Spend some time talking basketball with Rich Gerry and it’s easy to see how important the game is in his life.
Days spent on the hardwood led to his closest friendships, provided needed guidance and mentorship, helped his family life thrive and played a role in a long, successful career.
“Basketball is a microcosm of what you need in the real world,” Gerry said by telephone interview from Bemidji, Minn., where he is the acting area director for the Bemidji Area Indian Health Services. “It developed the character of what I do now in health care administration. Assessing leadership. Working with teams. Working in different situations that require teamwork.”
Gerry will join two of his closest friends — Jack Tennyson and Steve Withorne — in the Rapid City Sports Hall of Fame when he is inducted Monday during the annual OFFICIALS Sports Recognition Banquet.
Gerry grew up in North Rapid City and began honing his basketball skills while playing at North Junior High. He met Tennyson playing Little League baseball and Withorne when Withorne moved to Rapid City from Cleveland, Ohio.
“The three of us were close friends for all of our lives,” Gerry said.
It was at North the three played for their first influential basketball coach, Don “Digger” Whalen, before moving to Rapid City High School, where Gerry became a standout three-sport athlete as a quarterback for the football team, a guard in basketball and a middle distance runner in track and field.
Basketball was his passion, and Gerry said playing for Cobbler coach Dave Strain raised his game to new levels.
“The great mentor and the man that allowed me the opportunity to do what I could do is Coach Strain,” Gerry said. “I tip my hat to him. Even though he didn’t know it, he was the male figure who represented all the great things — how you carried yourself, he taught us discipline, you had to sacrifice to be a basketball player. At the same time, what I appreciate Coach Strain for, he had a deep sense about what Jack, Steve and I could do and where we came from.”
The Cobblers capped the 1968-69 season by capturing the state Class A basketball championship with a 57-50 win over Brookings in the title game to close out a 24-1 season.
Four seasons as a starter at South Dakota State University followed for Gerry, where he played guard for coach Jim Marking. Gerry, Dave Thomas from Onida, Lee Colburn from Brookings, Dale Nicholson from Belle Fourche and Ron Wiblemo from Mitchell formed an all-South Dakota starting five in 1972-73 on a Jackrabbit team that went 18-8 and captured the North Central Conference crown.
Gerry said Marking mirrored Strain in many ways, though he was more animated on the sidelines during games.
“One time, we were on the bus, he said, ‘Rich, I know your coach in high school didn’t do these things, so I have to check myself every once in a while,’” Gerry said, with a laugh.
Memories flow from Gerry when he talks about his time on the hardwood. However, he doesn’t talk so much about the game itself, but the relationships tied to it.
How his mother Clara, a single parent raising eight kids, and grandmother Pearl, sacrificed so Gerry could play basketball in the public school system. How basketball led him to SDSU, where he met Kathy, his wife of 47 years. How his coaches influenced his life in such positive ways. How his friendships with Tennyson, Withorne and his many other teammates became lifetime bonds. How the game provided direction in his everyday life.
“My mom and grandmother, those two were highly influential. My wife has been instrumental in a lot of the things in my life,” Gerry said. “Those teams, the time we spent together, those memories are still there. It’s like we were there playing last week.”
“I attribute all of that to the experiences I had with the coaches I had. When you grow up in a home where you’re having to look for guidance. You see those mentors and you draw from their strengths.”
The annual OFFICIALS Sports Recognition Banquet and Rapid City Hall of Fame ceremony starts at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.