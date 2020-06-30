Banged-up Hardhats look for strong Firecracker

The Hardhats go into the tournament winners of nine of their last 12 games, but go in banged up with three of their top hitters — centerfielder Bransen Kuehl (.439), third baseman Dylan Richey (.500) and right fielder Blake Weaver (.268) — all likely out with injuries. Richey (3-1, 3.20 earned run average), Kuehl (1-1, 4.45) and Isaac Arnold (1-0, 1.75), who is also out, are also big parts of their pitching staff.

Torve said there is a slight chance that Kuehl could go on the mound Friday, but they don't know if they will push it.

"We're banged up, but we have a bunch of good players," he said. "Injuries are not an excuse, it is an opportunity for the next guy to prove himself. We have good players, and I expect us to play well and compete well."

Among the younger players who have stepped in this season include Hunter Tillery, Eli Oxner, Jed Jenson and Peyton Tipton.

Without some big bats in the lineup, Torve said they are going to need to work hard to manufacture runs.