The Rapid City Rush announced Tuesday the first two members of the 2010 CHL Ray Miron Presidents’ Cup Championship Rush team twill return for the opening weekend celebration of their title.
Goaltender Danny Battochio and forward Colt King will be present on opening weekend for the championship reunion festivities in Rapid City as the Rush open the season against the Utah Grizzlies on Oct. 25-26.
Battochio began his professional career with the Rush that season, and immediately proved himself as a top goaltender in the CHL. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound goaltender played in 42 games and registered a 28-5-4 record with a 2.60 GAA, and a .917 SV% along with a pair of shutouts. Nicknamed “The Batman,” he finished his inaugural season with the Rush among the league leaders in the CHL. He was second in wins, fourth in GAA and SV%, fifth in saves (1,090), was named to the 2010 CHL All-Star Team, and was also the 2010 CHL Rookie of the Year.
“Time flies when you’re having fun, and there will be fun times to be had at this reunion,” Battochio said. “When I wrapped up my college career at St. Francis Xavier University, my coach there had connections to Joe Ferras and reached out while he was recruiting for the upcoming season. After talking with Joe, it seemed fitting that I start my career in Rapid City. I had many chats with Miguel Beaudry, the original Rush goaltender, as well, who I watched growing up playing with the Sudbury Wolves. He was one of my idols when I was younger, and I got to play with him that rookie season. How cool of a start to a career is that?
A native of Lively, Ontario, Battochio spent 7 of his 8 professional seasons in Rapid City, amassing an overall record of 131-81-21 with a 2.61 GAA, .912 SV%, and 12 shutouts. Throughout the duration of his career at the major-junior, Canadian college, and professional levels with the OHL’s Ottawa 67’s, St. Francis Xavier University, Beibarys Atyrau in Kazakhstan, and the Rush, he never had a losing season. At the time of his retirement, Battochio laid claim to 27 different goaltending records, including most wins in Rush history in the regular season and postseason (131, 21), most games played all-time in Rush history for a goaltender in both the regular season and postseason (252, 39), most wins in a single season all-time and for a rookie (30, 28), and most shutouts all-time and in a single season (12, 4), among many others. On March 30, 2018, the Rush retired Battochio’s #30, making him the second player in team history to have a number retired, joining Scott Wray and his No. 17 in the rafters of Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Ice Arena.
King arrived at the Rush for the 2009-10 CHL season as a sixth year professional, and it proved to be one of the best years of his career. In 52 regular season games, the 6-2, 220-pound forward registered 28 goals (tied for third on the team with Les Reaney), 22 assists, and 50 total points, finishing as the sixth-best scorer on the team. King had two assists in Game 7 of the Northern Conference Finals in a 7-3 blowout over the Bossier-Shreveport Mudbugs to advance to the Ray Miron Presidents’ Cup Finals. He added an assist on Brendan Cook’s game-tying goal with 3:06 remaining in the decisive Game 6 of the Finals against the Allen Americans to force overtime. The Rush would later win the championship with 32 seconds remaining in double-overtime.
“I can’t believe it’s been 10 years. A lot has happened since then, but when you actually look back, it doesn’t seem like 10 years. Time sure flies,” King said. “Scott Wray was one of the biggest reasons of why I came to Rapid. We played two and a half years together before playing in Rapid, and I like to think he wanted me on his team with him. After speaking to Joe Ferras a few times, I was sold.
A native of Calgary, Alberta, King enjoyed a professional career of 10 seasons, divided between the ECHL with the Augusta Lynx and Utah Grizzlies, the UHL with the Port Huron Flags, the AHL with the Rochester Americans, the EIHL in Europe with the Sheffield Steelers, and the CHL with the Missouri Mavericks, Rocky Mountain Rage, and Rapid City Rush. In total, King played 507 games, and earned 169 goals, 186 assists, 355 points, and 1,392 PIM.