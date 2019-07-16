Canyon Lake coach Kyle Yamada didn’t know what to expect when he headed to Collins Field on Monday morning. A day earlier, the field was flooded after nearly three inches of rain fell in about an hour right in the middle of Sunday’s district tournament games.
As he pulled up to the complex of Little League fields on Rapid City’s west side Monday, much to his surprise, the field was clear of any standing water.
“I was actually shocked when I came in the next morning,” Yamada said Tuesday. “It was crazy. On Sunday, Collins Field was a lake. The creek was so full the water that was rushing onto the field had nowhere to go.
“There’s no way I thought the field would be in such good condition, having seen what it looked like Sunday. It was under water.”
Aside from some damage to the outfield warning track, the field was in such good condition Yamada’s Canyon Lake team practiced on it Tuesday. Repairs along the outfield fence will be made Wednesday as Canyon Lake gets ready to host the South Dakota State Little League baseball tournament, which starts Friday at Collins Field.
Rapid City Little League teams from Canyon Lake and Harney make up half of the four-team field taking part in this year’s state tournament. Two first-time state entrants – Brandon Valley and Capital City from Pierre – complete the field.
State tournament play opens at 5 p.m. Friday when Brandon Valley and Capital City face off. Harney and Canyon Lake meet in the nightcap, which is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m.
“We’re excited. Friday can’t get here soon enough,” Yamada said of playing in the state tournament.
Teams playing in the state Little League tournament are all-star teams from their respective leagues. The rosters are filled with 11- and 12-year-olds who were selected from teams within their individual league. The all-star teams have practiced together for about two weeks and only have a few games under their belts to build on-field chemistry.
“We’re blessed with the 13 players we've got because they’ve picked things up so quickly. They have worked their butts off every single play,” Harney coach Darrick Brooks said. “We had about a week and a half to get them all on the same page.”
Harney found its challenge a little tougher when Sunday’s rains came and then forced its game against Timberline to be moved across town to the Rushmore Little League Complex for completion. The game didn’t get over until nearly midnight.
“To have that long of a delay definitely was a surprise,” Brooks said. “The boys battled really hard. They stayed motivated the entire time and did everything we asked them to do. So rain delay or not, our boys were ready, and it showed on the field.”
The double-elimination tournament opens Friday and continues through Monday when the state championship is decided. The winner advances to the Little League Midwest Region in Indianapolis, Ind., with pool play starting Aug. 3.