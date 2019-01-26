Try 1 month for 99¢

Belle Fourche Invitational

Team Scores

1 Dickinson 287.0, 2 Rapid City Stevens 285.0, 3 Sturgis 226.5, 4 Custer 154.5, 5 Hot Springs 143.5, 6 Spearfish Spartans 128.0, 7 Douglas 113.0, 8 Belle Fourche 108.0, 9 Lead-Deadwood 93.0, 10 Wright 91.5, 11 Niobrara County 59.0, 12 Rapid City Stevens JV 51.5, 13 Lyman 48.0, 14 Newell 42.0, 15 Sturgis Brown JV 39.5, 16 Hulett 39.0, 16 Lemmon 39.0, 18 St. Thomas More 37.0, 19 Sundance 24.0, 20 Dickinson JV 20.5, 21 Harding County 18.0, 22 Faith 4.0,

106

1st Place - Kaden Olson of Sturgis

2nd Place - Jack Schoenhard of Rapid City Stevens

3rd Place - Logan Graf of Custer

4th Place - Bryson Muirhead of Lyman

5th Place - Houston Crimmins of Dickinson

6th Place - Kagen Baker of Wright

7th Place - Maverick Simons of Sturgis Brown JV

8th Place - Hunter Casey of Rapid City Stevens JV

1st Place Match

Kaden Olson (Sturgis) 30-6, Fr. over Jack Schoenhard (Rapid City Stevens) 31-13, Fr. (Dec 6-1)

3rd Place Match

Logan Graf (Custer) 36-6, Fr. over Bryson Muirhead (Lyman) 34-9, Jr. (Dec 10-3)

5th Place Match

Houston Crimmins (Dickinson) 18-13, Fr. over Kagen Baker (Wright) 17-13, So. (Fall 1:51)

7th Place Match

Maverick Simons (Sturgis Brown JV) 9-8, 8th. over Hunter Casey (Rapid City Stevens JV) 21-13, Fr. (Dec 6-1)

113

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Landen Fischer of Rapid City Stevens

2nd Place - Henry Nelson of Dickinson

3rd Place - Clayton Donovan of Spearfish Spartans

4th Place - Thomas McCoy of Belle Fourche

5th Place - Evan Osborn of Sturgis

6th Place - Jacob Brunner of Custer

7th Place - Chase VanDerBoom of Newell

8th Place - Steven Permann of Sturgis Brown JV

1st Place Match

Landen Fischer (Rapid City Stevens) 27-8, Sr. over Henry Nelson (Dickinson) 19-8, 8th. (Dec 5-0)

3rd Place Match

Clayton Donovan (Spearfish Spartans) 30-13, Fr. over Thomas McCoy (Belle Fourche) 25-10, 8th. (Dec 5-3)

5th Place Match

Evan Osborn (Sturgis) 18-3, So. over Jacob Brunner (Custer) 26-9, 8th. (For.)

7th Place Match

Chase VanDerBoom (Newell) 24-17, Fr. over Steven Permann (Sturgis Brown JV) 26-11, Jr. (Dec 5-4)

120

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Jacob Wood of Sturgis

2nd Place - Logen Fischer of Rapid City Stevens

3rd Place - William George of Douglas

4th Place - Oakley Blakeman of Spearfish Spartans

5th Place - Preston Seamands of Wright

6th Place - Owen Haiar of Sundance

7th Place - Joshua Johnson of Dickinson

8th Place - Warrick Morel of Dickinson JV

1st Place Match

Jacob Wood (Sturgis) 32-4, Sr. over Logen Fischer (Rapid City Stevens) 35-14, Sr. (MD 11-2)

3rd Place Match

William George (Douglas) 28-5, Sr. over Oakley Blakeman (Spearfish Spartans) 30-11, Fr. (For.)

5th Place Match

Preston Seamands (Wright) 26-4, Jr. over Owen Haiar (Sundance) 20-9, So. (Dec 6-2)

7th Place Match

Joshua Johnson (Dickinson) 24-10, Sr. over Warrick Morel (Dickinson JV) 9-8, So. (Fall 3:49)

126

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Cody Stockman of Rapid City Stevens

2nd Place - Brendan Johnson of Dickinson

3rd Place - Logan Desersa of Sturgis

4th Place - Max Johnson of Lead-Deadwood

5th Place - Cullen Murphy of Dickinson

6th Place - Cade Grill of Custer

7th Place - Dalton Butler of Hulett

8th Place - Kadden Dillman of Lead-Deadwood

1st Place Match

Cody Stockman (Rapid City Stevens) 26-8, Sr. over Brendan Johnson (Dickinson) 18-10, Sr. (Dec 4-3)

3rd Place Match

Logan Desersa (Sturgis) 17-17, So. over Max Johnson (Lead-Deadwood) 19-8, Jr. (MD 10-2)

5th Place Match

Cullen Murphy (Dickinson) 12-6, So. over Cade Grill (Custer) 28-18, 8th. (Dec 6-2)

7th Place Match

Dalton Butler (Hulett) 25-6, Jr. over Kadden Dillman (Lead-Deadwood) 10-10, Jr. (Dec 4-3)

132

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Jaren Berger of Dickinson

2nd Place - Declan Malone of Rapid City Stevens

3rd Place - Max Sailor of Spearfish Spartans

4th Place - Carson Pinske of Lead-Deadwood

5th Place - Joe Hanson of Belle Fourche

6th Place - Payton DeWitt of Douglas

7th Place - Tyler Voorhees of Rapid City Stevens JV

8th Place - Tristen Fierbach of Lead-Deadwood

1st Place Match

Jaren Berger (Dickinson) 23-8, Sr. over Declan Malone (Rapid City Stevens) 31-13, Jr. (Dec 5-2)

3rd Place Match

Max Sailor (Spearfish Spartans) 30-9, So. over Carson Pinske (Lead-Deadwood) 23-5, Sr. (Dec 4-0)

5th Place Match

Joe Hanson (Belle Fourche) 21-9, Sr. over Payton DeWitt (Douglas) 22-13, Fr. (SV-1 6-4)

7th Place Match

Tyler Voorhees (Rapid City Stevens JV) 21-19, So. over Tristen Fierbach (Lead-Deadwood) 6-7, Fr. (MD 12-4)

138

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Darien Malone of Rapid City Stevens

2nd Place - Perry Ketelsen of Sturgis

3rd Place - Jesse McCann of Harding County

4th Place - Jackson Wilson of Douglas

5th Place - Cody Booth of Dickinson

6th Place - Keaton Bissonnette of Hot Springs

7th Place - Corter Doney of Rapid City Stevens JV

8th Place - Bryan Roselles of Rapid City Stevens JV

1st Place Match

Darien Malone (Rapid City Stevens) 25-11, Jr. over Perry Ketelsen (Sturgis) 19-18, Fr. (Dec 6-5)

3rd Place Match

Jesse McCann (Harding County ) 22-13, Sr. over Jackson Wilson (Douglas) 19-12, Sr. (Dec 6-1)

5th Place Match

Cody Booth (Dickinson) 10-5, So. over Keaton Bissonnette (Hot Springs) 24-21, Fr. (Fall 4:34)

7th Place Match

Corter Doney (Rapid City Stevens JV) 11-9, 8th. over Bryan Roselles (Rapid City Stevens JV) 5-8, Fr. (For.)

145

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Kody Hagen of Hot Springs

2nd Place - Reese Jacobs of Sturgis

3rd Place - Mathew Meschke of Dickinson

4th Place - Irail Griffin of Custer

5th Place - Kayden Mack of Wright

6th Place - Marvin King of Newell

7th Place - Cayden Wolfe of Belle Fourche

8th Place - Caleb Allen of Rapid City Stevens

1st Place Match

Kody Hagen (Hot Springs) 34-6, Sr. over Reese Jacobs (Sturgis) 28-12, 8th. (Fall 3:12)

3rd Place Match

Mathew Meschke (Dickinson) 23-8, Sr. over Irail Griffin (Custer) 27-13, Jr. (Dec 5-2)

5th Place Match

Kayden Mack (Wright) 22-11, So. over Marvin King (Newell) 20-13, Sr. (Dec 7-2)

7th Place Match

Cayden Wolfe (Belle Fourche) 20-10, Fr. over Caleb Allen (Rapid City Stevens) 17-21, Fr. (Fall 3:40)

152

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Chance Grill of Custer

2nd Place - Cooper Voorhees of Rapid City Stevens

3rd Place - Colton Jackson of Douglas

4th Place - Jaredon Dosch of Belle Fourche

5th Place - Jaxin Torgerson of Dickinson

6th Place - Justin Burnham of Sturgis

7th Place - Logan Sauder of St. Thomas More

8th Place - Taylor Dykes of Hulett

1st Place Match

Chance Grill (Custer) 34-2, Sr. over Cooper Voorhees (Rapid City Stevens) 37-2, Jr. (Dec 10-7)

3rd Place Match

Colton Jackson (Douglas) 26-7, Sr. over Jaredon Dosch (Belle Fourche) 23-10, Sr. (MD 12-4)

5th Place Match

Jaxin Torgerson (Dickinson) 8-6, So. over Justin Burnham (Sturgis) 22-18, Jr. (Dec 4-2)

7th Place Match

Logan Sauder (St. Thomas More) 22-15, Jr. over Taylor Dykes (Hulett) 17-15, Jr. (Fall 0:47)

160

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Tate Nordby of Dickinson

2nd Place - Nate Allen of Rapid City Stevens

3rd Place - Brett Konst of Sturgis

4th Place - Caleb McGregor of Newell

5th Place - Pratt Williams of Lead-Deadwood

6th Place - Elijah Steele of Custer

7th Place - Cade Bickerdyke of Belle Fourche

8th Place - Trey Svoboda of Hulett

1st Place Match

Tate Nordby (Dickinson) 24-8, Sr. over Nate Allen (Rapid City Stevens) 25-13, Sr. (Dec 5-2)

3rd Place Match

Brett Konst (Sturgis) 25-11, Jr. over Caleb McGregor (Newell) 27-14, Fr. (Dec 8-1)

5th Place Match

Pratt Williams (Lead-Deadwood) 20-11, Jr. over Elijah Steele (Custer) 20-17, So. (Fall 2:22)

7th Place Match

Cade Bickerdyke (Belle Fourche) 18-16, Fr. over Trey Svoboda (Hulett) 5-11, Sr. (Fall 1:14)

170

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Caleb Brink of Rapid City Stevens

2nd Place - Caleb Usher of Dickinson

3rd Place - Micaiah Grace of Custer

4th Place - TeeJay Atwood of Hot Springs

5th Place - Elijah Zuniga of Spearfish Spartans

6th Place - Dylan Witt of Lemmon

7th Place - Carl Nash of Sturgis

8th Place - Garrett White of Dickinson JV

1st Place Match

Caleb Brink (Rapid City Stevens) 29-12, Jr. over Caleb Usher (Dickinson) 16-9, Sr. (Dec 8-5)

3rd Place Match

Micaiah Grace (Custer) 35-7, Jr. over TeeJay Atwood (Hot Springs) 20-10, Jr. (Dec 8-1)

5th Place Match

Elijah Zuniga (Spearfish Spartans) 19-14, Jr. over Dylan Witt (Lemmon) 13-13, . (Fall 2:21)

7th Place Match

Carl Nash (Sturgis) 6-2, Sr. over Garrett White (Dickinson JV) 8-6, Jr. (Fall 1:33)

182

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Tanner Jarrett of Dickinson

2nd Place - Corten Dobesh of St. Thomas More

3rd Place - Chad Kelso of Hot Springs

4th Place - Taylor Coffield of Sturgis

5th Place - Dylan Molzahn of Niobrara County

6th Place - Cody Rakow of Lead-Deadwood

7th Place - Grayson Janssen of Rapid City Stevens

8th Place - Jarrid Kostelecky of Dickinson JV

1st Place Match

Tanner Jarrett (Dickinson) 17-10, So. over Corten Dobesh (St. Thomas More) 22-9, Sr. (Fall 3:28)

3rd Place Match

Chad Kelso (Hot Springs) 22-19, Sr. over Taylor Coffield (Sturgis) 13-15, Jr. (SV-1 7-2)

5th Place Match

Dylan Molzahn (Niobrara County) 17-11, Fr. over Cody Rakow (Lead-Deadwood) 17-12, So. (Dec 8-1)

7th Place Match

Grayson Janssen (Rapid City Stevens) 5-5, Fr. over Jarrid Kostelecky (Dickinson JV) 6-8, Fr. (Dec 6-5)

195

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Garrett Heil of Hot Springs

2nd Place - Pacen Gifford of Niobrara County

3rd Place - Kameron Clark of Dickinson

4th Place - Ben Sobczak of Rapid City Stevens

5th Place - Tice McVay of Sturgis

6th Place - Ty Dailey of Custer

7th Place - Gavin Robinson of Sundance

8th Place - Zeb Goodrich of Wright

1st Place Match

Garrett Heil (Hot Springs) 34-4, Sr. over Pacen Gifford (Niobrara County) 22-7, Sr. (Fall 4:22)

3rd Place Match

Kameron Clark (Dickinson) 7-2, Sr. over Ben Sobczak (Rapid City Stevens) 20-19, Sr. (Dec 2-1)

5th Place Match

Tice McVay (Sturgis) 11-19, Sr. over Ty Dailey (Custer) 14-21, So. (MD 10-0)

7th Place Match

Gavin Robinson (Sundance) 13-12, So. over Zeb Goodrich (Wright) 11-10, Jr. (Fall 4:21)

220

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Evan Hehr of Spearfish Spartans

2nd Place - Mason Finsterwalder of Douglas

3rd Place - Phoenix Buske of Wright

4th Place - Jasper Caldera of Niobrara County

5th Place - Hunter McMath of Rapid City Stevens

6th Place - Marcus Harkless of Hot Springs

7th Place - Tyler White of Dickinson

8th Place - Brooks Clooten of Belle Fourche

1st Place Match

Evan Hehr (Spearfish Spartans) 28-8, Jr. over Mason Finsterwalder (Douglas) 17-13, Jr. (Dec 7-3)

3rd Place Match

Phoenix Buske (Wright) 20-3, Jr. over Jasper Caldera (Niobrara County) 19-16, So. (Fall 1:58)

5th Place Match

Hunter McMath (Rapid City Stevens) 26-11, Sr. over Marcus Harkless (Hot Springs) 15-8, So. (Dec 4-2)

7th Place Match

Tyler White (Dickinson) 10-10, . over Brooks Clooten (Belle Fourche) 11-11, Fr. (Fall 3:00)

285

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Rob Lester of Lead-Deadwood

2nd Place - Jadeon Biggers of Lyman

3rd Place - Jake Ellison of Lemmon

4th Place - Connor Braun of Douglas

5th Place - Tyrese Morris of Rapid City Stevens

6th Place - Eli Huot of Rapid City Stevens JV

7th Place - Michael Streeter of Belle Fourche

8th Place - Austin Crotteau of Spearfish Spartans

1st Place Match

Rob Lester (Lead-Deadwood) 24-2, Jr. over Jadeon Biggers (Lyman) 23-10, Sr. (MD 9-0)

3rd Place Match

Jake Ellison (Lemmon) 18-9, . over Connor Braun (Douglas) 23-9, Sr. (Fall 0:39)

5th Place Match

Tyrese Morris (Rapid City Stevens) 20-21, Sr. over Eli Huot (Rapid City Stevens JV) 17-14, So. (Dec 3-0)

7th Place Match

Michael Streeter (Belle Fourche) 20-14, Jr. over Austin Crotteau (Spearfish Spartans) 4-6, So. (Dec 5-1)

Tags