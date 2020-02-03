Crawford, Portlock win Elks State Hoop Shoot

Rushmore jumped out to a 2-0 lead early in the second period but couldn’t hold on for their second win of the season.

Margaret O’Connor got the Thunder on the board first, scoring an unassisted goal at the 8:03 mark of the first period. Rushmore moved ahead 2-0 with 13:54 left in the second period when Cora Cox notched an unassisted goal.

Oahe got goals from Jessa McTighe with 4:55 left in the second period and tied the score at 2-all when Sara Bierne lit the lamp with 1:22 remaining in the second frame.

McTighe got her second goal of the game with 1:40 remaining in the third period to push the Capitals ahead 3-2.

Rushmore (1-11-0-0) is back in action this weekend for games at Mitchell, starting at 7 p.m. Saturday and 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

Correction

The barrel racing winner of the Wrangler 20X High School Rodeo Challenge on Sunday was Bridget Romey. She was incorrectly listed as Bridget Romney.

