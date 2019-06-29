The Rapid City U16 Assault girls' fastpitch softball team wrapped up pool play in the Worland (Wyo.) Invitational with a 1-1 record on Saturday, nabbing the No. 2 seed for Sunday's bracket play.
Playing up an age division, the Assault fell to the U18 Worland Wildfires in the first game 2-0, in a low-scoring pitcher's duel. The Assault could only muster three hits, but were led by a stellar pitching performance by Dani Seljeskog, who only allowed the two runs on six hits, with nine strikeouts and no walks allowed, as the tough-luck loser. Brooke Hellyer notched the win, allowing only three hits and striking out eight in the complete-game victory.
In the second game. the Assault found their offense en route to a convincing 11-4 win over the Casper Cobras. The Assault got things going right away in the first inning, notching a couple of runs on Seljeskig and Tayah Ladson singles. In the fourth inning, Annika Seljeskog, Kaydence johnson, and Madyson Wolfe all had RBI hits. They put up another four runs in the fifth inning to seal the victory.
Overall, the Assault put up 11 runs on 15 hits. Wolfe, Dani Seljeskog and Kaya Sirois all managed three hits to lead the way for the Assault. Wolfe, Sirois, Johnson and Rachael Brown all scored two runs apiece.
The Assault will play the Greybull Buffs at 9:30 a.m. in their first single-elimination bracket play game.