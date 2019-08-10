Excelsior, Minn., used an eight-run third inning to break a 2-2 tie on its way to beating the Renner Royals 12-2 on Saturday at the American Legion Central Plains Region baseball tournament.
The loss eliminated Renner from the Central Plains tournament.
Renner trailed by a run after an inning of play Saturday but took a 2-1 lead in the top of the second inning. Andy Moen and Daulton Vanderloo opened Renner’s half of the second with back-to-back singles. They scored on ground-outs by Reece Arbogast and Zach Evers.
After tying the game at 2-all in the bottom of the second, eight straight Excelsior batters reached base in the bottom of the third. Will Sturek and Matt Mortensen had the big hits for Excelsior. Sturek homered to open the third and Mortensen followed with a triple to drive in two runs.
Excelsior’s Sam Tyrpa held Renner to four hits over five innings on the mound. He allowed two earned runs and struck out two on his way to the win.
Renner starter Sam Breit gave up nine runs – seven earned – on five hits in two innings on the mound. He walked four and didn’t have a strikeout.
Minnesota claims Little League Midwest Regional
Coon Rapids-Andover, Minn., scored seven runs over the final two innings to cap a furious 8-6 comeback victory over Johnston, Iowa, in the championship game of the Little League Midwest Regional baseball tournament.
Johnston built a 5-1 lead after two innings but saw Coon Rapids-Andover inch back within 5-4 with a three-run fifth inning. The Minnesota state champs capped the comeback with a four-run fifth. Jameson Kuznia hit a three-run home run to push Coon Rapids-Andover up 8-5.
Iowa pushed one run across and loaded the bases in the bottom of the sixth to get within 8-6, but Jaxon Knutson struck out Sam Kinney to end the game.
Coon Rapids-Andover now advances to the Little League World Series.