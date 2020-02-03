Local Schedule | Tuesday, Feb. 4
Local Schedule | Tuesday, Feb. 4

All Times Mountain

BASKETBALL

High School

Girls Games

St. Thomas More at Belle Fourche;7:30 p.m.

R.C. Stevens at Douglas;7:30 p.m.

Harding County at Lemmon;7 p.m.

Oelrichs vs. Bison (at Stagebarn);4 p.m.

Lead-Deadwood at Spearfish;6 p.m.

Boys Games

Bennett County at Kadoka Area;6 p.m.

Philip at New Underwood;6 p.m.

Oelrichs vs Bison (at Stagebarn);5 p.m.

Little Wound at Red Cloud;7 p.m.

Lead-Deadwood at Spearfish;7:30 p.m.

Pine Ridge at St. Francis;5:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

High School

R.C. Central at Campbell Co., Wyo.;7 p.m.

Douglas at Sturgis;6:30 p.m.

