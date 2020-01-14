Beagle named NSIC Swimmer of the Week

Augustana junior Taylor Beagle is the NSIC Swimmer of the Week the conference announced Tuesday.

The native of Lead earned a pair of first-place finishes in the Vikings’ dual victory over Southwest Minnesota State. Beagle claimed victory in the 1,000-yard free with a time of 10 minutes, 38.94 seconds, finishing nearly nine seconds ahead of second place. She then won the 400-yard IM in a time of 4:39.46, which was more than 12 seconds better than second place.

The Vikings won the dual 199-57.

The weekly honor is the first for Beagle and second-ever for an Augustana swimmer. Previously this year, Destini Oehlertz earned the league’s swimmer of the week accolade.

Augustana returns to the pool Jan. 25 with a dual at Nebraska-Kearney before competing in the NSIC Championships Feb. 12-15 in Bismarck, N.D.

BHSU softball begins practices for spring season

Despite the thermometer reading single digit temps Tuesday morning, the Black Hills State University softball team has officially opened practice for the spring season.