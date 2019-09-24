Athletic efforts worthy of the record books have become a familiar occurrence for Edgemont High School junior Caleb Simons.
His performance in Friday night’s 54-22 win over Bison may have been even a step beyond as the Mogul’s quarterback amassed 453 yards of total offense — 315 rushing and 138 passing — rushed for six touchdowns and passed for two more.
Nor did the 5-11, 170-pound junior take a breather on defense contributing 10 tackles from his middle linebacker position.
“During the game, it seemed like everything was flowing good and everything was working out the way we wanted it to,” Simons said on Monday, reflecting upon his standout performance. “And now, looking back on it, it’s kind of ‘Wow’ I guess I did a lot more than I thought.”
With an eight-touchdown assortment of pleasant memories to mull upon, Simons' fondest recollection is of a 35-yard scramble and touchdown with but one second on the clock that gave the Moguls the lead at halftime.
“We had one second left on the clock and I made some moves and found the end zone,” Simons recalled. “That drive leading up to that was the one I remember, too. We had about 20 seconds left and were on our own 10 and I drew a ball to Chance Harsh and he caught it and went to their 35, and I ran it from there.”
Simons' performance looked impressive from the sidelines as well said Edgemont coach Erik Swanson.
You have free articles remaining.
“That was a great night for anybody. Caleb had one of those nights you always hope for but can’t really plan on,” Swanson said. “What’s even more amazing, three of the touchdowns, two passes and one rushing were called plays. The rest were just scrambles. He probably has maybe average speed, but he has very good awareness of where he’s at on the football field. He’s a good basketball player and gets a lot of assists and shows that same instinct on the football field. He’s always fun to watch, that’s for sure.”
That instinctual ability to read and react were clearly on display in Friday night’s win.
“We were trying to get some passes going there since I noticed they were kind of sagging off,” Simons pointed out. “But once in a awhile they would rush, and then I would scramble and kind of find my way through the defense. And on that night, picking them apart seemed easy for me I guess.”
While contributing eight touchdowns to a 52-point team performance attests to Simons’ athleticism, a commitment to hard work off the field may be a more important contributor to his success.
“For me, I feel if I’m working harder than anyone else, I think I will do pretty well,” said Simons who is also a two-time state high school trapshooting champion and plans to attend college and earn an accounting degree. “In the summertime I do trapshooting because it’s a summer sport, and I’m in the weight room Monday through Thursday hoping to get better.”
Clearly, a game plan that would seem to be working.