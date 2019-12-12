LAS VEGAS – Bareback rider Clayton Biglow couldn’t have picked a better time to be riding his best.
The Clements, Calif., cowboy won his third round in a row at the 2019 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo when he captured the Round 7 title with a 91.5-point ride on Rafter G Rodeo’s Ankle Biter before 16,786 spectators Wednesday night at the Thomas & Mack Center.
Biglow’s score tied the Wrangler NFR bareback riding Round 7 record set by Bobby Mote on Big Bend Rodeo’s Spring Fling in 2008.
“That was the best bull ride I ever made,” Biglow, 23, said with a laugh. “When she turned back, I was just trying to keep my feet up in her neck and stay with her, and she was really whipping it around there.”
Ankle Biter also was voted top bareback horse of Round 7.
Biglow is having an amazing Wrangler NFR. He won Round 5 with a 92.5-point ride on Pickett Pro Rodeo’s Scarlett Belle and shared Round 6’s top honor with Caleb Bennett and Tilden Hooper, as all three riders had 88.5-point rides.
Biglow’s ride in Round 6 came on Pickett Pro Rodeo’s Freckled Frog. Biglow came into the Wrangler NFR as the leader in the PRCA | RAM World Standings, and he remains there with $292,786.
Biglow has earned $110,834 at the Wrangler NFR and leads the average with 615 points on seven head.
“I’ve been drawing really good and I feel good, and I want to keep the ball rolling,” Biglow said. “I’ve been very blessed that’s for sure. I’ve just been trying to keep my confidence in my head and forget about what’s going on. You don’t want to have your highs too high and your lows too low."
Sage Kimzey wins his first round at this year’s Wrangler NFR
Sage Kimzey, the reigning five-time PRCA world champion bull rider, has had a stout performance at the 2019 Wrangler NFR, and it got even better on Wednesday night.
The Strong City, Okla., cowboy won his first round of this Wrangler NFR with a 90-point ride on Cervi Championship Rodeo’s Smoke Wagon.
“I wasn’t really paying attention, all I had to do was my job," Kimzey said. "My mantra is ‘No noise,’ and I just climb on and take care of business.”
By winning the round, Kimzey earned $33,564 counting ground money. He leads the world standings with $363,816. He has a $113,378 lead over second-place Boudreaux Campbell.
Saddle bronc rider Zeke Thurston wins with round record
Zeke Thurston, the 2016 saddle bronc riding world champion, matched up with Northcott Macza's Get Smart, the 2019 saddle bronc Pendleton Whisky “Let ’er Buck” Stock of the Year, in Round 7, and the results were historic.
Thurston set the Wrangler Round 7 record with a 92.5-point ride. The previous Round 7 record of 90 points was shared by Billy Etbauer (2009), Chase Brooks (2018) and Wade Sundell (2018).
“Yeah, that horse I’ve been on probably seven or eight times, and it’s gone good every time,” said Thurston, who was pumping his fist moments after his eight-second performance. “It’s one of those horses that, when you draw him, it could be his day or your day. It’s easy to underestimate him, because he’s not very big but bucks big and has a big heart. I’ve won a lot of money on that horse. He’s pretty special."
Thurston leads the saddle bronc riding world standings with $277,953. He also won Round 1 win an 88-point ride on Mo Betta Rodeo’s Sue City Sue.
Steer wrestler Stetson Jorgensen wins first career Wrangler NFR round
Steer wrestler Stetson Jorgensen will never forget his first appearance at the Wrangler NFR.
Now, the Blackfoot, Idaho, cowboy has even more reason to remember the experience after capturing his first career round win with a 3.4-second time in Round 7, the fastest of the rodeo through seven rounds.
“It did feel good,” Jorgensen said. “Knowing I had a good steer like that and with my horse working good, I knew I had a good shot tonight. That (victory lap) was pretty awesome. Watching the NFR when I was 10 or 12, I always wanted to be here, and making that victory lap was an accomplishment and a dream come true. I’m just so grateful to be here doing what I love.”
Tyler Milligan scores Round 7 win in tie-down roping
Tie-down roper Tyler Milligan’s Wrangler NFR debut got better Wednesday night.
The Pawhuska, Okla., cowboy clocked a 7.5-second run to win Round 7, the first of his career.
“It was awesome, I don’t how else to explain it,” Milligan said. “It’s my first time here and this win is really humbling. I knew she was pretty good, but she had a couple bad outs, the first guys that ran her didn’t do well with her. But she turned out good tonight.”
Hailey Kinsel gets her first round win of 2019 Wrangler NFR
Barrel racer Hailey Kinsel is finding her groove at the right time.
The Cotulla, Texas, cowgirl recorded a 13.60-second run to win Round 7, her first of the 2019 Wrangler NFR.
“Oh, it feels really good,” Kinsel said. “It’s nice to move up the dirt again. I kind of used my mulligan earlier when I had my first good ground draw, so I was glad to move back up and have a really good shot at it tonight. My horse has been trying hard, so I was glad to give her a good shot at it.”
Kinsel has earned checks in four consecutive rounds and took over the world standings lead with $236,713 while aboard her horse, Sister.