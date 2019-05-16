Signing letters-of-intent aren't just for high school seniors looking to take their talents to college.
Thursday night, 47 eighth-graders, or incoming freshmen, signed their letters-of-intent to play football next season for Rapid City Central.
It was a young and excited sea of red at Central High School, more so than normal.
It's the first year that Central head coach Erik Iverson brought in the young players to gauge their commitment to the program first hand. The letter-of-intent signing for new freshmen has been is becoming popular across the state.
"We got the idea from Brandon Valley, and they won a state championship, so they must know what they are doing," Iverson said with a laugh.
Sturgis Brown High School also recently had a freshmen letter-of-intent night for prospective Scoopers.
Iverson said it is a different way of welcoming in the new freshmen. The previous way was to just go to the schools and recruit.
"I didn't find that way very effective," Iverson said. "It was after school, and some of them were in track and some of them were in different sports, so I didn't get a chance to see everyone. We got a chance to invite them here well in advance, and hopefully it turns out good."
The idea actually came from the Cobbler players.
"They said this is a neat idea, we need to do this," Iverson said. "We just kind of went with it. I'm not on Facebook or Twitter or anything, so they were all over that, and said, 'Coach, we need to do this.' I said 'Yeah, this is a great deal, so let's go.'"
Iverson will begin his third season at the helm this fall as the Cobblers are coming off a 4-6 2018 campaign, highlighted by a 19-18 upset of then No. 2 Sioux Falls Roosevelt.
Signing night is more effective, Iverson adds, because it brings the prospective players to Central High School, and they got a tour of the weight room and other facilities that will effect them as football players.
The Central head coach contends it is the best weight room in the state for high school.
"We're not lacking in facilities," he said. "They probably had never seen anything like that yet."
The hope, he added, is that it gives the young players a little more investment.
After all, they just signed a piece of paper saying they are committed to the program.
"It makes it a little more real for them," Iverson said.
"For them, it is kind of a big deal; they get to put the jersey on and be with their friends, and show some commitment to their teammates.
"For us, it gives us an idea what the numbers are and who is interested so we can give them information throughout the summer."
Iverson said he normally sends out an email once a week to parents, so now the incoming freshmen are on that email list.
"Instead of waiting until two-a-days, now hopefully they will be able to hit the ground running come August," he said.
Publicity never hurts, so getting the parents involved, having them meet him and the other coaches if they have questions is important for Iverson and his program.
Even if it is in May.
"It is never too early for me to get ready for football," he said.
The Cobbler coaching staff will now wait and see what kind of numbers actually come out in the fall. For now, they have 47 players ready to go.
And if some don't show up?
Expect a friendly visit and reminder from the coaching staff.
"We have proof that you wanted to play at sometime," Iverson said.