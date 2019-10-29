Eighteen area soccer players were represented on the various Class AA and A all-state teams that were released Tuesday by the South Dakota High School Soccer Coaches Association.
In Class A boys, Andrew Evans and Sam Evans, both seniors at St. Thomas More, were named to the first team, as was junior Josiah Trimble of Belle Fourche.
Named to the Class A boys' honorable mention team was Cade Gehman, a senior from Hot Springs.
In Class A girls, St. Thomas senior Logan Pokorny was named to the first team, along with senior teammate Bailee Robins.
Named to the honorable mention team was junior Vivian Hurd of St. Thomas More and Savannah Rosales, a senior from Belle Fourche.
Named to the Class AA boys' team was senior Erik Keohane of Rapid City Central. On the AA boys second team were Bridger Roberdeau, a junior and Ryan Rafferty, senior, both from Spearfish; junior Kale Dennis of Sturgis and senior Chris Bauer of Rapid City Stevens.
On the Class AA girls' team were Emma Avery, a senior from Central and senior teammate Karoline Riisnaes and Stevens senior Payton King.
On the second team was Bresha Keegan, a sophomore of Stevens and Central senior Alexa Henry.
All State Teams
CLASS A BOYS
ALL-STATE: Tyler Prins, Jr., Sioux Falls Christian; Tyson Reitsma, So., Sioux Falls Christian; Will Unruh, Sr., Sioux Falls Christian; Ryan Del Monaco, So., Tea Area; Brady Pfeifer, Sr., Tea Area; Jacob Chaussee, Sr., Vermillion; Sam Ward, Sr., Vermillion; Andrew Evans, Sr., St. Thomas More; Sam Evans, Sr., St. Thomas More; Josiah Trimble, Jr., Belle Forche; Austin Jones, Sr., Groton Area.
Honorable Mention: Brayden Thompson, Sr., Tea Area; Bryton Schlunsen, Sr., Tea Area; Brady Martinez, Sr., Vermillion; Cade Gehman, Sr., Hot Springs; Collin Claasen, Sr., Sioux Falls Christian; Chris Oostra, Jr., Sioux Falls Christian
CLASS A GIRLS
ALL-STATE: Logan Pokorny, Sr., St. Thomas More; Moriah Harrison, Fr., Sioux Falls Christian; Jada Van Overbeke, Jr., West Central; Cierra Stueven, Sr., Tea Area; Bailee Robins, Sr., St. Thomas More; Brooklyn Deckert, So., Tea Area; Lily Sidel, So., West Central; Raegen Altman, Fr., Garretson; Kayla Aymar, Sr., Tea Area; Des Patzwold, Sr., Tea Area; Ellie Schock, Sr., Sioux Falls Christian.
Honorable Mention: Cambell Fischer, Fr., West Central; Ivey Winkler, So., Dakota Valley; Kaycie King, Jr., Garretson; Tessa Van Overbeke, Fr., West Central; Kaitlyn Kuhnert, So., Tea Area; Vivian Hurd, Jr., St. Thomas More; Megan Brady, Fr. Vermillion; Savannah Rosales, Sr. Belle Fourche
CLASS AA BOYS
FIRST TEAM: Baht Khin, Sr., Huron; Suad Smajlovic, Sr., Roosevelt; Alex Kowalski, Jr., Watertown; Jeremie Benson, Sr., Washington; Henry Juarez, Sr., Roosevelt; Riley Aarbo, Jr., O’Gorman; Erik Keohane, Sr., RC Central; Cole Van Holland, Sr., Harrisburg; Jesse Van Hemert, Sr., Brandon Valley; Imani Sungura, Sr., Washington; Reece Meister, Sr., Aberdeen.
SECOND TEAM: Carson Woods, Jr., Lincoln; Bridger Roberdeau, Jr., Spearfish; Darius Cooper, Sr., Washington; Christian Budig, Jr., Yankton; Kale Dennis, Jr., Sturgis; Ty Horner, Sr., Aberdeen; Chris Bauer, Sr., RC Stevens; Patrick Stys, Jr., O’Gorman; Ryan Rafferty, Sr., Spearfish; Luke Burch, Jr., Brandon Valley; Cameron Ahartz, Jr., Pierre
CLASS AA GIRLS
FIRST TEAM: Emma Avery, Sr., RC Central; Janaina Zanin, Sr., Pierre; Sadie Fedders, Sr., Yankton; Payton King, Sr., RC Stevens; Hattie Giblin, Sr., Roosevelt; Jaiden Boomsma, Sr., Yankton; Payton Wolfgram, Sr., Yankton; Megan Fastenau, Jr., Aberdeen; Kalista Kocmick, Sr., Brandon Valley; Sierra Barkus, Jr., O’Gorman; Karoline Riisnaes, Jr., RC Central.
SECOND TEAM: Caroline Titze, Jr., Mitchell; Macie Haggerty, Jr., Roosevelt; Lily Peterson, Sr., Harrisburg; Sommer Anderson, Sr., Lincoln; Brittnay Degroot, Sr., Aberdeen; Kelsey Oswald, Sr., Yankton; Emily Rystrom, Sr., Brookings; Bresha Keegan, So., RC Stevens; Mariah Siem, Fr., Lincoln; Madison Wuebben, Sr., Yankton; Alexa Henry, Sr., RC Central.