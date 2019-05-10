SPEARFISH — Haleigh Timmer has spent more time on the basketball court than on the track this spring, but it didn't show Friday during the Black Hills Conference track and field meet Friday at Lyle Hare Stadium.
Timmer, from St. thomas More, looked comfortable in her first track meet of the season when she passed Custer's Mallory Delmont down the stretch to win the 800 in 2 minutes, 22.08 seconds.
The Sturgis boys and Spearfish girls came away with the team titles. The Scoopers finished with 172 points to 142 for second-place St. Thomas More. Spearfish was third with 127 points.
The Spartans won the girls' title with 150 points, to 144.5 for Sturgis. Custer and St. Thomas More tied for third with 97 points each.
Despite not competing all season due to playing AAU basketball in Minnesota, the weather and a slight quad strain, Timmer said she knew exactly when to make her move.
"I just tried to stay relaxed throughout the race and stay in good range, and then in the end give it my all, of course," she said. "At the pace that we were going, it left me enough room to have a good kick."
Timmer, who had a breakout season for the Cavaliers as a sophomore on the basketball court, is playing for North Tartan in Minneapolis. She'll be playing in her third tournament this weekend. In fact, she left for Minneapolis after Friday's meet.
"My coaches do a great job working with me with my basketball schedule, so I feel pretty confident that my training is going to get me in shape and keep me there," she said.
Timmer was also part of the STM winning 4X400 relay team (Skylar Sullivan, Mary Dyke and Kaci Cooper) that came out on top in 4:00.80. She said her main goal for state is to get her team to challenge for another state title.
"I just want to help in any area that I can," she said. "There are other runners who will contribute as well, but I'm just going to do my part and hope for the team win."
Cooper came away with a pair of wins in the 200 (26.11) and the 400 (57.45) — just ahead of Timmer's 58.897.
Douglas senior Jordynn Toliver has had a steady track season — at least as steady as one could have with the up-and-down spring weather.
Friday, she came away with three individual wins, capturing the long jump at 16-11¼, the 100 hurdles in 16.06 and the 300-hurdles in 47.85.
In the 300 hurdles, Toliver and Sydney Shaw of Sturgis went hurdle-for-hurdle down the stretch before Toliver out-sprinted her in the final 10 meters.
"I went in with Sydney right next to me and I wasn't sure how I was going to do because she is pretty good," Toliver said. "I heard the coaches say, 'Go, go go," and I just pushed it. But you can always improve."
Despite her strong day, Toliver said she feels like she can still get in better shape. She said the Patriots have missed about six meets because of the weather.
You have free articles remaining.
"Hopefully with state coming up, I'll push it further," she said.
In the long jump, Toliver said her coaches have been helpful as she looks to improve each time out.
"I went in from the last meet with kind of a low jump, so my goal here was to just get better," she said. "My first few jumps were pretty good and it was really exciting. I had some low jumps, but it ended up working out."
Other winners Friday in the girls' division were: Mikayla Tracy of Spearfish in the 100-meter dash (12.93), Karlee Simmons of Hill City in the 1,600 (5:13.72), Janean Hanka of Hill City in the 3,200 (11:57.20), Kellen Kortemyer of Custer in the shot put (41-5) and the discus (121-9), Olivia Jolly of Sturgis in the high jump (5-2), Cassidy Jorensen of Sturgis in the pole vault (9-3) and Makayla Keffeler of Sturgis in the triple jump (35-1¾).
Other relay winners were: St. Thomas More in the 4X100 (Isabelle Hardmeyer, Skylar Sullivan, Scarlett Grimshaw and Ciara Benson) in 51.42, Spearfish in the 4X200 relay (Ella Torres, Cloie Tracy, Vaida Pettersen and Dillan Richards) in 1:50.12, Custer in the 4X800 relay (Nancy Falkenburg Brown, Josie Dvorak, Alyssa Koffler and Eva Studt) in 10:16.43 and Sturgis in the 1,600 sprint medley (Isa Castillo, Breezty Paul, Makayla Keffeler and Novali Dinkins) in 4:34.47.
Alec Keffeler has been jumping as long as he can remember, and it has been a steady progress in the sand. Friday, he put together another strong performance to win the triple jump at 43-5¾. He was nearly four feet further than teammate Mason Neumiller.
His personal best this season has been 43-7.
"It was pretty darn close (of his PR)," he said. "I was pretty happy with it."
Ranked second in the state behind Rapid City Stevens senior Aubrey Williams, Keffeler said he feels pretty strong going down the stretch.
"I'm just happy to be jumping, and I'm giving God all of the glory," he said. "I just love jumping. It is fun to me, just getting out there and high up in the placings. It's awesome."
Keffeler is going to jump for Indian Wesleyan next season.
"Over the years I have been improving throughout time. That is what drives me, to just get a little better each time," he said. "I've gotten a little better each year and that drives me to keep going. I love that part of it."
Jacob Hyde of St. Thomas More again had a big day, winning three individual events, the 100 (11.03), the 200 (22.16) and the 400 (49.75). He was also part of the winning 4X400 relay (Corten Dobesh, Spencer Lund and Anson Wallace) in 3:27.62.
Also for STM, Jens Christensen broke his own meet record in the pole vault by winning at 13-9.
Other boys' individual winners were: Ethan Brenneman of Sturgis in the 800 (1:58.19), Jackson Wilson of Douglas in the 1,600 (4:29.08) and the 3,200 (10:20.04), Gavin West of Sturgis in the 110 hurdles (15.42), Grant Huber of STM in the 300 hurdles (41.11), Evan Hehr of Spearfish in the shot out (46-7), Darin Hanson of Belle Fourche in the discus (135-1 ½), Jordy Stulken of Lead-Deadwood in the long jump (20-9 ¼) and Jayden Deichert of Spearfish in the high jump (6-2).
Other relay winners were: Douglas in the 4X100 relay (Kyle Shields, Ryan Tompkins, Michael Morin and David Severson) in 45.74, St. Thomas More in the 4X200 (Dobesh, Huber, Matthew McGillick and Trey Herrboldt) in 1:33.47, Custer in the 4X800 (Jace Osterling, Kaleb Wragge, Tucker Youngblood and Nathaniel Youngblood) in 8:28.72 and Sturgis in the 1,600 sprint medley (Ridge Inhofer, Justin Burnham, Casey Taul and Jared Sailer) in 3:44.43.