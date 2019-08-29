Lead-Deadwood Golddiggers
Coach: Tom Tieszen, 5th year
Last year's record and playoff results if applicable: 7-3, defeated Red Cloud, in first round of 11B playoffs, lost to Mount Vernon/Plankinton.
Returning starters
QB- SR. Max Johnson, 765 total yards, 16 total TD
RB/DB-SR. Jordy Stulken, 1036 total yards, 16 total TD. 6 INT, 7 PBU
H back/LB- JR. Charlie Hanel, 344 total yards, 3 TD. 75.5 tackles, 11 TFL.
WR/DB -JR. T.K. Rainey
WR/DB-JR. Mekieh Hon, 2 receiving TD, 8 INT
OL/DL- JR. Tyler Rohn
OL/DL- SR. Robbie Lester, 43 tackles 7.5 TFL
OL-SR. Dylan Schumacher
OL-JR. Gage Mau
LB- JR. Dawson Janke, 32 tackles
LB- JR. Domenic Lucero, 42 tackles
DB- SO. Tristen Fierbach, 20 tackles
Three players to watch
RB/DB-SR. Jordy Stulken, 1,036 total yards, 16 total TD. 6 INT, 7 PBU. "Dynamic player, fast and smart. Leader in several categories offensively and defensively. Every play could be an explosive play from Jordy," said Tieszen.
H back/LB- JR. Charlie Hanel, 344 total yards, 3 TD. 75.5 tackles, 11 TFL. "Charlie is a smart strong player that loves the game. He will never miss a tackle in the open field and has the ability to play sideline to sideline. Charlie led the team in tackles last year and will be picking up more work on offense where he can show his athleticism and strength," said Tieszen.
K-SR. Pablo Munoz. "Pablo is a First team all-state kicker from last year. He will be a huge weapon in the special teams game including on-sides, touch backs and field goals. Last year Pablo drilled a game winning 48 yard field goal as time expired without a block. He has the ability to be a kicker for a program at the next level," said Tieszen.
Coach's comments
"We have the potential to have a great season. With a bit more difficult schedule it will be fun to see if our experienced and talented team can step up to the challenge and reach our fullest potential," said Tieszen. "Our region is always tough and with the addition of Hot Springs and Todd County, it has gotten even better. Hot Springs may be the favorite taking advantage of their drop in class."
Custer Wildcats
Coach: David Williams
Last year's record and playoff results: 5-4, lost to Winner in first round of 11B playoffs.
Returning starters:
Offense
C - Eli Steele 5-10, 170, Jr.
LG - Ty Dailey 6-1, 175, Jr.
RG - Dossen Elmore 5-10, 155, Soph.
LT - Garret Carlin 5-10, 165, Sr.
RT - AJ Kortemeyer 6-4, 250, Sr.
TE - Kaleb Wragge 6-1, 165, Sr. 4 rec, 71,yds, 1TD
WR - Tyler Terrill 6-0, 165, Sr., 5 rec, 151 yds, 2TD, 5 carries, 21 yds, 1 TD
WR - Dustin Plaisted 5-10, 150, Jr., 3 rec, 163 yds, 1 TD
QB - Dathon Elmore 5-9, 145, Sr., 1 rec, 60 yds, 1 TD, 57 carries, 383, 7 TD, 22 of 65 passes, 608 yds, 7TD, 7 Int
FB - Daniel Sedlacek, 6-0, 180, Jr., 3 rec, 54 yds; 57 carries 390 yds, 6 TD.
RB - Micaiah Grace 6-0, 175, Sr., 7 rec, 169 yds, 3 TD; 143 carries, 722 yds, 11 TD.
Defense
DE - Zach Immormino 6-0, 170, Jr.
DE - Matt Ramsey 6-0, 170, Sr., 12 solo tackles, 9 assisted tackles, 2 sacks
DT - Seth Castelan 5-10, 175, Sr., 15 solo tackles, 16 assisted tackles, 1 sack
DT - Dylan Thaut 5-10,/195 Sr.
LB - Grace, 27 solo tackles, 22 assisted tackles, 1 sack.
LB - Irail Griffin 5-9, 155, Sr.
LB - Sedlacek, Sr., 52 solo tackles, 23 assisted tackles, 1 int., 1 FF.
CB - Josh Furse 6-0, 165, Sr.
CB - Tyler Terrill 6-0, 165. Sr., 13 solo tackles, 6 assisted tackles, 3 Int
FS - Dathon Elmore 5-9, 145, 53 solo tackles, 27 assisted tackles, 3 Int, 1 FF
SS - Dustin Plaisted, 5-10, 150, Jr.
Coach's comments
"Every player needs to be doing their part to reach their full potential for the benefit of the team. Dedication, determination, and being a team player will determine how successful we are this year," Williams said. "The leadership that we have in the football program is developing a winning culture. Young players that are coming up are going to contribute to our success this next year."
Douglas Patriots
Head coach: Dan Maciejczak, 8th season.
Last season: 0-8.
Returning starters
The Patriots return all but two starters from last season.
Three Players to Watch
Jaiden Walton is a senior fullback and middle linebacker," Maciejczak said. "He is a leader in and off the field. He has worked hard this off season and got his team into the weightroom this summer and we expect big things from him this year on both sides of the ball.
Jason Maciejczak is o-line d-line. "He is 6-2, 270 pounds and is going to be starting in both sides of the ball his freshman season. He has taken the role as our interior line leader," said Dan Maciejczak.
Payton Dewitt. Rb/DB. "He was a big role player last season as a freshman and has been a great leader not my mouth," said Maciejczak. "It by example. We except him to great things on both sides of the ball. He is the silent leader of the group."
Coach's Quotes: "We have all but two starters returning this coming season," Maciejczak said. "Last season we had a very young football team with only four seniors and four juniors. This season we are a team with six seniors and 22 juniors. 18 sophomores 22 freshmen. We have high expectations this season but must first start off by winning a game. Our kids are working hard and had a great off season. So hopefully we can get back to winning games this season.
"The Black Hills Conference favorite is St. Thomas More. Until they get beat they are the favorite. The state favorite is simple, Pierre. They were young and returning a lot of kids. As always AA competition is tough, so there are a lot of good teams that will challenge them for another title."
Bison Cardinals
Coach: Charles Harpster, 5th year.
Last year's record and playoff results if applicable: 4-5 overall, lost to xxxxx in playoffs.
Returning starters:
OL-DL- - Jake Archibald Sr.
Braden Kopren- RB-QB- Sr.
Ezra Wiechmann- RB-LB- Sr.
Rawlin Smith- OL-DL- Sr.
Gavin Nelson-E-RB-DL- Sr.
Eli Harpster- C-E-DE- Sr.
Levi Krautschun-RB-DB- Sr.
Three players to watch:
Jake Archibald OL-DL- Sr.
Braden Kopren QB-RB- Sr.
Ezra Wiechmann RB-LB Sr.
Hot Springs Bison
Head coach: Ben Kramer
Last year's record and playoff results: 6-4, lost to Tea Area 33—0 in first round of playoffs.
Returning starters:
Offense
OL/DL Caleb Maciejewski 6-1 250 Sr.
RB/LB Gavin Heil 5-11 175 Sr.
TE/LB Wrider Allison 6-2 180 Jr.
OL/DL Matt Wendland 6-4 220 Sr.
OL/DL Teejay Atwood 6-0 200 Sr.
OL/LB Marcus Harkless 5-11 215 Jr.
WR/DB Thomas Massa 6-0 165 Sr.
Coach's comments
"We need to work to improve week to week and obviously stay healthy in the process," Kramer said. "This group understands team dynamics. Everything we do is for the betterment of the team. They're tough kids and are eager to establish themselves in a new classification. We graduated a great group of seniors. We have the guys to fill the holes but need to get them up to speed early."
Winner Warriors
Head coach: Dan Aaker, 18th year in Winner
Last year's record and playoff results if applicable: 7-3 Lost to Sioux Falls Christian 14-12 in 2nd round
Returning starters
Trevor Peters-RB/DB-SR-All State running back, 1,900 career rushing yards
Oscar Pravacek-T/DT-SR-All state guard
Phillip Jorgenson-FB/LB-SR-1,200 career rushing yards
Joren Bruun-WR/DB-SR-5 Int-s last year
Brady Fritz-QB/DB-JR-500 passing 600 rushing last year
Ethan Vesely-TE/DE-SR-Was injured in week 3 last year
Sam Kruger-RB/DE—JR-700 yards rushing last year
Preston Norrid-G/LB-2nd-JR-leading tackler for us last year. Played FB but will play some guard this year.
Three players to watch
Trevor Peters, Sr. RB-DB
Oscar Pravacek, Sr., T, Dt
Brady Fritz, Jr., QB-DB
Coach's comments:
"We return the majority of our skill players from last year," Aaker said. "We will be inexperienced and young up front but feel we have players who are competing hard for those positions. We have good numbers which hopefully transfers over to depth at all positions and allowing us to get some players off the field throughout games. Like every other 11B school we will need to stay healthy to be the team we feel we can be. Conference favorites would be MVP and Chamberlain. State 11B favorites-BEE, MVP, STM starting the season. Chamberlain and Sioux Valley I would expect to be in the mix as well."
Rapid City Christian Comets
Head coach: Ron McLaughlin, 4th year
2018 record: 1-7
Returning Starters
Sam Schlabach, Jr QB/L
David Greni (Sr WR)
Briar Kaltvedt (Sr. OL/DL)
Mitch Heidecker (Soph OL/DL)
Avery Wipf (Soph DB)
Players to Watch
Sam Schlabach at QB Jr.
David Greni at WR! (Sr.)
Briar Kaltvedt at Guard/DL (Sr.)
Coach's comments: "We are excited about the upcoming season … we are small in number but large in heart," said McLaughlin. "Trusting God for what he has planned for us."
Gregory Gorillas
Head coach: John King (first year), 17 years as Gregory assistant.
2018 record: 7-3, beat Baltic in first round of playoffs 51-0, lost to Bon Homme 14-12 in second round.
Returning starters
Offense
(QB) Grant Thomas 5-9 160 Sr.
(RB) Jackson Eklund 5-8, 160, Sr.
(WR) Evan Juracek 5-11, 180, Sr.
(WR) Tommy Determan 6-3, 162, Sr.
(WR) Luke Murray 5-9, 165, Sr.
(QB) Coy Determan 6-1, 168, Sr.
Defense
(LB) Jackson Eklund 5-8, 160, Sr.
(LB) Luke Murray 5-9, 165, Sr.
(LB) Evan Juracek 5-11, 180, Sr.
(DL) Rhoss Oliver 5-11, 220, Jr.
Coach's comments: "The keys to a successful season are developing the younger players and adding depth both offensively and defensively," King said. "This group of young men have provided good leadership on and off the field. They have participated and improved in the weight room, and have put in the time to benefit themselves on the football field."
St. Thomas More Cavaliers
Head coach: Wayne Sullivan, 29th year.
2018 season: 6-4, lost to Dakota Valley in first round of Class A playoffs.
Returning starters
Ryder Kirsch, Sr., 12, QB - HM All State in 11A - 3 year starter thrown for 51tds over 4,000 yards. BH All-Conference
Grant Huber, Sr., 12 WR/DB - All State DB for 11A, 51 receptions 11 TD-s last year. BH All-Conference
Nick Lembke, Sr., LB - 2 year Starter - Had over 145 tackles last season. BH All-Conference
Andrew Smith, Sr., WR - 18 receptions 300yds
Brandon Hilt, Sr., OL/DL - 3 year starter at Right Tackle.
Carter Johannesen, Sr., OL/DL- 2 year Starter Right Guard
Karson Jegeris, Sr., O L/DL- started right guard last year
Tommy Klapperich, Sr., -OL/LB - 2 year starter
Thomas Maguire, Sr.,- O/DL - 2 year starter
Braden Barbier, Sr., OLB - 2 year starter.
Sam Matthes, Sr., DE/WR - 2 year starter
Charlie Larson, Jr., OLB - 2 year starter
Jack Greene, Jr., kicker
Jake Goble, Jr., TE/DE 2 year starter.
Gavin Skinner, Soph., DB / RB
Jedidiah Sullivan, Soph., Slot Receiver
Three players to watch
Ryder Kirsch - QB, HM All-State QB
Grant Huber - WR , 51 receptions last year 11td-s.
Nick Lembke, LB, 3 year starter.
Coach's comments
"Having only lost three starters from last year-s team, we are looking to compete at the highest level," said Sullivan. "Our players have worked very hard in the off season and are hungry to get STM back to the top tier. This season will depend on our senior leadership and if the younger players step and accept their role and go a hundred miles an hour every play."
Rapid City Central Cobblers
Head coach: Erik Iverson, 3rd year
Last season: 4-7, lost to Brandon Valley 47-8 in first round of playoffs.
Returning Starters
Offense
RB Jeremy Weidmann 5-7, 160, Sr - 15 rushing TD-s, 1215 yd rushing,4 receiving TD-s, 1 passing TD, 1 KO Return TD
QB Kohl Meisman 6-5, 160, Jr., 8 passing TD-s, 715 yards passing
TE Rob Weber 6-5, 200, Sr., 1 TD reception, 200 yds receiving
OG Ethan Byrd 6-5, 215, Sr.
C Hunter Hansen 6-7, 205, Sr.
OG AJ Hettich 6-0, 225, Sr.
WR Wyatt Jungclaus 6-5, 180, Sr., 7 TD receptions, 387 receiving yards
WB Aaron Iverson 5-10, 175, Sr., 205 yds rushing, 1 TD rushing, 1 TD receiving
BB Liam Porter 6-2, 205, Jr.
Defense
DL Ethan Byrd 6-5, 215, Sr.
LB Aaron Iverson 5-10, 175, Sr.
DL Josh Krauter 6-3, 180, Jr.
CB Nate Bledsoe 5-10, 160, Sr.
LB Jon DeRuyter 5-10, 180, Jr.
Coach's comments: "We need to replace some key starters on both sides of the ball," said Iverson. "We need to manage expectations, we had some program success last year and things are looking up as a program. But we can-t think we are better than we are. We have to keep grinding each day and win the day. We are now in the third year of the program and kids seemed to start getting the offensive system last year, we have some key people returning which we can keep building on. We have great senior leadership returning."
Wall Eagles
Head coach: Lex Heathershaw, 3rd year
Last season: 10-1, defeated Faith in first round of state playoffs, defeated Castlewood in quarterfinal round, lost to Colome in state semifinals.
Returning starters
Gavin Sandal: OG and DT, Sr. - returning 2 year starter
Kole Gallino: OG and DE, Sr. - returning 2 year starter
Bridger Amiotte: TE and LB, Jr.
Tack Tines: WR and DB, Jr.
Andrew Law: DE/TE, Sr.
Three players to watch
Enoch Cuny: QB/LB- Sr.
Gavin Sandal: DT/OG- Sr.
Bridger Amiotte: LB/TE- Jr. 99 tackles as a sophomore
Coach's comments
"We are excited for another year of Eagle football," said Heathershaw. "After a tough loss to Colome last year in the semifinal round our players are hungry to get back into football. We lost a talented senior class, but we have some key pieces returning, as well as other players that are excited for a big opportunity this year. Moving up to class 9A this year will pose a new challenge with some very competitive teams. However, we feel that if we can create some good team chemistry, that we have a good shot to stay competitive with the top teams. We just need to climb the hill and take things one game at a time."
Kadoka Area Kougars
Head coach: Chad Eisenbraun, 17th year
Last season: 4-4 and 1-1 in the playoffs.
Returning starters
Jarred Hicks – G/DT – Sr.
Richard Lamont – TE/WR/DE – Sr.
Greyson DeVries – MLB – Sr.
Kaelan Block – TE – Sr.
Gaven Sudbeck – RB/WR/DB – Jr.
Hudson Johnson – RB/DB – Jr.
Reed Ohrtman – G/DE – Jr.
TJ Hamar – QB/LB – jr.
Jackson Grimes – OL/DL – Jr.
Ryan Running Enemy – RB/LB – S.
Players to watch:
Jarred Hicks – DT (All-State caliber player in my opinion) Played guard last year, but we are looking at making him a fullback because of need an his athletic ability," Eisenbraun said.
Richard Lamont – WR/TE (Another All-State caliber player in my opinion, being recruited by DWU), , Eisenbraun said.
Hudson Johnson and Gaven Sudbeck – RB-s (Hudson starting his 3rd year as a junior at RB, Gaven his second year starting as a junior), , Eisenbraun said.
TJ Hamar – QB/LB – Started for our injured senior QB/LB last season and led us to a big win the last game of the season (his first start) against Hill City. Then led us to a huge victory at Harding County in the 1st round of the playoffs (only his second start). Looking for big things out of him this year.,
Coach's comments
"I'm expecting a highly competitive season in our conference with no clear cut team that should take the conference championship," said Eisenbraun. "Last season we won and lost close games, and finished 4-4. We-d like to improve on that, but we know it will be a good challenge to do so because of the parity in our conference and region. Defending champs Wall will be the pre-season team everyone looks to knock off if possible. New Underwood, Philip, Lyman, JC/WR, RC Christian, and us as well should all be putting competitive teams on the field that will make our conference a great one to watch this season.
"Harding County and Faith will both be really good football teams again this year. Bison was in the playoffs a year ago as well and didn't lose anyone to graduation as far as I know. Edgemont will have some really good team speed so they should be another tough competitor as well. Unsure about what Dupree is like as they weren't someone we played or scouted last season, but I'm sure they've got some good kids."
Sturgis Scoopers
Head coach: Chris Koletzky
Last season: 4-6, lost 23-22 to Yankton in first round of playoffs.
Returning starters
Offense
RT – Cy Exienberger RT, 6-2, 240, Sr., 18T/1FL
Cody Nelson C, 6-1, 260, Sr.
Justin Burnham WB/SS, 5-9, 180, Sr., 32T/1,08 Yds 2 TD
Josh Fowler WR/FS 5-9 160, Sr., 8 rec 151 yds 2 TD/22T/1FF/1TD
Trevor Erlenbusch FB/MLB 5-10 185, Sr., 416 yds 4 TD/43 T 1 Sack
Justin Green DT 6-6 330, Sr., 16 T
Wren Jacobs MLB 6-1 185, Jr., 23 T/1FL/1FR
Dylan Gillespie OLB 6-1 170, Sr., 25T/1 Sack/1FR
Gabe Legner OLB, 6-2, 160, Sr., 15T/1INT
Daylen Rhodes HB/CB, 5-10, 160, Sr., 6T
Coach's comments: "We lost a lot of production from our senior class last year on the offensive side of the ball so we will be looking to Justin Burnham, Kaden Phillps, Kaden Nelson, and Zach Shoun to take the next step for us and be productive moving the chains," said Koletzky. "We have a hard working senior class but have lost some big play capability. Our offensive and defensive lines looks to be the strong point of our team heading into the 2019 season.
"We will have to be consistent and more disciplined this year to move the football. We also need to be more sound an defense and increase our turnovers from a year ago."
Belle Fourche Broncs
Head coach: Scott Slotten, 6th year.
Last season: 5-4, no playoffs
Returning starters
Offense
1. RB Kelby Olson 6-2, 175 , Sr., 128 Car. 848 yards 12 tds., 10 cat. 114 yards 1 Td.
2. WR Jackson Tyndall 5-10, 145, Sr.,26 rec. 515 yds. 6 TDs.
3. OL Logan Goeders 6-3, 245 11th
4. QB Colby NowowIejski 6-3, 175, Sr., Part time starter 6-10 105 yards and a TD
Defense
1. DL Logan Goeders 6-3, 245 11th 10 tackles
2. LB Brextin Garza 5-10, 190, Jr.,24 Tackles 2 TFL 1 sack
3. SS Kelby Olson 6-2, 175, Sr.,52 tackles 3 TFLs 2 Ints 4 PB 2 FF 6 FR
4. DB Jackson Tyndall 5-10, 145, Sr.,28 Tackles 2 TFL
Three players to watch
Kelby Olson
Colby Nowowiejski
Jackson Tyndall
Coach's comments
"This team is built with kids that are ready to win. We are trying to change the culture in Belle and we want to make football a lot more fun. Winning really helps that," said Slotten. "The senior group has been my hardest working group in my 6 years here, being multi sport athletes, good students, weight room rats, and great in our community. We will lack some size up front compared to past years, but we are way faster as a team and our skills position players will highlight that.
"We lack some experience to start the year, but all new starters have had a great summer and I expect all of them to step right in and help us be competitive. Defensively, we will look a little different with losing All State DT Hunter Mitchell, but we expect our athletes to step up at linebacker and make a bunch more plays. Conference favorite is STM, but I think that every team will be very competitive this year and it will be a fun conference schedule just like last season. Regionally I think that Belle Fourche is the best Class A team in the Black Hills. In Class A, defending champ Tea is the team to beat. They have tremendous talent there and I think Dakota Valley, Madison, Sioux Falls Christian and WC will be competitive as well."
Harding County Ranchers
Head coach: Jay Wammen, 94-15 overall
Last season: 7-2
Returning Starters
Offense
QB Camden Hett 6-3
WR Zack Anders 5-10 165 lb Sr. 2- 1st Team All-State WR- 60 receptions 970 yards 7 TDs, 67 rushing att- 357 yds 7 TDs
RB Sam Adams 6-0 210 lb Sr. 2- Injured first game of the season
FB Robert Hansen 5-9 170 lb. Sr. 1- Injured week 3.. 24 attempts-196 yards 6 TDs
TE David Tilus 6-2 175 lb. Sr. 1- 9 rec 82 yds 2 TDs
G Jaxon Klempel 6-4 215 lb. Sr. 2 year starter
Defense
S Camden Hett 6-3 185 lb Sr. 2 36 tackles, 30 solo, 3 Ints
OLB Zack Anders 5-10 165 lb Sr. 2- 57 tackles, 33 solo, 5 Ints, 2 sacks
MLB Sam Adams 6-0 210 lb Sr. 2- Injured first game of the season
OLB Robert Hansen 5-9 170 lb. Sr. 1- Injured week 3..
E Jaxon Klempel 6-4 215 lb. Sr. 16 tackles, 9 solo, 2 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 1 FR
Coach's comments:
"We return all of our skill positions back this year and have a very talented and athletic senior class," Wammen said. "We lost a ton of key lineman to graduation and the development of our offensive and defensive lines will be the key factor to our teams success.
"We will have a very balanced attack and will be hard to stop. We have a very good combination of running and passing. Defensively, I like our attacking style and our team defensive speed."
Philip Scotties
Chandlier Sudbeck, 1st year
Returning starters
Reece Heltzel
Colby Fitch
Seth Slovek
Cody Donelly
Jayden Coller
Parker Snyder
Jesse Hostutler
Jaerek Thorn
Three players to watch
Jayden Coller: Tb/Wr, Jr.
Reece Heltzel: Tb,Lb, Jr.
Colby Fitch, Fb/Lb, Sr.
Coach's comments
"The kids have a positive attitude going into the first week of practice which is awesome to see," said Sudbeck. "The kids love to work hard and are passionate about the game and that makes my job as a head coach a lot easier. We also have a good number of kids and a handful of returning starters. I am looking forward to a great season with them."
Lemmon/McIntosh Cowboys
Head coach: Josh Anderson, 2nd year
Last season: 4-5, lost in the first round of the playoffs to New Underwood
Returning Starters
Offense
QB-JR. Cody Thompson 2157 yards passing 30 td passes 6 Int 359 yards rushing 6 tds
RB-SR. Jerred Fergel 217 yards rushing 1 td
WR-JR. Jaden Kelley 209 receiving yards 7 tds
WR-SR.Jerred Fergel 200 receiving yards 2 tds
WR-SR. Alec O-Donnell 605 receiving yards 7 tds
WR-SR. Peyton Anderson 865 receiving yards 12 tds
WR-Jacob Hetzel
Wr - Max Mollman
Line - Arthur Harrison
Line - Jimal Storm
Defensive starters returning
SR. LB Peyton Anderson, LB SR. Max Mollman SR. LB Alec O-Donnell
Jr. Corner Jaden Kelley, Jr Corner Jacob Hetzel
SR. Lineman Arthur Harrison, Sr. Jimal Storm
Three Players to watch
Cody Thompson-JR QB See above
Peyton Anderson-SR. WR. See above
Alec O-Donnell-Sr. WR. See above
"We are looking forward to a great season. We return all of our skill players from last year's team," said Anderson. "The kids have been working super hard and had a great summer with camps and stuff. I think our conference championship will be a toss up between Lemmon/McIntosh, Harding County, and Timber Lake. Region wise, with us being in 9AA for the first time in awhile not sure what to expect. Jones County/White River always has athletes and it looks like Rapid City Christian could be strong as well. We are just looking forward to getting out and competing and playing the great game of football."
Hill City Rangers
Coach: Brett Eckert, 2nd season
Last season: 4-4
Returning starters
Offense
OG Jeremy Gillaspie 6-1, 190 Sr. 2 years starter
WR Austin Groven 5-6, 130 Jr. 1 year starter
OT Jared Cline 6-2, 225 Sr. 1 year starter
WR Alejandro Meza 5-9, 155 Sr. 1 year starter
C Holden Stach 6-1, 230 Sr. 2 year starter
TE Alex Mireles 6-0, 195 Sr. 1 year starter
Defense
DB – Johnathan Vann 5-11, 150 Jr. 1 year starter
DB – Alejandro Meza 5-9,155 Sr. 1 year starter
DB – Austin Groven 5-6, 130 Jr. 1 year starter
DE - Alex Mireles 6-0, 195 Sr. 1 year starter
Coach's comments:
"As with any other 9-man team in the state, staying healthy is key. With our experience we bring back in the offensive and defensive lines being able to control the pace of the game. Will be really important for us," Eckert said. "Continuing on the road of rebuilding the program in Hill City. We were able to take a step in the right direction by going 4-4 last year in comparison to past years in Hill City. We need to improve upon last years effort.
"We return almost an entire line on offense that either started or played a lot last year. We also really like the fact that this will be the second year with our system for the kids. They know how we want to play, our system, and our expectations."
Lyman Raiders
Last season: 3-5, lost first round of the playoffs to Corsica Stickney
Returning starters:
Corwin Mohr-Eymer RB/LB
TY Schindler RB/DE
Justice Jessop OL/DL
McCall Garnos C
Tyson Floyd DB
Players to Watch
Corwin Mohr-Eymer SR. RB/LB
Ty Schindler SR. RB/DE
Justice Jessop OL/DL
Coach's comments
"Wall will be the favorites in the Western Great Plains conference. Burke, Gregory and hopefully Lyman will be in contention in our region," he said.
Rapid City Stevens Raiders
Head coach: Steve Svendsen, 1st season.
Last season: 1-8.
Returning starters
Offense
OL Cam Jackson 6-4,/265 Sr.
WR Bridger Nesbitt 6-1,/170 Sr.
WR Michael Norman6-4,/185 Sr.
QB Colton Hartford 6-0,/170 Sr.
Defense
DL Wesley Folsom 6-6,/255 Sr. 3 yr. starter
LB Isaac Ghelsen 5-10,/205 Sr. Led the team in tackles last year.
LB Brock Meyer 5-10,/190
DL Brennen Busse 6-1,/260 Sr.
DB Colton Hartford 6-0,/170 Sr. Led the team in interceptions
DB Joe Weber 5-11,/185 Jr.
LB Brock Meyer 5-10,/190
Coach's comments
"For this team to be successful there has to be a team element that takes priority over the individual element during the course of our season," said Svendsen. "We will also have to have improvement on our offensive and defensive line. We have to be more physical in our play up front if we are to compete within the 11AAA. We will need players to step up and play roles because of the concern regarding our depth on our football team…so we will need to stay injury-free.
"The one thing I have learned about this team in the short time I have been around our team is the willingness to learn and that they do want to change the culture here at Rapid City Stevens High School within our football program. They have welcomed me in and are frantically learning our new system that we are bringing in. It will be fun watching them grow and progress as the season goes."
Spearfish Spartans
Head coach: Chad McCarty, 7 years.
Last season: 2-7.
Timber Lake Panthers
Head coach: Ryan Gimbel, 1st year.
Last season: 10-1, in playoffs, beat Philip Scotties 36-26 and New Underwood, 38-6, lost to Canistota/Freeman 44-20.
Returning starters
WR/RB Isaac Kraft 5-11, 175, Sr., 5-TD 24 Rec, 415-Receiving Yards, 28.5 Tackles, 5 INT, 2 Forced Fumbles
OL/DE Taylor Goldade 6-1, 210, Sr., 31 Tackles, 2 Sacks, 4 INT
OL/DL Bergen Marshall, 5-10, 200, Sr., 12 Tackles, 1 Sack
RB/WR Hank Kraft 5-5, 155, Soph., 36-Rushing Attempts, 254-Rushing Yards 5-TD, 58.5 Tackles, 2 Forced Fumbles, 3 INT
DL/OL Sawyer Holzer 5-10, 210, Soph., 23.5 Tackles, 2 Sacks, 1 Forced Fumble.
Three players to watch
WR/RB Isaac Kraft, 5-TD 24 Rec, 415-Receiving Yards 28.5 Tackles, 5 INT, 2 Forced Fumbles
TE/DE Taylor Goldade, 31 Tackles, 2 Sacks, 4 INT
RB/WR Hank Kraft, 36-Rushing Attempts 254-Rushing Yards 5-TD, 58.5 Tackles, 2 Forced Fumbles, 3 INT
Coach’s comments
"We enter the season as the defending 2018 LMC Conference champs," Gimbel said. "Harding County will be disciplined as always, coach Wammen is an exceptional coach who will have his squad ready to go. Lemmon/McIntosh will also be tough, they return many of their starting squad from last year.
"Our Region added in Sully Buttes and wall this year. Sully Buttes coming off a 9B runner up performance in the Dakota Dome. Wall made it to third round playoffs 9B Before losing to eventual state champs.
"Britton/Hecla and Canistota-Freeman will be very tough competition. They return many starters from their previous successful years."