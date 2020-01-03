Balanced Comets sparkle in win over Rangers

Rapid City Christian boys' basketball coach Kyle Courtney couldn’t have asked for much more from his Comets during their 80-27 win over Hill City Friday night at Hart Ranch.
Courtney’s squad played tough, pressing defense, forcing 15 first-half turnovers to take early control of the game. Christian was efficient with its shots and unselfish on the offensive end of the floor, with 10 Comets reaching the scoring column against a young Rangers’ squad.
By the time the game wrapped up, Christian had a fourth quality all-court game under its belt heading into a tough stretch of contests over the next two-plus weeks that starts Jan. 9 at Wall and ends Jan. 21 with a home game with Red Cloud. In between, the Comets will face Madison in a make-up game lost in December due to inclement weather.
“We’re a pretty veteran group,” Courtney said. “My starting five have been playing varsity ball for a while now, and we’ve got some good young players. We’ve got some ability. The challenge is always playing up to your potential.”
The Comets made it look easy Friday.
A stifling press and the ability to play both zone and man defenses interchangeably kept the Rangers from getting into their offensive sets most trips down the floor. Eight turnovers in the first quarter led to a 24-7 lead by the end of eight minutes of play. Christian turned over Hill City seven more times in the second quarter and led 45-10 at halftime.
“It makes it easier when you can create offense off your defense,” Courtney said. “We have a bunch of high-character guys. So far this season we’ve been selfless, really moved the ball around and found the open guy.”
With games coming up against skilled Class B schools from Wall, Jones County and Harding County and against traditionally tough Class A foes from Madison and Red Cloud, Courtney knows the play his team showed Friday is going to be crucial moving ahead.
“We’re probably not going to be more athletic than they are, so we’re going to have to play team basketball,” he said. “We don’t have a real big – a 6-6 post player – so we’ve got to play good team defense and share the ball on offense.”
The Comets (4-0) are back on the court at 4 p.m. Thursday at Wall before playing Jones County at Kadoka next Saturday, tipping off at 1 p.m.
Hill City (0-5) is back in action today, hosting Kadoka Area at 5 p.m.