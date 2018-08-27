The Rapid City Rush announced that rookie forward Alec Baer has rejoined the Rush for the upcoming season.
Baer came to the Rush last season following the conclusion of his major-junior career in the WHL. He earned three goals, three assists, and six points in his first professional action.
“I had a great time in Rapid City playing for the Rush last season. I’m excited to get back on track and start the season in October,” Baer said in a release from the Rush. “I had a ton of fun in the locker room. There were some great guys to play with, which made for a pretty easy transition. For me, the pace of the game helped my success as well."
Rapid City coach Daniel Tetrault said he's excited to see what a full season of Baer will look like for the Rush.
“Alec played very well with us when we brought him on at the end of the season,” he said in the release. “Alec is very talented with a ton of skill, a great hockey sense, and works very hard. It’s good that he’s getting a fresh start with us, considering now that he isn’t coming into a shorthanded situation. I think he’s going to have a breakout season, and will produce well for us.”
Rapid City opens the season Oct. 12 on the road against the Utah Grizzlies.
Van Boening wins fourth Turning Stone title
Rapid City Stevens grad Shane Van Boening won his fourth Turning Stone Classic in upstate New York over the weekend.
Van Boneing topped Johnny Archer 13-7 in the final.
He now heads to China for the China Open.