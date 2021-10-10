Badlands Circuit Finals: South Dakota cowboy works towards year-end title

Blackwell has never won a Badlands year-end title, the most money won in the season in the circuit, but this might be his year.

“I try not to think about it,” he said. “I just try to do my job. I’m not good at math,” he joked, “so I let somebody else figure that out.”

Winning the season “has been one of my goals for a while, so I’ll do what I can tomorrow (in the third round). God has a plan, and however it turns out, I’ll be happy with it.”

A cowgirl from Arizona won the second round of the breakaway roping at the Badlands Circuit Finals Rodeo.

Lynn Smith, Elfrida, Ariz., made a 3.0 second run to best the field, three-tenths of a second faster than the number two cowgirl, Sawyer Gilbert.

Smith usually rodeos closer to home, but because of the pandemic, last fall decided she would choose a circuit that hadn’t canceled rodeos due to Covid, so she chose the Badlands Circuit.

She and her husband Rick Smith used Cody, Wyo. as their home base, as Rick had been raised there, and she competed throughout North Dakota and South Dakota.