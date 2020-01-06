AP source: Cowboys pick McCarthy to replace Garrett as coach

FRISCO, Texas — Mike McCarthy, who won a Super Bowl title as Green Bay's coach at the home of the Cowboys nine years ago, has agreed to become the ninth coach in Dallas team history, a person with direct knowledge of the deal said Monday.
McCarthy interviewed over the weekend, before the Cowboys made the announcement Sunday that Jason Garrett wouldn't return after 9½ seasons.
Green Bay made nine trips to the postseason in 13 years under McCarthy. That's the only other head coaching job the 56-year-old has held. He was fired during what ended up being a second straight losing season for the Packers in 2018.
McCarthy led the Packers to at least 10 wins in eight of his first 11 seasons, including four trips to the NFC championship game.
Alabama QB Tagovailoa says he is entering 2020 NFL draft
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa put an end to the initial question about his future, announcing Monday that he is entering the NFL draft and closing the book on a college career that began with a splash and ended with a devastating injury.
Now the questions will be about where he'll be drafted not if he would turn pro.
Tagovailoa is recovering from right hip surgery in November following an injury on Nov. 16 against Mississippi State that ended projections of the start quarterback being the potential No. 1 overall pick. The serious injury made has made his draft status less clear though Alabama team surgeon Dr. Lyle Cain has said Tagovailoa's prognosis is "excellent" and predicts a full recovery.
Penske takes ownership of Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Roger Penske completed his purchase of Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Monday, becoming just the fourth owner of the historic facility and subsidiaries that include the IndyCar Series.
The speedway had been owned by Tony Hulman and Hulman & Co. since 1945, but the family approached Penske in September for advice when Tony George and his three sisters decided to sell. Penske jumped at the opportunity.
Terms of the sale have not been disclosed, but people familiar with the transaction have told AP some of the discussions involved offers of $250 million and $300 million for the package, with a promise of additional capital improvements to the speedway.
NFL wild-card games draw biggest audience since 2016
LOS ANGELES — The NFL wild-card playoff games were the most watched opening weekend in four years. The four games averaged 30.5 million viewers, which was a 7% increase over last season, boosted by one-score finishes, including a pair that went into overtime.
Seattle's 17-9 victory over Philadelphia on NBC — which was the final game of the weekend — drew the most viewers as it averaged 35.8 million, according to Nielsen and Abode Analytics. That also makes it television's most-watched show since last year's Super Bowl.
LA Rams fire veteran defensive coordinator Wade Phillips
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — Veteran defensive coordinator Wade Phillips has been fired by the Los Angeles Rams after three winning seasons.
Phillips announced Monday on Twitter that the Rams are not renewing his contract, and the team later confirmed it. The Rams finished 9-7 this season, missing the playoffs for the first time in Phillips' three-year partnership with Sean McVay.
Duke's Krzyzewski: Moore out 'for a while' with broken hand
DURHAM, N.C. — Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski says freshman Wendell Moore will have surgery Monday for a broken bone in his right hand. It's unclear exactly how long Moore will be out for the second-ranked Blue Devils.
Speaking during the Atlantic Coast Conference coaches teleconference, Krzyzewski said the 6-foot-6 wing won't travel for Wednesday's game at Georgia Tech. He said the team would release a statement after the surgery to provide additional details.