In 2015 the Black Hills State University men's cross country squad became the first team at the school to qualify to a NCAA Division II national meet.
Three years later, both the men's and women's teams will run in the national meet, as they compete Saturday in Pittsburgh, Pa.
A historic time for the school and the program, it is not anything longtime head coach Scott Walkinshaw had ever expected.
But Walkinshaw said both teams are focused and a dream group of athletes to coach.
"They didn't back down from anything, didn't complain and worked hard," he said. "Their attitude and how they were hanging in there was so motivational for the coaches just because the season can get long. Our kids didn't want to miss a workout, they didn't want to go inside, they didn't want to shorten any workout whatsoever. That's a first for a lot of coaches.
Walkinshaw said his women's team's comment was basically, 'Coach, we had a goal at the beginning of the year and we knew we were going to have to work hard.' Both of these teams really worked hard and it paid off."
Hosted by Slippery Rock University on the Bob O'Connor Golf Course at Shenely Park, the course will be a grueling, muddy, 2,000-meter loop complete with tough hills. The men's 10,000-meter race is slated for 9 a.m. mountain time, while the women's 6,000-meter race will be raced at 10:15 a.m.
Both BHSU teams are at-large bids. The top three teams in the eight regions automatically qualify, with 10 at-large teams in each men's and women's division also earning the right to compete.
"Your chances are still pretty darn tough," Walkinshaw said. "To get in was a tremendous accomplishment for these young ladies. I was so impressed with what they have done. The same with the men's team. When you add them all together, there are almost 500 teams (in the country) and 48 automatically go in. There are 20 at-large and we were able to snag a couple."
For the 10 at-large teams, Walkinshaw said they usually look at the strength of the region. The South Central is one of the top regions, with Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference teams Adams State, Western State Colorado and Colorado Mines among the top programs in the country. Adams State won both men's and women's national titles last season.
The Adams State women have won 17 national titles. In the men's title race, Colorado Mines, despite placing fourth at the RMAC meet, won the South Central Region and will contend with Adams State for the title.
"As a coach, you are hoping one athlete qualifies so you get to go," Walkinshaw added. "To get both teams was great. I was worried that one team might get in, and the other wouldn't. There were some anxious moments agonizing to wait. I really didn't want to be around anybody in case just one team got in or neither team got in. We feel very, very fortunate, and we couldn't be happier from the team standpoint."
In 2015, the Yellow Jackets placed 14th, with Alec Baldwin an All-American taking ninth. In 2013, Mitch Kraft qualified as an individual and earned All-American honors with his 29th place finish. This will be senior Jonah Theisen's third national cross country meet as he was a member of the 2015 team, and also qualified as an individual in 2016.
Also competing for the BHSU men are seniors Josh Davis, Austin Williamson and Keegan Her Many Horses, juniors Jake Iverson and Jordan Theisen and redshirt freshman Keith Osowski.
"Jonah Theisen had such a good region meet, and our two through five were close together. Just to have them that close is so important," Walkinshaw said. "Jonah had an excellent conference meet, finishing 17th in the conference, and then to finish ninth at the regional meet, which is bigger and tougher, tells me he is ready to go.
"Jake Iverson keeps impressing me, and him, Jordan Theisen, Keith Osowski and Josh Davis are so close. There's some seniors in there and there is no question having that senior leadership helps."
For the Yellow Jacket women, seniors Tori Moore, Savannah Davis, Cailey Roth and Nicole Davis, juniors Abbie Fredrick and Nicole Allerdings and redshirt freshman Xiomara Robinson will race.
"Nicole Allerdings has been our number one runner in every meet but one, our home meet, and that's when Tori Moore got her," Walkinshaw said. "She (Allerdings) is a great story. She didn't make our regional team last year as a sophomore. She gets 19th at regions, the best finish we have ever had at region. She has been a gamer all season long.
"Tori, Cailey Roth, Nichole Davis and Savannah Davis are our seniors. I just know that four years ago these girls couldn't have done this. They have matured and developed and it has been tremendous to be around them. They are very deserving."
Of the seven runners competing for each squad, the top five will score points.
For the Yellow Jacket women, their historic run to the nationals might have begun right after last year's region meet in which it finished 10th.
"There was some runners sitting in the office and Tori Moore said, 'Coach, we're going to have a shot next year to make it to nationals,'" he said. "I was sitting at my desk just smiling because I thought that finally, it is them believing it and not me telling them what I think they can do.
"This team (both squads) haven't shied away from competing all year long," Walkinshaw added. "I wouldn't expect anything less on Saturday."