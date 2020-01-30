Banged-up STM girls get past Scoopers

The St. Thomas More girls' basketball team had about as good of a first quarter as a team can have, shutting out Sturgis Thursday night at the STM gymnasium.
It was a good thing. The Cavaliers needed every bit of that 18-0 lead en route to a 64-41 win over a scrappy Scooper team.
The Class A No. 2 Cavs are also somewhat of a walking wounded squad these days, as they lost senior starting guard Delaney Klosterman with an ankle injury in the first half. STM just got senior guard Skylar Sullivan back from an ankle injury early in the season and senior Kaci Cooper is out indefinitely with an ankle injury.
"The first quarter was very important for us to get that lead because after that they (Sturgis) seemed to match our intensity," STM coach Brandon Kandolin said. "I thought they did a great job of working the ball around. Their half-court defense was very solid and they made us have to work for everything."
With STM still leading 24-5 early in the second quarter, the Scoopers closed the first half strong and cut the lead to 31-17 at the halftime break.
A three-point play by freshman Jada Mollman put the Cavs up 42-19 in the third and they took a 48-28 lead into the fourth.
Mollman had two straight baskets early in the fourth sandwiched between 3-pointers by Sarah Janz and Kylie Shaw of Sturgis. More then closed the game on a 10-2 run.
"So far now every senior has been out, and we've lost a couple others," Kandolin said. "It has been a challenge to try to figure how to move people around and keep filling spots. Credit that we were able to continue to fight with the limited bench and experience that we have. We still did a lot of good things, but we're going to have to evaluate what is going on and start preparing for Tuesday."
At times in the second half, the Cavs had two freshmen (Mollman and Scarlet Grimshaw), along with sophomore starter Marian Duffy out on the court.
"This is the accelerated growing experience," Kandolin said. "You figure how who can accept it and who can work hard and who can take on that role. There are obviously going to be mistakes that take place and we'll have to figure out who can take on those roles."
Mollman filled in nicely with the recent injury losses and put together a nice game with 13 points, nine in the second half. Kandolin said she does a lot of good things and some freshman things as well.
"She is very strong. She can be rather quick, so that is important for us," he said. "She can be a great threat. She also can shoot it. She has done some good things so far with the limited play that she has had and she can do good things on both ends of the floor."
Junior Haleigh Timmer led the way with 18 points for the Cavs, who are now 13-0 on the season. Duffy chipped in with 11 points.
Janz led Sturgis with 10 points.
The Cavaliers have two big games next week, at Belle Fourche Tuesday before hosting No. 1 and defending state champion Winner Feb. 7.
"We will have to evaluate what we need to do to get Delaney back, and if not, we have to start preparing and make sure we have things in place for Belle Fourche. They are a team we can't look past," Kandolin said. "Once that game is over we have two days to try to prepare for a Winner team that is very solid from top to bottom. They pose all kinds of problems on both ends of the floor."
Sturgis, 2-10, is at Mitchell and Huron Feb. 7-8.