Local Schedule | Tuesday, Feb. 4

All Times Mountain
BASKETBALL
High School
Girls Games
St. Thomas More at Belle Fourche;7:30 p.m.
R.C. Stevens at Douglas;7:30 p.m.
Harding County at Lemmon;7 p.m.
Oelrichs vs. Bison (at Stagebarn);4 p.m.
Lead-Deadwood at Spearfish;6 p.m.
You have free articles remaining.
Boys Games
Bennett County at Kadoka Area;6 p.m.
Philip at New Underwood;6 p.m.
Oelrichs vs Bison (at Stagebarn);5 p.m.
Little Wound at Red Cloud;7 p.m.
Lead-Deadwood at Spearfish;7:30 p.m.
Pine Ridge at St. Francis;5:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
High School
R.C. Central at Campbell Co., Wyo.;7 p.m.
Douglas at Sturgis;6:30 p.m.