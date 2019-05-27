It seemed like Augustana softball was a team of destiny during the Division II College World Series.
It turns out that destiny would be to bring a national championship back to Sioux Falls.
The Vikings came back from being down 4-0 to top Texas A&M-Kingsville 6-4 for their first national championship since 1991. The Vikings won the three-game series 2-1, and won the first game of the day 6-4 as well in Denver.
Augustana finishes the season 61-11 after falling in game one of the series Sunday 7-2.
In both game one and two, Augustana once again received a stellar pitching performance from Ashley Mickschl who tossed a total of 7 1/3 innings with six strikeouts.
Maggie Kadrlik was the difference in game one, hitting two home runs, driving in three total runs. In game two, the Vikings scored six unanswered runs topped off by Kendall Cornick's 2-run single in the top of the 6th, putting Augustana ahead for good.
In the first game, the Vikings scored two runs in the top of the second inning, while Texas A&M-Kingsville also scored two runs in the bottom of the inning and one in the bottom of the third.
The Vikings tied the game in the top of the fourth and took a 5-3 lead in the fifth inning with two runs, and then the Javelinas scored a run in the bottom of the inning. Augustana was able to get an insurance run in the top of the seventh forcing an elimination game later in the day.
In that game, it was Texas A&M-Kingsville that got off to the hot start with two runs in the first and two more in the second.
Then, the Augustana offense woke up.
The Vikings scored three runs in the third and one in the fifth to tie the game. Augustana scored two more runs in the sixth to break the tie, and win the national title.
After winning its conference title, the Vikings topped Missouri Western in the NCAA Regionals, they then topped Winona State 2-1 in a three game series.
Central Oklahoma was next on the schedule in the Super Regionals and Augustana won both games, 13-5 and 7-6.
In the College World Series the Vikings beat California-San Diego, West Florida and Young Harris on their way to the championship series.
Texas A&M-Kingsville ends the season with a 52-10 record.