It was a good night for Rapid City area bowlers and coaches at the South Dakota Bowling Association Hall of Fame Banquet last Saturday in Yankton.
Several area bowling enthusiasts were honored, including: Brandyn Crawford, who was named to the Hall of Fame (superior performance); David Lowe, Youth Coach of the Year; Patty Fanter, Youth Promoter of the Year and the McChesney, Lees, Slusser and Ross families as Bowling Family of the Year.
Crawford earns Hall honors in first year of eligibility
Like most bowling hall of famers, Crawford basically has grown up in the bowling alley.
Her bowling resume reflects it:
• Eleven 300 (perfect) games.
• Six 800 series.
• State high series for 3 games (855) and four games (1,113).
• Winning over 50 women's tournament titles.
And actually, there's much more. She has also bowled in 18 Women's National Championships, two National Open Championships, one Queens Tournament and one U.S. Open.
A product of the always strong Rapid City youth program, Crawford started at the age of six, bowling three to four leagues a week as a youth and moving into the adult leagues at 19.
"I just bowled every tournament that I could," she said.
She also credits her love of bowling and success in the sport to her mother, Hollie Dump, and her time spent at Meadowood Lanes.
"This is my mom's 41st year here (Meadowood Lanes). When I did my speech (at the banquet), I said, 'Had mom not come to work here, good Lord, where would I have ended up? It's a good thing she wasn't a dance instructor.
"For the 10 months of the bowling season, we're here all of the time. But I love this sport. I love her challenge, I love the competition. There is always somebody in front of you that you are chasing, whether it is the guy next to you on the lane, or the woman 15 lanes away ... the person who won the last tournament."
Crawford also credits all of the best women bowlers in Rapid City she grew up idolizing as a youngster. Their performances gave her the inspiration she needed to move forward in the game.
"The women of Rapid City, the ones who were there before me, paved the way," she said. "I can remember sitting down watching the old scratch league, watching these women. They put scores up that now might not seem to be anything, but at the time they were the top in the nation."
Her first 300 game was April 21, 2001 to be exact, two weeks shy of her 21st birthday, on lanes one and two at Robbinsdale Lanes.
"If anybody knows Robbinsdale, nobody ever wants to be on one and two, at least back then," she said. "That was before synthetics, on old overlays. I was using two balls and somebody asked me to sub and I bowled.
"I can remember the two bowling balls to this day. But I remember being so excited, and the fact that I shot a 200 the next game was even more exciting, because sometimes that doesn't happen."
Almost to the day, April 20, 2018, she bowled her 11th 300.
Crawford's next goal in the sport is winning on the national level.
"I want a diamond. Women's nationals is ranked by gems, so a bowling diamond is winning a national title," she said.
Five generations for Bowling Family of the Year
There are bowling families all across the United States. Then there are the McChesney, Lees, Slusser and Ross bowling families.
The exact year of the first generation of McChesneys out on the lanes is unknown. It's been a while and three of the five generations of this family are still very active.
It all started when Margaret (Babe) McChesney began bowling in Fargo, N.D., and then her daughter, Lavonne Lees (and her husband Doug) bowled in Aberdeen for several years. Their children, Debby Slusser, Craig Lees and John Lees (Tammy) continued the family tradition.
Along came grandchildren Deidre Ross (Jesse), Kay Slusser, Thane Lees and Ryne Lees, and now to great grandchildren Titan Ross, Denali Ross and Oakley Ross.
Debby Slusser said the reason this family is a bowling family is pretty simple.
"When you bowl together, you stay together," she said. "It is just something that my parents always did. We went to watch them bowl, and we have just always bowled."
Debby started when she was 4 years old. Grandson Titan was 3 years old.
"We start them young," Debby said. "In fact, Deidre was three days old and the first outing we made was the bowling alley. I figured if she could sleep in the bowling alley, she could sleep anywhere."
Debby said one regret is not being able to bowl with her mother. She wanted to make sure she was able to bowl with Deidre.
"I have a lot of fun bowling with my mom," Deidre said. "I look up top her; she taught me how to bowl. People say, 'Wow, you can't tell whose daughter that is,' because they mimic each other with bowling skills and form."
Both Debby and her mother, Babe, were previously inducted into the State Hall of Fame (Debby 2000, Babe, 1985).
They were the first mother-daughter inducted in the State Hall of Fame for superior performance. There is no daughter, mother and grandmother in the Hall — yet.
"That's my goal," Deidre said.
Lowe hooked on coaching today's youth
Basically on a whim, about seven years ago, Lowe became a bowling coach. Now he's considered among the best.
Lowe coaches Rapid City area youngsters from ages 6-12, as well taking the middle school and high school teams to tournaments. He's also a coach of the combined Rapid City, Huron and Pierre team that competes in the Howie Kolhoff Tournament.
"Actually, I coach just about anybody," Lowe said.
Lowe said he got into coaching bowling when Shawn Kast and Patty Hutmacher asked for some help.
"I bowled with Shawn Kast on Monday nights, and about halfway through the season he called me up and asked me to help out," he said. "I always wanted to coach, but I didn't really realize it would bowling."
Now he's hooked.
Unlike many youth coaches, Lowe doesn't have any kids of his own in the program. He was nominated for coach of the year by Deb Slusser the last two years. This year is stuck.
"That is pretty awesome because I don't do that kind of stuff (nominate himself)," he said. "I just do it because I love the game, and I like doing this. It is so much fun."
He was surprised to receive the honors ... and humbled.
"When I went to give the speech (at the banquet), I still didn't know what to say. It was pretty neat," he said.
On the banquet program in his biography, a comment was mentioned from an older Rapid City bowler.
"I love bowling with Dave, he is always supportive, helps me when I am struggling, and he makes it fun."
Having fun is what it is all about, Lowe said.
"The kids I coach every Saturday morning range from never throwing a ball to the older kids, we teach them a lot of things. Some days are way better than others and some days are a struggle," he said. "We continuously try to help them out and shorten teams to two- or three-bowler teams, so they are always bowling."
It's all about the youth for Fanter
Fanter is the Youth Promoter of the Year, running various tournaments across the state and country, but what she really promotes is the state's young bowlers.
As far as she is concerned, there's nothing better.
"Basically it is all about our youth," Fanter said. "The sport of bowling is only going to grow and get bigger. I love working with the youth."
Fanter has been working in youth bowling for over 30 years, getting her start while stationed at Ellsworth Air Force Base.
She served in the Rapid City YABA (Young America Bowling Alliance) as director, vice president and as president and she was the director of the South Dakota State YABA board for four years and was instrumental in its merge with the United States Bowling Congress (USBC). She is currently the Chairperson of the Youth Committee for the SDSUSBC (South Dakota USBC) and is currently the State Youth Tournament Manager from 2010 to present.
"A lot of times parents will call me and say they don't have anyone for their youth to bowl with, they need a partner, or they need a teammate," she said. "I'm always looking to try to put teams together, help anybody else the best that I can so everybody gets to bowl in a tournament and nobody is left out."
Fanter said that working with youth bowlers basically keeps her young.
She said they are always curious, they want to know everything and they want to learn as much as they can.
"They are just like little sponges. They want to make make sure they can learn as much about bowling as they can," she said. "I'm a certified bronze level coach and I am eager to help them if they have questions or injuries or anything they need taken care of. I just want to make sure everything goes well for them."
In a couple of weeks Fanter is heading to Detroit and will assist the United States Bowling Congress for a junior national tournament, which draws in about 10,000 bowlers. Last year she worked the tournament in Dallas.
"I just can't say enough how much I love working with the kids," she said.