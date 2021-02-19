Edgemont's Simons becomes all-time leading basketball scorer

His following season, he was only able to play seven total quarters due to an injury and the Edgemont program not playing a full season because of low numbers.

Simons said it was tough to decide between basketball and football at the collegiate level, but ultimately he felt as though he would be better off playing football due to the opportunities that would be presented along the way.

Along with the hard work, Simons has had some great influences around him over the years, crediting his parents and family, as well as Coach Martin.

“My parents have been there for everything. They’re always there,” he said. “When I was younger, my dad was working in the oil fields, but since leaving that position, he has been more involved and hasn’t missed a game. Mom (Chelsie) doesn't ever miss a game either and they are always very supportive. My parents always help with the mentality that I want more. Every athlete gets to a point where they might feel well-rounded, and it is pretty good to have someone there to tell you that you want more. Mom and dad have helped with that. My brothers and sister, aunts and uncles are very supportive and make it to games whenever they can.”

He credited Martin’s dedication to the program and the players over the years.