The Belle Fourche boys’ basketball team pulled away in the third quarter to pick up a win over Sturgis Tuesday night in Belle Fourche.
The Broncs, who earned their second win of the season, jumped out to a 13-9 lead at the end of the opening quarter.
They would add take a 27-24 lead into the half, before carrying a nine point advantage into the fourth at 42-33.
Kelby Olson led the way for Belle Fourche with 21 points and six boards, while Colby Nowowiejski added 12 points.
Aiden Giffin added nine points and 10 rebounds for the Broncs.
Marcus Myrick paced the Scoopers with 20 points.
Belle Fourche (2-1) will travel to the State Line Shootout Friday in Newcastle, Wyo., while Sturgis (1-1) hosts Aberdeen Central on Saturday.