Balance leads Faith past Wall for boys' title

"I thought after the first quarter our defense dug in," Grueb said. "We started contesting shots and flying around a little bit better."

The Longhorns controlled the second half, led by Groves and Selby, leading 41-25 going into the fourth and 49-27 three minutes into the quarter.

Along with the 21 points from Groves, Shelby finished with 16 points, followed by Bushong with 13 and Mortensen with 11.

"We're a tough matchup because we have three kids who can really score in the paint with moves in the post," Grueb said. "We look to get in with dribble penetration or post feeds and then we will go paint kickouts for 3s."

Bridger Amoitte led Wall, 3-5, with 13 points and Tines added eight.

With the win, the Longhorns moved to 9-1 on the season, with their lone loss to rival Timber Lake.

While winning the West River was one of their season goals, Groves said they have more for the season.

"We have been looking forward to this year for a while," Groves said. "This group has been playing good together. It's been fun."

Added their coach: "We like where we are at right now but we are nowhere close to the end," Grueb said.

Groves, Selby and Mortenson were all named to the all-tournament team, along with Andrew Law and Kole Gallino of Wall. Also named to the team were Luca Brooks, Jayden Caylor and Jesse Claycomb of Upton, Wyo., Huttson Weeldryer of Newell, Wrider Allison of Hot Springs, Lane Wood of Moorcroft, Wyo., and Chance Derner of New Underwood.

