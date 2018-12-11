Another strong field is expected for the 42nd Lakota Nation Invitational basketball tournament at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.
The tournament begins Wednesday and runs through late Saturday night, and will feature 16 teams each in both boys' and girls' divisions. There will be 64 games played overall, on the Barnett Arena and Ice Arena floors, with some consolation games Saturday at St. Thomas More High School.
The White River boys and Crow Creek girls will be back to defend their titles. In last year's title game, White River stopped Crow Creek 73-69 in the boys' game, with Crow Creek beating Pine Ridge 66-49 in the girls title contest.
The boys' field will feature three teams ranked in the top five in their respective South Dakota Media polls this week.
Pine Ridge, which will make its season debut in the tournament, is ranked third in the Class A poll, while Red Cloud, 1-0 after thumping Hill City 69-30 last weekend, is ranked fourth.
Todd County also received some votes, albeit not in the top five. The Falcons opened the season with a pair of wins over Valentine, Neb., and Bennett County.
Other teams to look for in the boys' field include Little Wound (2-0), Cheyenne-Eagle Butte (1-0), Lower Brule (1-0), Crazy Horse (1-0), Custer (1-0) and Oelrichs (1-0).
In the Class B poll, White River, is ranked third after defeating Jones County 71-47 last weekend.
In the girls' poll, Todd County is 2-0 after wins over Valentine and Bennett County, also received votes, while White River just missed the top five in Class B, sixth in the voting with six votes.
Other teams to watch in the girls' tournament include Pine Ridge (1-0), Little Wound (1-0), Lower Brule (1-0) and Crow Creek (1-1).
First-round games in the boys' division (Ice Arena) include: White River vs. Crazy Horse at 10 a.m., Red Cloud vs. Marty at 11:30 a.m., Pine Ridge vs. Oelrichs at 1 p.m., Little Wound vs. St. Francis at 2:30 p.m., McLaughlin vs. Omaha Nation at 4 p.m., Lower Brule vs. Custer 5:30 p.m., Crow Creek vs. Tiospa Zina at 7 p.m. and Todd County vs. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 8:30 p.m.
First-round girls' games (Barnett Arena) include: Red Cloud vs. Oelrichs at 10 a.m.; Todd County vs. Custer at 11:30 a.m.; White River vs. Crazy Horse at 1 p.m.; Crow Creek vs. Omaha Nation at 2:30 p.m., Cheyenne-Eagle Butte vs. Tiospa Zina at 4 p.m., Pine Ridge vs. Marty at 5:30 p.m., Little Wound vs. McLaughlin 7 p.m. and St. Francis vs. Lower Brule at 8:30 p.m.