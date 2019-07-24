The Arrowhead Country Club hosted its annual Ladies Invitational golf tournament Tuesday.
Among the participants were 16 members and 40 guests. The teams competed in four flights: Thompson, Wie, Lopez and Sorenstam.
Anne Fisher and Lynne Riddle won first gross in the Thompson flight with a score of 73. Lisa Dorsey and Royaune Jasinski won first net in that flight with a 65. Bev Kaiser and Heidi Linngren won second net with a 65.
In the Wie Flight, Cindy Hagg and rose Dubois won first gross with a 94. Barb Schempf and Mary Cooper won first net with a 67 and Ellie Hinbeth and Romy Thomas took second net with a 71.
First gross in the Lopez Flight went to Barb Bacon and Eva McGlone who combined for an 84. First net went to Cherie Brown and Jane Goodwin with a 63 and second net was won by Lanae Hamblet and Val Soland with a 64.
Carrie and Rose DeForrest won first gross in the Sorenstam Flight with a 100. First net was won by Mary Larscheid-Christense and Terryl Mattson with a 67 and second net went to Nancy Martin and Deb Niesent who combined for a 70.
Ashley Horning won the long drive competition on Hole No. 1 and Penny Nash took home the honors for the shortest drive – and won a free lesson with Club Pro Jesse Hansen. Lisa Dorsey (No. 3), Anne Fisher (No. 5), Nicci Reifers (No. 11), Mary Allison (No. 13) and Mary Cooper (No. 17) won the closest to the pin contests. The longest putt winners went to Katie Hayes (No. 7), Lanae Hamblet (No. 9), Heidi Linnigren (No. 15) and Sarah Sharp (No. 18).
The country club is hosting a scramble on Monday with proceeds going to the Children’s Home Society with a 1 p.m. shotgun start time. The annual Member-Member tournament will be held on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 9-10.