The Rapid City U16 Assault girls' fastpitch softball team, playing up in the U18 division, brought home the championship trophy from the Worland (Wyo.) Wildfires Tournament on Sunday.
After going 1-1 in pool play on Saturday, the Assault began single elimination bracket play on Sunday as the No. 2 seed. In the quarterfinal matchup, pitchers Dani Seljeskog and Kristyn Stahlecker combined for a three-inning, no hitter, as the Assault cruised to a 19-0 victory over the Greybull Buffs.
In the semifinal matchup, a well-balanced offensive attack led the Assault to a 13-0 win over the Lander Legends. All nine of the starters scored at least one run, and the game ended on a three-run home run by center-fielder Alexis Dubray.
The other side of the bracket saw the Casper Cobras upset the top seed Worland Wildfires to set up a rematch with the Assault in the championship game.
Casper came out of the gate with four runs in the top of the first, only to see the Assault answer back with three runs of their own. Casper countered with three more runs in the second inning, while the Assault didn't score. However, after keeping the Cobras scoreless in the third, the Assault erupted for seven runs in the bottom half of the inning to jump ahead 10-7. They then scored four runs in each of the fourth and fifth innings to seal the game 18-8, ending things by the mercy rule.
The Assault had a 16-hit balanced offensive attack, with eight of the nine starters scoring at least one run, Third baseman Deidre Long led the attack, going 3 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Shortstop Tayah Ladson was also three for four with three runs scored. Dubray also scored four runs and Annika Seljeskog scored three runs. Rachael Brown paced the team with three RBIs.