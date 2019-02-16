Try 1 month for 99¢

Saturday in Fort Pierre

Team Results

1. Philip Area 221.0, 2. Custer/Edgemont 203.5, 3. Lead-Deadwood 120.0, 4. Mobridge-Pollock 116.5, 5. Hot Springs 114.5, 6. Bennett County 91.5, 7. Lyman 73.5, 8. Stanley County 69.5, 9. St. Thomas More 50.5, 10. Hill City 33.5, 11. Harding County 27.0, 12. Lemmon/McIntosh 20.0, 13. Newell 17.0, 14. Red Cloud 11.0, 15. McLaughlin 7.0, 16. Sully Buttes 3.0, 17. Faith 0.0.

Individual Results

106 pounds

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Logan Graf of Custer/Edgemont

2nd Place - Bryson Muirhead of Lyman

3rd Place - Thane Simons of Philip Area

4th Place - Braden Weiss of Hill City

1st Place Match

Logan Graf (Custer/Edgemont) 47-6, Fr. over Bryson Muirhead (Lyman) 40-11, Jr. (MD 10-2)

3rd Place Match

Thane Simons (Philip Area) 28-14, 7th. over Braden Weiss (Hill City) 34-11, Fr. (Dec 9-6)

113

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Jacob Brunner of Custer/Edgemont

2nd Place - Burk Blasius of Philip Area

3rd Place - Isaac Aman of Mobridge-Pollock

4th Place - Tyson Durham of St. Thomas More

1st Place Match

Jacob Brunner (Custer/Edgemont) 31-9, 8th. over Burk Blasius (Philip Area) 14-6, 7th. (M. For.)

3rd Place Match

Isaac Aman (Mobridge-Pollock) 25-21, So. over Tyson Durham (St. Thomas More) 18-13, 8th. (Fall 0:49)

120

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Jonathan Lewis of Custer/Edgemont

2nd Place - Shilo Mowry of Lyman

3rd Place - Jacob Harris of Lead-Deadwood

4th Place - Trey Frost of Stanley County

1st Place Match

Jonathan Lewis (Custer/Edgemont) 28-14, 8th. over Shilo Mowry (Lyman) 30-12, Fr. (Fall 5:54)

3rd Place Match

Jacob Harris (Lead-Deadwood) 21-25, So. over Trey Frost (Stanley County) 32-20, So. (SV-1 4-2)

126

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Jadyn Coller of Philip Area

2nd Place - Jared Harris of Bennett County

3rd Place - Jacob Steiger of Mobridge-Pollock

4th Place - Max Johnson of Lead-Deadwood

1st Place Match

Jadyn Coller (Philip Area) 32-1, So. over Jared Harris (Bennett County) 43-5, Jr. (MD 14-0)

3rd Place Match

Jacob Steiger (Mobridge-Pollock) 36-13, Jr. over Max Johnson (Lead-Deadwood) 31-10, Jr. (Fall 4:49)

132

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Carson Pinske of Lead-Deadwood

2nd Place - Blair Blasius of Philip Area

3rd Place - Kamron Pearman of Mobridge-Pollock

4th Place - Tyrone Oldenkamp of Lyman

1st Place Match

Carson Pinske (Lead-Deadwood) 34-7, Sr. over Blair Blasius (Philip Area) 20-5, 8th. (Dec 5-0)

3rd Place Match

Kamron Pearman (Mobridge-Pollock) 14-15, So. over Tyrone Oldenkamp (Lyman) 22-17, So. (Inj. 1:00)

138

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - McCoy Peterson of Philip Area

2nd Place - JD Carter of Stanley County

3rd Place - Brennan Hanes of Custer/Edgemont

4th Place - Jesse McCann of Harding County

1st Place Match

McCoy Peterson (Philip Area) 24-1, Fr. over JD Carter (Stanley County) 37-14, Sr. (MD 9-1)

3rd Place Match

Brennan Hanes (Custer/Edgemont) 17-11, Jr. over Jesse McCann (Harding County) 33-17, Sr. (Dec 7-2)

145

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Hunter Peterson of Philip Area

2nd Place - Kody Hagen of Hot Springs

3rd Place - Irail Griffin of Custer/Edgemont

4th Place - Kurtis Mooney of Bennett County

1st Place Match

Hunter Peterson (Philip Area) 23-0, Sr. over Kody Hagen (Hot Springs) 41-8, Sr. (Dec 8-3)

3rd Place Match

Irail Griffin (Custer/Edgemont) 33-16, Jr. over Kurtis Mooney (Bennett County) 25-12, Sr. (MD 13-3)

152

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Chance Grill of Custer/Edgemont

2nd Place - Isaac Olson of Mobridge-Pollock

3rd Place - Colby Fitch of Philip Area

4th Place - Mason Heath of Bennett County

1st Place Match

Chance Grill (Custer/Edgemont) 45-2, Sr. over Isaac Olson (Mobridge-Pollock) 33-11, Sr. (Dec 7-0)

3rd Place Match

Colby Fitch (Philip Area) 24-15, Jr. over Mason Heath (Bennett County) 32-17, 8th. (Fall 1:37)

160

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Levi Mines of Custer/Edgemont

2nd Place - Tucson Freeman of Mobridge-Pollock

3rd Place - Weston Ireland of Bennett County

4th Place - Pratt Williams of Lead-Deadwood

1st Place Match

Levi Mines (Custer/Edgemont) 34-3, Sr. over Tucson Freeman (Mobridge-Pollock) 31-18, Sr. (MD 16-2)

3rd Place Match

Weston Ireland (Bennett County) 38-9, Jr. over Pratt Williams (Lead-Deadwood) 28-18, Jr. (Fall 1:51)

170

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Micaiah Grace of Custer/Edgemont

2nd Place - Tegun Spring of Philip Area

3rd Place - Reid Wieczorek of Stanley County

4th Place - TeeJay Atwood of Hot Springs

1st Place Match

Micaiah Grace (Custer/Edgemont) 43-7, Jr. over Tegun Spring (Philip Area) 27-14, So. (MD 9-1)

3rd Place Match

Reid Wieczorek (Stanley County) 35-19, Jr. over TeeJay Atwood (Hot Springs) 25-14, Jr. (Fall 2:31)

182

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Cody Donnelly of Philip Area

2nd Place - Corten Dobesh of St. Thomas More

3rd Place - Chad Kelso of Hot Springs

4th Place - Cody Rakow of Lead-Deadwood

1st Place Match

Cody Donnelly (Philip Area) 30-4, So. over Corten Dobesh (St. Thomas More) 29-11, Sr. (Fall 1:51)

3rd Place Match

Chad Kelso (Hot Springs) 26-24, Sr. over Cody Rakow (Lead-Deadwood) 28-18, So. (Dec 11-4)

195

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Garrett Heil of Hot Springs

2nd Place - Victor Dennis of Philip Area

3rd Place - Ty Dailey of Custer/Edgemont

4th Place - Cody Lone Elk of Red Cloud

1st Place Match

Garrett Heil (Hot Springs) 41-4, Sr. over Victor Dennis (Philip Area) 12-19, Jr. (Fall 3:53)

3rd Place Match

Ty Dailey (Custer/Edgemont) 19-24, So. over Cody Lone Elk (Red Cloud) 25-18, Fr. (Fall 2:53)

220

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Tee Allen of Bennett County

2nd Place - Marcus Harkless of Hot Springs

3rd Place - Grey Gilbert of Harding County

4th Place - Jon Keller of Mobridge-Pollock

1st Place Match

Tee Allen (Bennett County) 35-7, Sr. over Marcus Harkless (Hot Springs) 20-11, So. (Fall 1:58)

3rd Place Match

Grey Gilbert (Harding County) 19-17, 8th. over Jon Keller (Mobridge-Pollock) 18-15, Jr. (For.)

285

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Rob Lester of Lead-Deadwood

2nd Place - Jadeon Biggers of Lyman

3rd Place - Caleb Maciejewski of Hot Springs

4th Place - Jake Ellison of Lemmon/McIntosh

1st Place Match

Rob Lester (Lead-Deadwood) 36-2, Jr. over Jadeon Biggers (Lyman) 27-13, Sr. (Fall 0:23)

3rd Place Match

Caleb Maciejewski (Hot Springs) 11-8, Jr. over Jake Ellison (Lemmon/McIntosh) 19-14, Sr. (Fall 2:03)

