Basketball rivalry continues for SD Mines and BHSU

With Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference playoff spots clinched, basketball players from South Dakota School of Mines and Black Hills State University can lace up their shoes, roll the basketball onto the floor at Goodell Gymnasium and have a some fun Friday night playing against their biggest rivals to close the regular season.
Sure, there’s some playoff positioning at stake, even a RMAC championship hangs in the balance, but it’s Mines-BH, after all. Making tonight’s matchups are another in a long line of rivalry games between the Hardrockers and Yellow Jackets.
Fierce fun might describe it best.
“You couldn’t write a better script. They’re such huge games, the biggest of the year. It’s an exciting way to end the regular season,” said Black Hills State’s Mark Nore, who has taken part in these games during his playing days at BH and as head coach of the women’s basketball team.
“It doesn’t really matter what the records are. It’s always a close game. It’s always a battle, and it’s filled with surprises, too,” Nore said.
South Dakota Mines men’s coach Eric Glenn agrees.
“Everybody loves playing in a rivalry game, just because of the enthusiasm and atmosphere” Glenn said. “I’ve been here 16 years, and when we were in the DAC (Dakota Athletic Conference), we played quite a few games where there was a lot riding on it. That makes it pretty fun.”
The Yellow Jackets swept both games the first time they played the Hardrockers, with the BH women winning 55-47 and the men taking a hard-fought 70-66 decision from Mines on Nov. 26.
“That’s what we’ve talked about, enjoying every second of those two games,” Lady Hardrocker coach Jeri Jacobson said. “That’s the fun part of college basketball.
“Lucky for us, there’s really no pressure going into the game,” Jacobson continued. “We’re in the playoffs. We’re going to play one of two opponents, no matter what. It’s truly just enjoying playing with each other and enjoying the moment.”
Action at the King Center starts at 5:30 p.m. when the women’s game tips off. The men’s game follows at 7:30 p.m.
MEN’S GAME
Stand the Hardrockers and Yellow Jackets across from each other position for position and it’s almost like they’d be looking in a mirror.
Both teams feature point guards who make their teams go and can score a lot of points, their bigs take care of the paint at both ends of the floor and their shooters can deliver daggers with their 3-point and midrange shooting.
Mines senior Allec Williams holds down the point guard spot for Mines, and he’s been on a tear for the Hardrockers as of late. The 5-foot-11 senior is averaging 16.6 points per game and 3.5 assists per game. While Williams has shot 44.1% from the field for the season, he’s hit at a 51.1% shooting clip over the last nine games, eight of them 'Rocker wins.
Black Hills State counters at with Tyler Oliver, who averages 13.3 points and 7.2 rebounds per game from the point guard position. Oliver is also a tenacious defender. He held Williams to six points on 1 of 8 shooting and forced the Hardrocker guard into six turnovers.
“Tyler had a lot to do with that. He has an intensity about him that is tough to replace,” said Black Hills State coach Ryan Thompson, whose team has won 13 of its last 16 games. “Defensively, he impacts the game. He’s potentially the best guard in the conference.”
Up front, Mines gets 14.6 points per game from 6-foot-9 Mitchell Sueker and 11.4 points from 6-7 Logan Elers. They combine to grab 10.7 rebounds per game.
You have free articles remaining.
The Yellow Jackets counter with Joel Scott, a 6-foot-7 freshman, who averages a team-high 17.6 points and 6.1 rebounds at power forward. Stefan Desnica and Antonio Capley score 10.0 and 6.1 points per game, respectively, playing in the paint.
On the wings, the Hardrockers’ Jack Fiddler has hit 76 of 139 3-point field goals — a 54.7% shooting rate — and averages 8.6 points per game, while Damani Hayes shoots the 3-pointer at a 44.4% clip, having made 60 of 135 attempts. He averages 6.4 points per game for Mines, which averages 76.4 points per game and allows 68.6.
Trey Whitley has shot 50.7% overall and averages 15.1 points per game for the Yellow Jackets, who average 75.8 points per game while holding opponents to 70.5 points. Sava Dukic has hit 40 of 101 3-pointers and averages 7.3 points a game.
“We do things a little differently, but at the end of the day, it’s pretty much the same thing,” Glenn said of the two teams.
Black Hills (19-8, 16-5 RMAC) is tied with Dixie State for the top spot in the RMAC heading into the final week of play. Dixie State (21-6, 16-5) closes the season Friday night against Westminster (16-11, 11-10).
“First of all, we’re grateful to be in this position. We have a chance to play for a conference championship against a Mines team that is playing as well as anybody in the conference,” Thompson said. “They’re a great home team. We’re coming out like we’re the underdog."
Mines (16-11, 13-8 RMAC) needs some help to jump to the fourth spot in the RMAC standings. The Hardrockers, first, need to beat BH and then see UC-Colorado Springs and Colorado Mesa lose tonight.
“We need a little help, but it comes down to we can’t worry about it,” Glenn said. “Play well and we’ll see what happens.”
WOMEN’S GAME
The Lady Hardrockers come into tonight’s game against the Yellow Jackets on a hot streak. Mines has won 10 of its last 11 games, which has pushed the team into a tie for fifth place with Black Hills State.
Jacobson, in her first year at the helm of the women’s program at Mines, called in former Lady Hardrocker coach Barb Felderman to mentor her team as it headed into the second semester of play this season. It was about that time Mines began to turn a page on the season and write a new, winning chapter.
“At the very beginning of January, she came in and talked about what it means to be a Hardrocker and the legacy — how you play hard and for each other, play with a lot of heart,” Jacobson said. “Ever since then, we really started to play with a more intensity and a lot more purpose and a lot more heart.”
The Yellow Jackets have had a season that has seen some highs and lows but neither for extended stretches. Coach Nore’s club has had three three-game win streaks this season but has lost two straight only once.
“When we’re locked in, we’re pretty good,” Nore said. “Our big thing is consistency with play. That’s been our big battle all year. That part is a process. It’s something we need to grow on and mature our game. The thing to remember with that is we can’t depend on one person. Everyone needs to make sure they’re ready.”
Mines relies on the outside-in combination of 5-foot-9 guard Ryan Weiss and 5-foot-11 forward Anna Haugen to lead the way. Weiss averages 17.6 points per game, while Haugen scores 10.9 points per game and pulls down a team-best 9.8 rebounds.
Similarly, Black Hills State gets 16.7 points and 5.2 rebounds per game from 5-foot-9 Racquel Wientjes and 14.8 points and 3.1 boards from 6-foot-1 forward Morgan Ham.
Both teams expect to be better after their early-season faceoff on Nov. 26. In that game, Mines shot just 34.6% from the field while Black Hills hit just 31.0% and 21.7% from 3-point range.
“They’ve changed a lot. We’ve changed a lot. Looking back at game film, there’s a lot of differences for both teams,” Nore said. “Mines has gained a lot more confidence in how they play. They understand their roles better and the rotation of how they’re playing. I feel that we have better rotations. We have meshed into our roles better, too. Our offense is morphing into something better. We’re definitely more efficient.”
Tonight’s games around the RMAC mark the end of the regular season. The top eight teams in each league make the postseason playoffs. Pairings will be available after completion of play Friday night.