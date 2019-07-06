Taylor Beagle, a Lead-Deadwood graduate, was among three members of the Augustana swim and dive team named to the Scholar All-American Team for the 2018-19 season. Also named from Augustana were Kelsey Gilbert and Emma Miller.
Beagle capped off a strong sophomore year becoming a two-time All-American with a pair of top-16 finishes at the Division II Swim and Dive Championships this past March. The biology major is now able to add First-Team CSCAA Scholar All-American honors to her illustrious career so far.
The award recognizes students that have achieved a grade point average of 3.50 or higher and competed at their respective NCAA/NAIA/NJCAA Swimming and Diving Championships. The selections, drawn from 190 colleges and universities across all Divisions. The biology major has earned herself a 3.98 cumulative GPA.
Expedition League
SPEARFISH 14, HUB CITY 5: The Sasquatch did a majority of their damage in the later innings as they cruised past the Hub City Hotshots Friday night in Aberdeen.
Spearfish, 21-15, took an early 2-0 lead on RBI singles from Joe Yorke and Z Westley in the opening inning.
Despite falling behind early, Hub City caught up with a pair of runs in the third and two more in the fourth to take a 4-2 lead.
The Sasquatch had an immediate answer with three runs in the fifth, before blowing the game open with six more in the seventh. The first runs came on a two-RBI double from Chad Call, followed by RBI singles from Austin Mowrey, Jaxon Rosencranz and Yorke.
Yorke continued his big game on the offensive end with another two-RBI double in the top of the ninth.
Spearfish’s offense had no trouble finding the ball as it outhit Hot Shots 18-6.
Yorke led the way with five hits and four RBI, Westley added three hits and three RBI, while Call chipped in with two hits and two RBI.
The two teams will meet again in Aberdeen tonight at 5:35 p.m.