said when things get a little wild, coaches just have to keep coaching.
"You find out what your kids are made of," he said. "Obviously our kids are pretty tough, and obviously the Lead-Deadwood kids are tough. That was a long, physical game. Other than the losing part, that was everything you expect out of a football game."
Despite coming up short, Hot Springs senior wide receiver and kick returner Thomas Massa did all he could to keep the Bison in the game. In fact, he was nothing short of spectacular, running back kickoffs of 99, 95 and 85 yards, and also hauling in a touchdown pass of 70 yards from Brynn Thompson.
Massa said he couldn't imagine running back three kicks for touchdowns because he didn't think the Golddiggers would kick it to him the third time.
They did and the result was another touchdown.
"It was cool that I had those and some punt return yards, some receiving yards and a touchdown. I played pretty good, but as a team we're working, and it is going to get better," he said.
Kramer said Massa is reaping the benefits of being a track athlete.
"There's no ifs, ands and buts about it. He has worked to get faster," he said. "He's played three years and he has an understanding of what we are trying to do. He can come off the field and say, 'Hey, I have this open,' and I have no problem calling the play for him."
On the winning sidelines, the Golddiggers had their share of big plays, with an average of 40 yards per score for their six first-half touchdowns.
Jordy Stulken had a 58-yard punt return, a 60-yard TD reception and a 22-yard touchdown run. Charlie Hanel had a 37-yard TD run. Max Johnson passed for three touchdowns, including two to Mekieh Hon (48, 58), and the senior QB also had a 29-yard TD run.
Then there was the big guy — all 5-foot-9 and 250 pounds of a runaway freight train, Robbie Lester.
Lester grabbed the ball away from Hot Springs running back Gavin Heil and rambled 46 yards for the score.
It was a crazy and heart wrenching play at the same time, he said. The adrenaline was overflowing and he loved every minute of it.
"For a second, I didn't know what to do ... I'm not used to that," he said with a laugh. "I sat there for a second, then I just ran. My head was everywhere, I was ecstatic."
Tieszen wishes there were more Robbie Lesters to go around.
"He has such a great heart, and he is a great player," Tieszen said. "I could see his eyes through his helmet, how big they were."
The 'Diggers went into the game losers of two straight, while the Bison had won two straight. In fact, Lead-Deadwood was outscored 86-15 in those losses to Sundance, Wyo., and Mobridge-Pollock.
"We were underdogs, for sure," Lester said.
Lead-Deadwood, 2-2, hosts 0-3 Pine Ridge Friday, while Hot Springs hosts 3-0 Mobridge-Pollock, which has outscored its opponents 128-7. The Bison originally had McLaughlin on the schedule for Friday, but McLaughlin went to a junior varsity schedule only because of low numbers.
"I'm sure they (Mobridge-Pollock) are going to watching this film," Kramer said last Friday. "We saw them against Lead last week and it is pretty similar to what Lead does."
The win puts the Golddiggers back in the category that Tieszen said they want to be in — on the upswing.
"Anytime you can get momentum, it is such a big thing for this sport," he said. "Our kids do such a good job of moving on to the next game."
But they, along with the Bison, certainly won't forget their last game.