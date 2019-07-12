The Arrowhead Men’s Member Guest Invitational began Thursday and continued Friday at the Arrowhead Country Club in Rapid City.
The tournament features 60, two-man teams that compete in 10 flights based on combined handicap scores. The teams play five, nine-hole matches in a round robin format Thursday and Friday.
On Saturday, the winners of the 10 flights compete for the championship.
“We call Saturday the Grand Derby,” said Arrowhead Club Pro Jesse Hansen. He said the Grand Derby begins with all 10 flight winners playing on the 10th hole. One team is eliminated on each hole. “Ties are broken with chip offs,” Hansen said.
By the time the derby reaches the 18th hole, only two teams will remain.
“We play the 18th until someone wins it,” Hansen said. “Two years ago, we had to play it three times to get a winner.”
The tournament has a history that dates back more than 50 years with at least the past 25 being played in this format.