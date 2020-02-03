Crawford, Portlock win Elks State Hoop Shoot

Rapid City’s Allison Crawford and Alexis Portlock won their divisions to become state champions Saturday at the Elks’ State Hoop Shoot at Georgia Morse Middle School in Pierre.
Crawford and Portlock will represent South Dakota at the Elks Regional Hoop Shoot in Rapid City on March 14. They will shoot against the state champions from Montana and North Dakota for the right to advance to the National Hoop Shoot in Chicago in April.
Crawford hit 19 of 25 free throws to win the state girls 8-9-year-old division. She won the Rapid City Elks’ Lodge Hoop Shoot by making 10 of 25 free throws on Nov. 2.
Portlock won the state girls 10-11-year-old division by hitting 17 of 25 free throws. The 11-year old Portlock hit 14 shots at the Rapid City Elks’ Lodge Contest to advance to the state competition.
In total, 47 kids, all winners of local lodge contests, competed in the State Hoop Shoot on Saturday.
The Hoop Shoot is an annual, signature kids program sponsored by the Elks. The contest is a free event for all participants.
Rushmore girls lose close one to Oahe
The Rushmore Thunder dropped a 3-2 decision to the Oahe Capitals in girls high school hockey action Saturday at the Thunder Dome in Rapid City.
Rushmore jumped out to a 2-0 lead early in the second period but couldn’t hold on for their second win of the season.
Margaret O’Connor got the Thunder on the board first, scoring an unassisted goal at the 8:03 mark of the first period. Rushmore moved ahead 2-0 with 13:54 left in the second period when Cora Cox notched an unassisted goal.
Oahe got goals from Jessa McTighe with 4:55 left in the second period and tied the score at 2-all when Sara Bierne lit the lamp with 1:22 remaining in the second frame.
McTighe got her second goal of the game with 1:40 remaining in the third period to push the Capitals ahead 3-2.
Rushmore (1-11-0-0) is back in action this weekend for games at Mitchell, starting at 7 p.m. Saturday and 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Correction
The barrel racing winner of the Wrangler 20X High School Rodeo Challenge on Sunday was Bridget Romey. She was incorrectly listed as Bridget Romney.