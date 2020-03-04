Athletic directors to consider girls’ wrestling

PIERRE | When the athletic directors from the state’s high schools have their annual meeting later this month, they’ll consider a proposal to add girls’ wrestling to the roster of sports already sanctioned by the South Dakota High School Activities Association.

SDHSAA Assistant Executive Director John Krogstrand told the association board Wednesday at its March meeting that the wrestling advisory committee was going to make the recommendation to add girls’ wrestling.

The proposal calls for including four weight classes for girls at the state wrestling championships in 2020-21. Each weight class would include the top eight seeded participants from across the state, regardless of classification or region.

The advisory committee noted that there are more than 100 athletes registered for the girls’ division of the State Youth Wrestling Championship tournament later in March. During the current school year there were more than 35 female wrestlers competing in South Dakota at the high school level.

It’s likely the high school girls who competed in wrestling in the last year wrestled a variety of opponents, both girls and boys, Krogstrand said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

“We fully expect that once this is offered it will explode,” Krogstrand said.