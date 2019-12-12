Editor's Note: The Rapid City Journal will run area basketball preview capsules for the next few editions as they come in from the respective coaches.
Class A Girls
St Thomas More Cavaliers
Head Coach: Brandon Kandolin, 20th Season
Returning Starters: Kaci Cooper, 5-10, Sr.; Lizzy Elder, 5-10, Sr.; Skylar Sullivan, 5-7, Sr.; Haleigh Timmer, 5-11, Jr.
Returning lettermen: Delaney Klosterman 5-7, Sr.; Jenna Jacobson, 5-2, Jr.; Mairin Duffy, 5-10, So.
Coach's quote on season expectations: “Excited for the new season to begin. We bring back a load of experience and with another summer of working out, a group of young players have been able to put them in the mix to contribute and fight for playing time. Our depth is much better than it has been for a couple of years. Defense will be a big key to our success but being able to score better than last year is a must. The schedule is full of great games that will test us all year.”
Belle Fourche Broncs
2018-2019 record including playoffs: 17-5
Head coach: Bill Burr, 8th season (106-45)
Returning starters: Harley Fischer, 5-4, Sr., 7.5 ppg, 4 rpg, 1.6 pg; Bella Jensen, 5-8, Jr., 7 ppg, 3 rpg, 2 apg; Kaylin Garza, 5-10, So., 4 ppg, 2rpg, 1 apg.
Coach's quote on season expectations: “We have great players on all three levels and are looking for team cohesiveness. Not sure on our identity yet, we are working hard on defense and communicating on and off the floor. The Black Hills conference looks strong this year and we will have to play great ball just to be able to compete with the rest of the conference.”
Winner Lady Warriors
2018-2019 record including playoffs: 24-0
Head coach: Larry Aaker, 7th year
Starters returning: Morgan Hammerbeck, 6-0, Sr., 11.4 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 3.1 apg, 1.5 spg; Bella Swedlund, 5-8, So.,16.3 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 2.2 apg, 3.2 spg.
Returning lettermen: Kalla Bertram, 5-8, Jr., 9.3 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 1.9 apg, 2.5 spg; Maggie LaCompte, 5-8, Jr., 5.8 ppg; Kelsey Sachtjen, 5-10, So., 3 ppg, 4.8 rpg; Katherine Jankauskas, 5-7, Jr.; Ellie Brozik, 5-8, So.
Coach's quote on season expectations: We feel like we will still be very competitive, but we need to stay healthy, play together and develop our depth to accomplish the goals we have.
Todd County Lady Falcons
2018-2019 record including playoffs: 23-3, 5th in Class A State Tournament
Head coach: Bob Boyd, 13th season
Returning starters: Kelsie Herman, 5-5, Sr., 20 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 3.6 apg, 3 spg.
Coach's quote on season expectations: “We still have one of the best players in the State of South Dakota in Kelsie Herman. We have a ton of underclassmen, who now have an opportunity to play beings we were a senior-heavy team last year. Transfer Lainee Four Horns (St. Francis) will bring another scorer to our team. Bretany White Hat (sophomore) will be force for us this year. When our team chemistry comes together, we will be extremely competitive in one of the toughest Regions in Class A.”
Custer Wildcats
2018-2019 record including playoffs: 7-14
Head coach: Mick Patzlaff, 2nd season
Returning starters: Mallory Delmont, 5-7, Sr.; Kelsey Herman, 5-8, Sr.; Josey Wahlstrom, 5-6, So.; Kellyn Kortemeyer, 6-2, So.
Returning lettermen: Tobie Zerbe, 5-6, Sr.; Cinthia Rubio-Hernandez, 5-7, Sr.; Kaitlyn Spring, 5-6, Jr.; Anna Lewis, 5-10, Jr.; Taylor Henrichs, 5-7, Jr.; Allie Kelley, 5-4, Fr.; Karin Karim, 5-5, Fr.; Alice Sedlacek, 5-8, Fr.
Coach’s quote on season expectations: We will still be young, but with some experienced seniors. We will be better than last season. I hope to be able to compete with the upper level teams in our league at some point this year.”
Rapid City Christian Comets
2018-2019 record including playoffs: 11-11, first ever Class A playoff win for girls basketball.
Head coach: AJ Trennepohl, 2nd season
Returning players: Olivia Kieffer, 5-9, Fr., 22 ppg, 5 rpg, 2 apg, 4 spg; Abby Pierce, 5-7, Jr., 7 ppg; Skylar Armendariz, 5-8, Sr.; Ari Hendrickson, 5-9, Sr.; Morgan Swarthout, 5-8, Jr.
Coach’s quote on season expectations: We expect to improve off last season’s record and should compete in the playoffs. Our guards are very talented, we will be tough to defend off the bounce and have good shooters to finish if teams collapse. I am very excited to see this team’s potential.”
Class A Boys
St. Thomas More Cavaliers
2018-2019 record including playoffs: 20-5
Head coach: Dave Hollenbeck, 24th season
Returning starters: Caden Casey, 5-11, Sr., 17 ppg; Michael Gylten, 5-11, Sr., 6 ppg; Connor Hollenbeck, 6-5, Sr., 6.8 ppg; Ryder Kirsch, 6-6, Sr., 16.6 ppg; Ryan Wojcik, 6-1, Jr., 10.1 ppg.
Returning lettermen: Grant Huber, 5-11, Jr., 3.9 ppg; Ben Feist, 6-2, Jr.; Jack Green, 6-2, Jr; Charlie Larson, 6-3, Jr.; Ethan Burntett, 5-10, So.; Cade Kandolin, 5-10, So.
Coach's quote on season expectations: “We are returning a good number of players from last year-s rotation and are expecting to be competitive by March.”
Belle Fourche Broncs
2018-2019 record including playoffs: 9-13, Lost in Region 8A semis to STM
Head coach: Clay Pottorff, 5th year
Returning starters: Kelby Olson, 6-3, Sr., 14.6 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 1.9 apg, 2.0 spg; Colby Nowowiejski, 6-4, Sr., 4.4 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 2.4 apg, 1.3 spg.
Returning letterman: Aiden Giffin, 6-3, So., 3.3 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 1.0 bpg; Tate Larson, 6-0, Sr.; Brextin Garza 6- Jr.; Jackson Tyndall, 5-10, Sr.
Coach's quote on season expectations: “The Broncs have a good core returning from a team that was playing their best basketball at the end of the season. Belle Fourche has a chance to be competitive if they can maintain focus throughout the year and play with energy.”
Hot Springs Bison
2018-2019 record including playoffs: 20-6
Head coach: Aaron Noteboon, 8th season
Starters returning: None
Same with prominent lettermen: Wrider Allison, 6-3, Jr.
Coach's quote on season expectations: “We will have an inexperienced basketball team that has worked hard in the offseason. Great improvements will be expected as the season progresses. As always, we will strive to be competitive in the Black Hills Conference with a focus on playing solid, fundamental team basketball.”
Rapid City Christian Comets
2018-2019 record including playoffs: 17-5, lost to Hot Springs in Region 2nd round.
Head coach: Kyle Courtney, sixth season.
Starter returning: Ethan Wipf, 6-4, Sr., 8.8 ppg, 3.7 rpg; Jack Roisum, 5-11, Sr., 8.4 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 73% FT; Sam Schlabach, 6-2, Jr., 7.6 ppg, 4.1 rpg; Terrance Asbridge, 6-4, Sr., 6.3 ppg, 5.9 rpg.
Returning lettermen: Payton Causey, 5-10, Sr.; Ethan Roberts, 5-9, Sr.; Mitch Heidecker, 6-2, So.; Carson Galssbrenner, 6-4, So.
Coach's quote on season expectations: “We lost four seniors off last year-s 17-5 team that lost to Hot Springs in the Region Semi-Final. We return some key contributors and veteran experience from that team, though. Veteran returners Jack Roisum, Ethan Wipf, Terrance Asbridge and Sam Schlabach all spent a good amount of time in the starting line-up last year - with Jack having been a starter since his freshman year. Seniors Payton Causey and Ethan Roberts also look to contribute great leadership and expanded roles at the Varsity level this season. We have a nice blend of veteran experience along with some younger players that have shown a lot of promise. We have a solid and athletic sophomore class that should contribute at the Varsity level this year, and several of those kids I expect to make an impact right away. I was pleased with our progress during summer basketball, quite a few of our guys really put in some time and work. We play in several Classics this year East River, as well as some challenging regular season games, which we hope will prepare us to play our best basketball come playoff time. This team has some high expectations of themselves, which is fun to see. As always, we hope to control the things we can control such as working hard every day to get better and developing our team chemistry and leadership to be the best they can be. I am extremely excited to coach this group of young men, they are high character guys, they work hard, and they are coachable.”
Custer Wildcats
2018-2019 record including playoffs: 11-10, Lost first round of regions
Head coach: Paul Kelley, 6th season
Returning starters: Jace Kelley, 6-2 Jr., 17 ppg; Brody Martinez, 6-6, Sr., 10 ppg; Daniel Sedlacek, 6-1, Jr., 5 ppg; AJ Kortemeyer, 6-4, Sr., 3 ppg.
Returning lettermen: Dustyn Fish, 6-1, Jr., 8 ppg; EJ Gonzalez, 6-1, Sr., Dathan Elmore, 5-8, Sr.; Kaleb Wragge, 6-0”, Jr.; Gunner Prior, 5-10, Jr.; Gage Tennyson, 6-3, So.
Coach's quote on season expectations: “We feel that we should have a very competitive team with lots of experience. We hope to be very competitive in both our conference and region.”
Pine Ridge Thorpes
2018-2019 record including playoffs: 18-3
Head coach: Casey Means, 3rd season
Returning lettermen: Charles Schrader Jr., 6-3, Sr., 11.2 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 4.3 apg; Shelby Steele, 6-4, Sr.; Greg Swick Jr., 6-3, Sr.; Mankato Lebeaux 5-11, Sr.; Ty Morgan, 6-4, Jr.; Troy Red Cloud, 5-9, Jr.; Josef Long Soldier, 6-5, Jr.; Chucky Pacer, 5-10, Jr.; Beau Big Crow, 5-8, So.; Triston Lebeau, 6-5, Jr.; Jordan Whirlwind Horse, 6-3, Fr.
Coach's quote on season expectations: "The Pine Ridge boyS basketball team looks different in 2019-20, but expectations remain the same – competing for a championship. We will be a fast team with great agility, length and speed so our defense will be our strength this season. We are very deep and can play big, fast, small, shooters, etc. We have been prepping for this March since we lost to Tea Area last spring. We are looking forward to writing a new chapter this season. Good Luck to all the players and coaches.
Red Cloud Crusaders
2018-2019 record including playoffs: 15-7- lost 2nd Round Region
Head coach: Christian McGhee, 8th season
Returning Starters: Riyen Carlow, 6-2, Sr., 12 ppg, 5 rpg, 2asp, 2 spg; Beau Donovan, 6-0”, So., 14 ppg, 3 rpg, 3apg, 1 spg; Jarron Big Horn 6-0 Jr., 6 ppg, 2 rpg, 2 apg, 2 spg; Wakiyan Catches Enemy, 6-7, Sr., 4 ppg, 6 rpg.
Returning lettermen: JayShaun Morrisette, So.; Jhett Knight, So.; Clayton Apple, So.
Coach's quote on season expectations: "I am very excited about the season. We will be very inexperienced outside our four returning starters but I feel at the end of the year we will be right in the mix to get to the state tournament. I have a hard working group that is very together and focused on being great teammates. I love coaching this team because of their willingness to listen but also to compete. Very excited to get the season going."
Winner Warriors
2018-2019 record including playoffs: 16-6 (lost in SoDak 16)
Head coach: Brett Gardner, 6th season
Returning starters: Joren Bruun, 6-1, Sr., 11.3 ppg, 3 apg; Brady Fritz, 6-2, Jr., 16.2 ppg, 4.5 rpg; Phillip Jorgensen, 6-0”, Sr., 7.2 ppg, 5 rpg.
Returning lettermen: Oscar Pravecek, 6-1, Sr.; Ethan Vesely 5-11, Sr.; Kameron Meiners, 6-0”, Sr.; Evan Farner, 5-10, Jr.
Coach's quote on season expectations: “We feel we have nice team depth and will need to use that to our advantage. We have pretty good team speed and will look to push the ball at times. We will need to defend and rebound, plus take care of the basketball to keep us competitive all year long. We hope to be playing our best come tournament time.”
Class B Boys
Philip Scotties
Head coach: Jana Jones, first season
Returning starters: Jet Jones, 6-3, Sr.; Connor Burns, 5-11, Sr.; Mayson Mansfield, 5-9, Sr.; Keldon Fitzgerald, 6-1, Jr.
Coach’s quote on season expectations: “We are in a rebuilding year. We have some talented underclassmen coming up and will play varsity this year. The boys have been adjusting to a new coach and system. They are excited for their first game.”
Class B Girls
Harding County Ranchers
2018-2019 record including playoffs: 4-14
Head coach: Kaycee Moody, first season
Returning starters: Logan Kautzman, 5-7, Jr.
Returning lettermen: Brooklyn Williams, 5-1, Sr.; Tessah Hewson, 5-3, Sr.
Coach’s quote on season expectations: "We have a small and young team this year. They show a lot of potential. We are looking forward to a new season and our goal is to improve every game throughout the year."