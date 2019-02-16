Saturday in Fort Pierre
Team Results
1. Philip Area 221.0, 2. Custer/Edgemont 203.5, 3. Lead-Deadwood 120.0, 4. Mobridge-Pollock 116.5, 5. Hot Springs 114.5, 6. Bennett County 91.5, 7. Lyman 73.5, 8. Stanley County 69.5, 9. St. Thomas More 50.5, 10. Hill City 33.5, 11. Harding County 27.0, 12. Lemmon/McIntosh 20.0, 13. Newell 17.0, 14. Red Cloud 11.0, 15. McLaughlin 7.0, 16. Sully Buttes 3.0, 17. Faith 0.0.
Individual Results
106 pounds
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Logan Graf of Custer/Edgemont
2nd Place - Bryson Muirhead of Lyman
3rd Place - Thane Simons of Philip Area
4th Place - Braden Weiss of Hill City
1st Place Match
Logan Graf (Custer/Edgemont) 47-6, Fr. over Bryson Muirhead (Lyman) 40-11, Jr. (MD 10-2)
3rd Place Match
Thane Simons (Philip Area) 28-14, 7th. over Braden Weiss (Hill City) 34-11, Fr. (Dec 9-6)
113
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Jacob Brunner of Custer/Edgemont
2nd Place - Burk Blasius of Philip Area
3rd Place - Isaac Aman of Mobridge-Pollock
4th Place - Tyson Durham of St. Thomas More
1st Place Match
Jacob Brunner (Custer/Edgemont) 31-9, 8th. over Burk Blasius (Philip Area) 14-6, 7th. (M. For.)
3rd Place Match
Isaac Aman (Mobridge-Pollock) 25-21, So. over Tyson Durham (St. Thomas More) 18-13, 8th. (Fall 0:49)
120
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Jonathan Lewis of Custer/Edgemont
2nd Place - Shilo Mowry of Lyman
3rd Place - Jacob Harris of Lead-Deadwood
4th Place - Trey Frost of Stanley County
1st Place Match
Jonathan Lewis (Custer/Edgemont) 28-14, 8th. over Shilo Mowry (Lyman) 30-12, Fr. (Fall 5:54)
3rd Place Match
Jacob Harris (Lead-Deadwood) 21-25, So. over Trey Frost (Stanley County) 32-20, So. (SV-1 4-2)
126
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Jadyn Coller of Philip Area
2nd Place - Jared Harris of Bennett County
3rd Place - Jacob Steiger of Mobridge-Pollock
4th Place - Max Johnson of Lead-Deadwood
1st Place Match
Jadyn Coller (Philip Area) 32-1, So. over Jared Harris (Bennett County) 43-5, Jr. (MD 14-0)
3rd Place Match
Jacob Steiger (Mobridge-Pollock) 36-13, Jr. over Max Johnson (Lead-Deadwood) 31-10, Jr. (Fall 4:49)
132
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Carson Pinske of Lead-Deadwood
2nd Place - Blair Blasius of Philip Area
3rd Place - Kamron Pearman of Mobridge-Pollock
4th Place - Tyrone Oldenkamp of Lyman
1st Place Match
Carson Pinske (Lead-Deadwood) 34-7, Sr. over Blair Blasius (Philip Area) 20-5, 8th. (Dec 5-0)
3rd Place Match
Kamron Pearman (Mobridge-Pollock) 14-15, So. over Tyrone Oldenkamp (Lyman) 22-17, So. (Inj. 1:00)
138
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - McCoy Peterson of Philip Area
2nd Place - JD Carter of Stanley County
3rd Place - Brennan Hanes of Custer/Edgemont
4th Place - Jesse McCann of Harding County
1st Place Match
McCoy Peterson (Philip Area) 24-1, Fr. over JD Carter (Stanley County) 37-14, Sr. (MD 9-1)
3rd Place Match
Brennan Hanes (Custer/Edgemont) 17-11, Jr. over Jesse McCann (Harding County) 33-17, Sr. (Dec 7-2)
145
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Hunter Peterson of Philip Area
2nd Place - Kody Hagen of Hot Springs
3rd Place - Irail Griffin of Custer/Edgemont
4th Place - Kurtis Mooney of Bennett County
1st Place Match
Hunter Peterson (Philip Area) 23-0, Sr. over Kody Hagen (Hot Springs) 41-8, Sr. (Dec 8-3)
3rd Place Match
Irail Griffin (Custer/Edgemont) 33-16, Jr. over Kurtis Mooney (Bennett County) 25-12, Sr. (MD 13-3)
152
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Chance Grill of Custer/Edgemont
2nd Place - Isaac Olson of Mobridge-Pollock
3rd Place - Colby Fitch of Philip Area
4th Place - Mason Heath of Bennett County
1st Place Match
Chance Grill (Custer/Edgemont) 45-2, Sr. over Isaac Olson (Mobridge-Pollock) 33-11, Sr. (Dec 7-0)
3rd Place Match
Colby Fitch (Philip Area) 24-15, Jr. over Mason Heath (Bennett County) 32-17, 8th. (Fall 1:37)
160
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Levi Mines of Custer/Edgemont
2nd Place - Tucson Freeman of Mobridge-Pollock
3rd Place - Weston Ireland of Bennett County
4th Place - Pratt Williams of Lead-Deadwood
1st Place Match
Levi Mines (Custer/Edgemont) 34-3, Sr. over Tucson Freeman (Mobridge-Pollock) 31-18, Sr. (MD 16-2)
3rd Place Match
Weston Ireland (Bennett County) 38-9, Jr. over Pratt Williams (Lead-Deadwood) 28-18, Jr. (Fall 1:51)
170
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Micaiah Grace of Custer/Edgemont
2nd Place - Tegun Spring of Philip Area
3rd Place - Reid Wieczorek of Stanley County
4th Place - TeeJay Atwood of Hot Springs
1st Place Match
Micaiah Grace (Custer/Edgemont) 43-7, Jr. over Tegun Spring (Philip Area) 27-14, So. (MD 9-1)
3rd Place Match
Reid Wieczorek (Stanley County) 35-19, Jr. over TeeJay Atwood (Hot Springs) 25-14, Jr. (Fall 2:31)
182
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Cody Donnelly of Philip Area
2nd Place - Corten Dobesh of St. Thomas More
3rd Place - Chad Kelso of Hot Springs
4th Place - Cody Rakow of Lead-Deadwood
1st Place Match
Cody Donnelly (Philip Area) 30-4, So. over Corten Dobesh (St. Thomas More) 29-11, Sr. (Fall 1:51)
3rd Place Match
Chad Kelso (Hot Springs) 26-24, Sr. over Cody Rakow (Lead-Deadwood) 28-18, So. (Dec 11-4)
195
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Garrett Heil of Hot Springs
2nd Place - Victor Dennis of Philip Area
3rd Place - Ty Dailey of Custer/Edgemont
4th Place - Cody Lone Elk of Red Cloud
1st Place Match
Garrett Heil (Hot Springs) 41-4, Sr. over Victor Dennis (Philip Area) 12-19, Jr. (Fall 3:53)
3rd Place Match
Ty Dailey (Custer/Edgemont) 19-24, So. over Cody Lone Elk (Red Cloud) 25-18, Fr. (Fall 2:53)
220
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Tee Allen of Bennett County
2nd Place - Marcus Harkless of Hot Springs
3rd Place - Grey Gilbert of Harding County
4th Place - Jon Keller of Mobridge-Pollock
1st Place Match
Tee Allen (Bennett County) 35-7, Sr. over Marcus Harkless (Hot Springs) 20-11, So. (Fall 1:58)
3rd Place Match
Grey Gilbert (Harding County) 19-17, 8th. over Jon Keller (Mobridge-Pollock) 18-15, Jr. (For.)
285
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Rob Lester of Lead-Deadwood
2nd Place - Jadeon Biggers of Lyman
3rd Place - Caleb Maciejewski of Hot Springs
4th Place - Jake Ellison of Lemmon/McIntosh
1st Place Match
Rob Lester (Lead-Deadwood) 36-2, Jr. over Jadeon Biggers (Lyman) 27-13, Sr. (Fall 0:23)
3rd Place Match
Caleb Maciejewski (Hot Springs) 11-8, Jr. over Jake Ellison (Lemmon/McIntosh) 19-14, Sr. (Fall 2:03)