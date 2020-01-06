AP source: Cowboys pick McCarthy to replace Garrett as coach

FRISCO, Texas — Mike McCarthy, who won a Super Bowl title as Green Bay's coach at the home of the Cowboys nine years ago, has agreed to become the ninth coach in Dallas team history, a person with direct knowledge of the deal said Monday.

McCarthy interviewed over the weekend, before the Cowboys made the announcement Sunday that Jason Garrett wouldn't return after 9½ seasons.

Green Bay made nine trips to the postseason in 13 years under McCarthy. That's the only other head coaching job the 56-year-old has held. He was fired during what ended up being a second straight losing season for the Packers in 2018.

McCarthy led the Packers to at least 10 wins in eight of his first 11 seasons, including four trips to the NFC championship game.

Alabama QB Tagovailoa says he is entering 2020 NFL draft

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa put an end to the initial question about his future, announcing Monday that he is entering the NFL draft and closing the book on a college career that began with a splash and ended with a devastating injury.

Now the questions will be about where he'll be drafted not if he would turn pro.