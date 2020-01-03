Balanced Comets sparkle in win over Rangers

Rapid City Christian boys' basketball coach Kyle Courtney couldn’t have asked for much more from his Comets during their 80-27 win over Hill City Friday night at Hart Ranch.

Courtney’s squad played tough, pressing defense, forcing 15 first-half turnovers to take early control of the game. Christian was efficient with its shots and unselfish on the offensive end of the floor, with 10 Comets reaching the scoring column against a young Rangers’ squad.

By the time the game wrapped up, Christian had a fourth quality all-court game under its belt heading into a tough stretch of contests over the next two-plus weeks that starts Jan. 9 at Wall and ends Jan. 21 with a home game with Red Cloud. In between, the Comets will face Madison in a make-up game lost in December due to inclement weather.

“We’re a pretty veteran group,” Courtney said. “My starting five have been playing varsity ball for a while now, and we’ve got some good young players. We’ve got some ability. The challenge is always playing up to your potential.”

The Comets made it look easy Friday.