Basketball rivalry continues for SD Mines and BHSU

“We do things a little differently, but at the end of the day, it’s pretty much the same thing,” Glenn said of the two teams.

Black Hills (19-8, 16-5 RMAC) is tied with Dixie State for the top spot in the RMAC heading into the final week of play. Dixie State (21-6, 16-5) closes the season Friday night against Westminster (16-11, 11-10).

“First of all, we’re grateful to be in this position. We have a chance to play for a conference championship against a Mines team that is playing as well as anybody in the conference,” Thompson said. “They’re a great home team. We’re coming out like we’re the underdog."

Mines (16-11, 13-8 RMAC) needs some help to jump to the fourth spot in the RMAC standings. The Hardrockers, first, need to beat BH and then see UC-Colorado Springs and Colorado Mesa lose tonight.

“We need a little help, but it comes down to we can’t worry about it,” Glenn said. “Play well and we’ll see what happens.”

WOMEN’S GAME

The Lady Hardrockers come into tonight’s game against the Yellow Jackets on a hot streak. Mines has won 10 of its last 11 games, which has pushed the team into a tie for fifth place with Black Hills State.