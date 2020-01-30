Banged-up STM girls get past Scoopers

"So far now every senior has been out, and we've lost a couple others," Kandolin said. "It has been a challenge to try to figure how to move people around and keep filling spots. Credit that we were able to continue to fight with the limited bench and experience that we have. We still did a lot of good things, but we're going to have to evaluate what is going on and start preparing for Tuesday."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

At times in the second half, the Cavs had two freshmen (Mollman and Scarlet Grimshaw), along with sophomore starter Marian Duffy out on the court.

"This is the accelerated growing experience," Kandolin said. "You figure how who can accept it and who can work hard and who can take on that role. There are obviously going to be mistakes that take place and we'll have to figure out who can take on those roles."

Mollman filled in nicely with the recent injury losses and put together a nice game with 13 points, nine in the second half. Kandolin said she does a lot of good things and some freshman things as well.

"She is very strong. She can be rather quick, so that is important for us," he said. "She can be a great threat. She also can shoot it. She has done some good things so far with the limited play that she has had and she can do good things on both ends of the floor."