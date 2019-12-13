Class B Boys
Bison Cardinals
2018-2019 record including playoffs: 10-8
Head coach: Alan Grinsteinner, 2 years.
Starters returning: Carter Johnson, 5-9 Sr, 1.3 PPG; Gavin Nelson, 6-2 Jr, PPG 8.5
Returning Lettermen: Elijah Harpster, 6-3 Jr, Will Hatle, 5-10 So.
Coach's quote on season expectations: “Graduation hit us pretty hard. We graduated 85% of our offensive production and 88% of our rebounding. The returning starters will have to reinvent themselves to fill the production gap and those filling out the squad, even though young, must mature under fire. We are approaching this season as a learning season with our focus less on wins and more on improvement each game. In our conference, Harding County and Lemmon are the teams to beat with Timber Lake and Faith not far behind. By the end of February, it will be very interesting to watch the four of them. It will come down to the team that can peak and string together a couple of games that will be cutting down the nets.
Harding County Ranchers
2018-2019 record including playoffs: 12-9
Head coach: Jay Wammen, 14th year, 199-93 record
Starters returning: Zack Anders 5-11 Sr., 19.5 ppg, 5.1 apg. 5.1 rpg (1st team all conference); Camden Hett 6-2, Sr. 17.7 ppg, 7.6 rpg (2nd team all-conference); Royale Martian 5-10 Sr., 10.3 ppg, 3.9 apg; Garrett George 6-1 Jr., 4.0 ppg 4.5 rpg; David Tilus 6-2 Sr., 4.0 ppg 2.4 rpg; Robert Hansen 5-9 Sr., 3.3 ppg, 2.0 spg
Returning lettermen: Jace Klempel 6-2 Jr.; Sam Larson 6-3 Sr.; Cayden Floyd 6-2 So.; Cody Barnett 6-0 So.; Logen Rolph 6-0 So.;Freshman - Kelby Hett, Keegan Hett, Gage Gilbert, Dawson Kautzman
Coach's quote on season expectations: “We will have a very experienced and athletic team returning this season. Our strengths will be experience, team speed and depth. Our Region will be very tough and competitive this year and we look to be in the mix with a few teams for the conference and region.”
Newell Irrigators
2018-2019 record including playoffs: 7-16
Head coach: Trev Fielder, 3 years
Starters returning: John Jackson, 6-3 Sr., 10 ppg, 4 rpg; Huttson Weeldreyer, 6-0 Sr., 10 ppg.
Coach's quote on season expectations: “We have many new faces on our varsity squad especially our starting lineup. We will take time to grow but will get better every day. We expect to compete every game and give everyone a hard fought game by sticking to what we do best.”
Oelrichs Tigers
2018-19 Record including playoffs: 12-10 (1-1 playoffs)
Head Coach: James Knutson, 3rd Year.
Starters returning: Benny Benson, 6-4, Jr.; 10 ppg, 5 rpg; Toby Swallow 6-2, Sr., 7 PPG, 46% from 3.
Returning lettermen: Jeremiah Braveheart, 5-10, Jr., 8 ppg, 4 apg; Lewis Wilson, 5-11, Jr., 5 ppg, 5 rpg; Justin Eagle, 5-9, So., 5 ppg, 44% from 3.
Coach's on season expectations: "We are excited to return a lot of starters and rotation players from last year's team. We struggled last year with keeping a consistent rotation due to various reasons, so a lot of younger players got time and it really helped them develop. We had the upperclassmen and core group spend a good amount of time playing together during the summer and as they grew individually, their team game improved tremendously. This is a key year for our program to take the next step from just being happy about competing to expecting to perform nightly at a level that brings success. Our team is a really cohesive unit for the first time in a couple years and I think at the Class B level that is going to go a long way."
Kadoka Area Kougars
2018-2019 record including playoffs: 13-8
Head coach: Mark Reiman, 19th Year
Starters returning: Richard Lamont, 6-0, Sr., 13.4 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 2.2 spg, 2.2 apg; Kaelan Block, 6-0, Sr., 8.9 ppg, 2.3 rpg; Jarred Hicks , 5-11, Sr., 3.9 ppg, 3.3 rpg; TJ Hamar, 5-10, Jr., 10.5 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 2.4 spg, 5.8 apg.
Returning lettermen: Dylan VanderMay, 6-2, Sr., 4.0 ppg; Gaven Sudbeck, 5-10 Jr., 1.4 ppg, 1.1 apg; Dawson Reckling, 6-2, So., 1.3 ppg; Jackson Grimes, 6-2, Jr., 1.9 ppg, 2.9 rpg.
Coach's quote on season expectations: “We return an experienced group of players led by our seniors with a strong junior class. Offensively, we should be a balanced team and will have good output from our bench. We want to be aggressive but disciplined in full and half court defensive situations. As long as health is on our side, will be working hard to be one of the top teams in our region."
Class B Girls
Kadoka Area Kougars
2018-2019 record including playoffs: 15-7
Head Coach: Lonnie Roghair, First year head coach.
Returning starters: Lavin Bendt, 5-10, Sr., 20 ppg, 11 rpg; Jade Hutchinson 5-6, 6 ppg, 3 rpg.
Returning lettermen: Kaycee O'Daniel, 5-5, Sr., 4 ppg.
Coach's quote on season expectations: “We are looking to be very competitive with a good mix of experienced players and up and coming young players.”
Class A Girls
Bennett County Lady Warriors
2018-2019 record including playoffs: 3-18
Head coach: Anthony Muilenburg, second year.
Returning Starters: Lexi Bair, 5-6, Sr., 8 ppg., 2.5 spg, 3 rpg.; Nicole Porch, 5-8, Jr., 8 ppg., 2spg., 4 rpg.
Prominent Lettermen: Baily May, 5-4, Soph.; Stefonna Salomon, 5-8, Soph., Eden Fanning, 5-5, Soph., Tae Heathershaw, 5-7, Soph.
Coach's quote on season expectations: "We are a pretty young team with not a whole lot of experience at the varsity level, but I expect this team to learn and continue to grow as the season progresses. We are in a very tough region and I expect this team to accept whatever challenge is in front of them and to compete very hard for four quarters. They will face adversity throughout the season and how they respond to those challenges, as a team, will directly reflect the success of our team this season. As the coach, I expect this team to always play hard, play smart, and play together."
Class A Boys
Hill City Rangers
2018-2019 record including playoffs: 7-14
Head coach: Nate Bayne, first season.
Returning Starters: Dominick Milliken 6-3, Sr.; Javi Meza 6-0, Sr.; Kobe Main 5-9, Soph.
Coach's quote on season expectations: "We are looking forward to an exciting season with some fresh faces. We have a lot of guys who have been waiting their turn and some young guys eager to step up and continue to improve on the foundation of Ranger basketball."