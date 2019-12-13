Class AA Girls
Rapid City Central Cobblers
2018-2019 record including playoffs: 9-11
Head coach: Kraig Blomme, 20th season
Returning starters: Adison Young, 5-8, Sr.; Jordon Heckert, 5-8, Jr.
Returning lettermen: Emma Avery, 5-5, Sr.; Ramsey Deming, 5-3, Jr.; Morgan Sullivan, 5-5, Jr.; Kenya Merrival, 5-9, Jr; Josie Hill, 6-2, So.
Coach's quote on season expectations: “We lost 3 starters that scored a majority of our points last year, so we are going to need some players step up their offensive games. We will be aggressive & quick defensively, but must improve our rebounding to be competitive.
Sturgis Scoopers
2018-2019 record including playoffs: 13-8
Head coach: Jordan Proefrock, sixth season.
Returning starters: Sarah Janz, 6-0, Sr., 6 ppg, 8 rpg.
Returning lettermen: Kylie Shaw, 5-7, Sr.; Sydney Shaw, 5-3, Sr.; Emily Gray'smith, 5-11, Sr.; Kennedy Bush, 5-5, Sr.; Makayla Keffeler-, 5-8. Jr.; Megan Petrocco, 5-4, Jr,; Kaylee Whatley, 5-10, So.; Tatum Ligtenbergm, 5-6, So.
Coach's quote on season expectations: “We lose five seniors from last season, two of them playing college basketball. We return six seniors with four of them getting quality varsity minutes last year. We will be a different looking team this season than we have in the past few seasons. This senior group of girls have really good chemistry and have been playing together in this program for the past four years (they were brought up together as eighth graders). We have a solid junior class and a talented sophomore class as well. This group is very coachable and selfless. There is no doubt in my mind that we will be playing our best basketball come March if we continue to work hard and improve like we have all off season and as we have already at the beginning of this season.”
Douglas Patriots
2018-2019 record including playoffs: 9-11, lost to Brookings
Head coach: Duane Wince, 11th season
Returning starters: Makayla Grim, 5-7, Sr., 8 ppg, 3 rpg; Nique High Hawk, 5-8, Sr., 7 ppg, 3 rpg; Chantell Jones, 5-9, Sr., 3 ppg, 7 rpg; Alyssa Sandoval-Jimenez, 5-11, Sr., 3 ppg, 4 rpg.
Returning lettermen: Aika Tinkham, 5-1; Rizzalina Ilagan, 5-0; Lamara Castaneda, 5-7; Savannah Gray, 5-9, So.; Taliyah Green, 5-10, So.
Coach's quote on season expectations: “We have a lot of girls who are competing for varsity playing time. Our girls work hard, our goal is to be competitive with everyone on our schedule.”
Spearfish Spartans
2018-2019 record including playoffs: 3-17
Head coach: Eric Lappe, 7th season
Starters returning: Bella Reid, 5-8, Sr., 7.4 ppg, 2.1 rpg; Ashtyn Reiners, 5-7 Sr., 3.8 ppg, 3.8 rpg; Stella Marcus, 5-6, So., 11.1 ppg, 3 rpg, 2.7 spg.
Returning lettermen: Erin Rotert, 5-8, Sr., 3.0 ppg, 3.3 rpg; Hannah Schoon, 5-8, So., 2.7 ppg, 2.1 rpg; Anna Engen, 5-9, Jr.; Madison Watts, 5-11, Jr.
Coach's quote on season expectations: “We took some lumps last year playing a lot of younger players in addition to having bad injuries to some of our key players. But we are not using that as an excuse, we had kids in the gym all summer who really put in a lot of time working on their game. We are hopeful that those younger players learned a lot from last year and will take another step. We have had a great start to practices this year, led by our seniors. We have the potential to really improve from last year and take a positive step forward towards making the Sweet 16 and qualifying for the state tournament. We are excited for the season to start.”
Rapid City Stevens Raiders
2018-2019 record including playoffs: 17-7, State AA Consolation Champions
Head coach: Travis Swartz, 1st season
Returning starters: Kyah Watson, Sr., 13 ppg, 6 rpg, 3 apg, 2 spg; Grace Martin, Sr., 8 ppg, 3 rpg, 1 apg, 1 spg; Kenadi Rising, Jr., 5 ppg, 3 rpg, 1 apg, 1 spg; Bailee Sobczak, So., 7 ppg, 8 rpg, 1 spg, 1 bpg.
Returning lettermen: Jayda McNabb, So., 2 ppg; Jaden Matkins, So., 1 ppg; Jill Delzer, So.; Ella Peterson, Jr; Grace Ellis; Sydney Johnson; Kelly Passananti; Emma Johnson; Julia Lee.
Coach's quote on season expectations: “We have a great group of girls that are working hard and are hungry to build upon the success of last year's team. We look forward to being competitive in each and every game.”
Class AA Boys
Rapid City Stevens
2018-2019 record including playoffs: 15-9
Head coach: Chris Stoebner, 5th season
Returning starters: Daniel Vigoren, 5-9, Sr., 9 ppg, 4.1 rpg 2.5 apg; Mason Steele, 6-8, Sr., 8 ppg, 7.5 rpg.
Returning lettermen: Blake Weaver, 6-0, Sr. 3.3 ppg, 2 tpg, 1 apg; Colton Hartford, 6-2, Sr., 5 ppg, 2 rpg, 2 apg; Bridger Nesbit, 6-4, Sr.; Bransen Kuehl, 6-3, Jr.; Drew Scherbenske, 6-2, Jr.; Ben Goldy, 6-8, So.; Alex Bilbruck, 6-7, Sr.
Coach's quote on season expectations: “With new players coming to the program, new players to the varsity level there is no doubt there is going to be a learning curve and it is going to be a process. We will lean heavily on our returning boys that got minutes last year to be leaders and help guide our inexperienced boys. This might be the longest and most athletic team in my five years so we will need to take advantage of that and like always its needs to start on the defensive end especially early when the offense will take some time. Like most years, AA will be very competitive and there is always a small margin for air come tourney time. If we can stay healthy by the end of the year I feel like we have a shot at competing with anybody.”
Douglas Patriots
2018-2019 record including playoffs: 2-17
Head coach: Travis Miller, 9th year.
Returning starters: Kearby Kindra, 6-4, Sr., 7.4 ppg, 7.7 rpg; Ryan Tompkins, 6-0, Sr., 5.7 ppg, 5.2 rpg; KJ Hagins, 5-9, Sr., 5.6 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 2.2 apg.
Returning lettermen: Jacob Steele, 6-2, Sr.; David Seversen, 6-1, Jr.; Kyle Shields, 6-2, Jr.; Malik Motley, 6-4, Jr; Kolin Ray, 5-9, So.; Connor Sauvage, 5-9, So.
Coach's quote on season expectations: “We are returning most of our varsity players from last year, so we have some experience coming back. We have more senior leadership than last year but will still rely heavily on the underclassman to play varsity minutes. We will be undersized against a lot of teams, so we will need to focus on rebounding and defense to be competitive.”
Spearfish Spartans
2018-2019 record including playoffs: 3-17 (lost 4 seniors)
Head Coach: Erik Skoglund
Returning lettermen: Jake Powell, 6-0, Sr.; Ryan Peldo, 6-0, Sr.; Aiden Woods, 6-1, Sr.; Logan Ammerman, 6-1, Sr.; Cade Lyon, 6-2, Sr.; John Nickles, 6-5, Sr.; Timmy Moore, 6-4, Jr.; Tyler Huber, 6-3, Jr.; Logan Langenfeld, 5-10, Jr.; Peyton Millis, 6-0, So.