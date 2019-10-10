Despite damp weather that moved play indoors, form generally held on Thursday’s first day of the 2019 State Class AA girls tennis tournament in Sioux Falls.
Pre-tourney favorite, Sioux Falls Lincoln, searching of a fourth consecutive state title, took care of business while ESD schools Watertown and Brandon Valley put together solid efforts in quest of the first league state title since Brookings capped off a three-year run in 1991.
Lincoln holds but a narrow lead through the quarterfinal play with 282.5 points, followed by Brandon Valley (272.5), Watertown (244), St. Thomas More (214) and Sioux Falls O’Gorman (204). Rapid City Stevens (134) sits 7th.
Lincoln advanced five players into the semis in singles, including the top-seeds in flights 1, 2 and 5, and all three doubles teams including the top-seeded team in the flights 1 and 2. Brandon Valley has four players alive in championship singles play and three in doubles while Watertown advanced all six singles players and flight 1 in doubles.
“The number of teams that are up there fighting for a top spot is unique this year, which makes for an exciting tournament,” Lincoln coach Tom Krueger said. “And also, there is a different feel with having only 12 teams here rather than the 23 in the past. The matches go faster, the days go faster, and it’s just a more condensed event and I think that’s good.”
There were, however, a few surprises on Thursday, a couple of which involved Rapid City schools.
In flight 1 singles, St. Thomas More’s Ainsleigh Scott, seeded fourth coming in, suffered a tough 11-10 (7-5) quarterfinal loss to fifth-seeded Avery Summer of Sioux Falls Roosevelt.
And in flight 2 doubles, the Cavaliers’ freshman tandem of Bridget Raymond and Ali Scott, undefeated until last weekend, fell to O’Gorman’s Ella Barnard and Maya Jamous (7th seed) 10-4 in the quarterfinals. Ironically, the Cavaliers had defeated the O’Gorman pair by an identical score in last weekend’s East-West duals.
You have free articles remaining.
Though careful to point out that the outcomes on Thursday went to the better playing team, St. Thomas More coach Keiz Larson made an interesting observation.
“In the past with a three-day tournament, the top-seed players could kind of ease gradually into the tournament,” Larson said. “And with just a two-day tournament, the top four seeded players (awarded first round byes) open against players who have already played a match in the morning and that can be a disadvantage.”
Despite the setback, Raymond and Scott rebounded in consolation play with a win over Sioux Falls Washington and will meet Rapid City Steven’s Abby Dehler and Emma Thurness in the consolation semifinals on Saturday morning.
The day was not all bad for St. Thomas More, as three Cavaliers remain alive in singles championship play — Raymond (flight 2), Vanessa Wittenberg (3), and top-seeded Ali Scott in flight 4. And the team’s flight 1 doubles team (Ainsleigh Scott and Vanessa Wittenberg, the No. 2 seeds) advanced to the semis with a 10-4 win over Erica Wing and Julia Wiedmeier of Rapid City Stevens.
“When you go into a state tournament, it is very much a mental game and invariably things happen that you don’t expect to happen, and that was true for all of the teams today,” Larson added. “We had two losses today that I thought would come out differently, but we also had some good wins in which the girls played their hearts out."
Rapid City Stevens struggled for the most part on Thursday as only the flight 3 pairing of Abby Sherrill and Macy Lundstrom remained alive in state championship play with a 10-2 win over 3rd-seeded Sioux Falls O’Gorman. The Raider duo will meet top-seeded Aberdeen Central in the semis.
Tournament play concludes on Friday (8 a.m.) with play scheduled indoors at Match Pointe (championship matches) and Woodlake Athletic Club (consolation play).