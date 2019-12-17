Three Rapid City Post 22 American Legion baseball players will take their talents to the next level, signing letters of intent to compete in college for the 2020-21 school year.
The good news for the Hardhats is all three will be back for the 2020 American Legion season.
They include pitchers Issac Arnold (Iowa Western Community College), Zach Whitesell (Butler Community College) and infielder Ryan Bachman (Minnesota State-Mankato).
Post 22 now has seven players go on to play college in the last two years, and manager Kelvin Torve said it says a lot to the work ethic of the players.
"They are goal-setters. Obviously they are very good baseball players, but they dedicate themselves to a task, both academically and athletically," Torve said. "This the first step in the next step of their life, and I'm very proud of them, the whole program is proud of them."
Arnold will be heading to a school familiar with Post 22 fans — recent shortstop Cooper Bowman competed at the Iowa school before moving on to the University of Louisville. The Reivers are also pretty good, as they finished second in the country this past spring, losing in the national title game.
"They have an outstanding baseball program, but my first thing was it felt like a family, it just felt right the first time I visited there," Arnold said. "It was my top pick from the first time I was there."
As was the case with Bowman, Arnold is hoping it is a good first step in his college baseball career.
"It's a junior college so the whole thing is developmental, really," said Arnold. "I just want to develop and get to the top level. Hopefully I can get high D-1. I'm going for the best that I can."
Arnold finished 6-3 with the Hardhats last season and is looking forward to another year with the team.
"I'm super excited to have one more year (at Post 22). I've been here for five years and it is pretty crazy how fast it has gone," Arnold said. "Coach Torve and Coach Klapp (Ryan Klapperich) have just been awesome. My development has been awesome here. That goes to show from coaching. And we're all brothers. That really helps too when you all get along."
Arnold plans to study biology at Iowa Western and then go into the optometry field.
Bachman is also gong to a strong baseball program, this time at the Division II level. The Mavericks were 39-15 last season and competed in the NCAA DII Central Region Tournament.
"It was a pretty easy choice," Bachman said. "I felt like it was a really good fit all around. The coaching staff made me feel at home, campus was awesome and he facilities were great. Most of all, it is a really competitive culture, a lot of great guys, and they compete on a national level."
Bachman said that he wants to win, but also chose Mankato to get better as a player.
"Having a group of guys that go to a school like that will get me better and form me into a better person and a better baseball player," he said.
Bachman was the Hardhats second-leading hitter last season at .411 with seven home runs and 54 RBI, and a 1.206 on base plus slugging percentage, and he said the Post 22 program means everything to him.
"It has given me everything I have gotten from baseball," Bachman said. "The coaching staff here has developed me so much as a young man and a skilled player. It has taught me to compete and hate to lose. I can't thank everyone that is part of the program enough."
Bachman said he will play in the infield as well for the Mavericks, but not sure just where. "I just want to compete for a job," he said.
He plans to study sports management, with the idea of staying in the sports field in some capacity when he graduates.
Whitesell is also going to a familiar baseball school, Butler Community College in Kansas.
"I just had a really good fit with all of the players there," Whitesell said. "I felt like I could get better as a person, and as a player, and really improve. I think it gives me a shot at going Division I, which is one of my main goals."
Whitesell has been unbeatable for the Hardhats in his career, with a 17-0 overall record.
"Post 22 has really helped me to never be afraid to go at anyone," he said. "That's how I got the 17-0 record. Always never be afraid to attack the strike zone, and if they hit it, let them hit it. Post 22 has given me a good work ethic and I'm hoping to build that at Butler."
He's looking for that work ethic to continue in college. He said it will be a must to compete at that level.
"Since I have had former teammates going there, they have told me about it, and they said practices are pretty brutal with the junior colleges not having any restrictions on how many practices," Whitesell said. "I have to hit the weight room and get my endurance up, just get myself right before I go there."
Whitesell plans to major in business at Butler.