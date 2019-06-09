The Spearfish Sasquatch's bats couldn't be stopped in a 11-5 win over the Hastings Sodbusters Sunday on the road.
The scoring started early for Spearfish, which scored six runs in the top of the first inning and then two in the third. Hastings scored two in the bottom of the third and fourth to cut the lead to 8-4.
Spearfish scored a run in the top of the seventh, the Sodbusters responded with a run in the bottom of the eighth and the Sasquatch put things away in the top of the ninth with two more runs.
Spearfish outhit Hastings 13-12 and didn't commit an error while the Sodbusters had one.
Jaxon Rosencranz hit a home run for the Sasquatch and finished with two RBI. Trace Hamby and Beaux Escobar had two RBI while Josue Rangel, Grady Wright and Brennen Bales had an RBI each.
Brendan Knoll got the win for the Sasquatch by going seven innings and giving up 10 hits, four runs and four walks and striking out eight.
Spearfish, 8-5, will take on Hastings again today on the road at 5:35 p.m.
Champions crowned at Rushmore Cup
You have free articles remaining.
The Rushmore Cup soccer tournament concluded Sunday at the Dakota Fields Complex, Sioux Park and Mountain View Fields.
The Black Hills Rapids took home titles in two divisions, the girls' under-19 division and the boys U10 Gold division.
Queen City Futbol Club out of Spearfish won the boys' U14 Gold crown. Rapid City Elite won the girls' U15 and U16/17 title.
Magic Celtic out of Bismarck, North Dakota had a big day as well, winning titles in the boys' U19 gold and silver, U16, U15 and U14 Silver.
Billings United won the boys' U11/12 bronze, U12 silver and gold as well as the girls U14 Silver.
Real Billings Football Club won the U12 Silver and gold championships.
Gillette Soccer Club won the girls' U14 Gold crown, the Hub City Soccer Club won the U11 girls' title and the Minot Storm won the boys' U9 title.