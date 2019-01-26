Belle Fourche Invitational
Team Scores
1 Dickinson 287.0, 2 Rapid City Stevens 285.0, 3 Sturgis 226.5, 4 Custer 154.5, 5 Hot Springs 143.5, 6 Spearfish Spartans 128.0, 7 Douglas 113.0, 8 Belle Fourche 108.0, 9 Lead-Deadwood 93.0, 10 Wright 91.5, 11 Niobrara County 59.0, 12 Rapid City Stevens JV 51.5, 13 Lyman 48.0, 14 Newell 42.0, 15 Sturgis Brown JV 39.5, 16 Hulett 39.0, 16 Lemmon 39.0, 18 St. Thomas More 37.0, 19 Sundance 24.0, 20 Dickinson JV 20.5, 21 Harding County 18.0, 22 Faith 4.0,
106
1st Place - Kaden Olson of Sturgis
2nd Place - Jack Schoenhard of Rapid City Stevens
3rd Place - Logan Graf of Custer
4th Place - Bryson Muirhead of Lyman
5th Place - Houston Crimmins of Dickinson
6th Place - Kagen Baker of Wright
7th Place - Maverick Simons of Sturgis Brown JV
8th Place - Hunter Casey of Rapid City Stevens JV
1st Place Match
Kaden Olson (Sturgis) 30-6, Fr. over Jack Schoenhard (Rapid City Stevens) 31-13, Fr. (Dec 6-1)
3rd Place Match
Logan Graf (Custer) 36-6, Fr. over Bryson Muirhead (Lyman) 34-9, Jr. (Dec 10-3)
5th Place Match
Houston Crimmins (Dickinson) 18-13, Fr. over Kagen Baker (Wright) 17-13, So. (Fall 1:51)
7th Place Match
Maverick Simons (Sturgis Brown JV) 9-8, 8th. over Hunter Casey (Rapid City Stevens JV) 21-13, Fr. (Dec 6-1)
113
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Landen Fischer of Rapid City Stevens
2nd Place - Henry Nelson of Dickinson
3rd Place - Clayton Donovan of Spearfish Spartans
4th Place - Thomas McCoy of Belle Fourche
5th Place - Evan Osborn of Sturgis
6th Place - Jacob Brunner of Custer
7th Place - Chase VanDerBoom of Newell
8th Place - Steven Permann of Sturgis Brown JV
1st Place Match
Landen Fischer (Rapid City Stevens) 27-8, Sr. over Henry Nelson (Dickinson) 19-8, 8th. (Dec 5-0)
3rd Place Match
Clayton Donovan (Spearfish Spartans) 30-13, Fr. over Thomas McCoy (Belle Fourche) 25-10, 8th. (Dec 5-3)
5th Place Match
Evan Osborn (Sturgis) 18-3, So. over Jacob Brunner (Custer) 26-9, 8th. (For.)
7th Place Match
Chase VanDerBoom (Newell) 24-17, Fr. over Steven Permann (Sturgis Brown JV) 26-11, Jr. (Dec 5-4)
120
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Jacob Wood of Sturgis
2nd Place - Logen Fischer of Rapid City Stevens
3rd Place - William George of Douglas
4th Place - Oakley Blakeman of Spearfish Spartans
5th Place - Preston Seamands of Wright
6th Place - Owen Haiar of Sundance
7th Place - Joshua Johnson of Dickinson
8th Place - Warrick Morel of Dickinson JV
1st Place Match
Jacob Wood (Sturgis) 32-4, Sr. over Logen Fischer (Rapid City Stevens) 35-14, Sr. (MD 11-2)
3rd Place Match
William George (Douglas) 28-5, Sr. over Oakley Blakeman (Spearfish Spartans) 30-11, Fr. (For.)
5th Place Match
Preston Seamands (Wright) 26-4, Jr. over Owen Haiar (Sundance) 20-9, So. (Dec 6-2)
7th Place Match
Joshua Johnson (Dickinson) 24-10, Sr. over Warrick Morel (Dickinson JV) 9-8, So. (Fall 3:49)
126
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Cody Stockman of Rapid City Stevens
2nd Place - Brendan Johnson of Dickinson
3rd Place - Logan Desersa of Sturgis
4th Place - Max Johnson of Lead-Deadwood
5th Place - Cullen Murphy of Dickinson
6th Place - Cade Grill of Custer
7th Place - Dalton Butler of Hulett
8th Place - Kadden Dillman of Lead-Deadwood
1st Place Match
Cody Stockman (Rapid City Stevens) 26-8, Sr. over Brendan Johnson (Dickinson) 18-10, Sr. (Dec 4-3)
3rd Place Match
Logan Desersa (Sturgis) 17-17, So. over Max Johnson (Lead-Deadwood) 19-8, Jr. (MD 10-2)
5th Place Match
Cullen Murphy (Dickinson) 12-6, So. over Cade Grill (Custer) 28-18, 8th. (Dec 6-2)
7th Place Match
Dalton Butler (Hulett) 25-6, Jr. over Kadden Dillman (Lead-Deadwood) 10-10, Jr. (Dec 4-3)
132
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Jaren Berger of Dickinson
2nd Place - Declan Malone of Rapid City Stevens
3rd Place - Max Sailor of Spearfish Spartans
4th Place - Carson Pinske of Lead-Deadwood
5th Place - Joe Hanson of Belle Fourche
6th Place - Payton DeWitt of Douglas
7th Place - Tyler Voorhees of Rapid City Stevens JV
8th Place - Tristen Fierbach of Lead-Deadwood
1st Place Match
Jaren Berger (Dickinson) 23-8, Sr. over Declan Malone (Rapid City Stevens) 31-13, Jr. (Dec 5-2)
3rd Place Match
Max Sailor (Spearfish Spartans) 30-9, So. over Carson Pinske (Lead-Deadwood) 23-5, Sr. (Dec 4-0)
5th Place Match
Joe Hanson (Belle Fourche) 21-9, Sr. over Payton DeWitt (Douglas) 22-13, Fr. (SV-1 6-4)
7th Place Match
Tyler Voorhees (Rapid City Stevens JV) 21-19, So. over Tristen Fierbach (Lead-Deadwood) 6-7, Fr. (MD 12-4)
138
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Darien Malone of Rapid City Stevens
2nd Place - Perry Ketelsen of Sturgis
3rd Place - Jesse McCann of Harding County
4th Place - Jackson Wilson of Douglas
5th Place - Cody Booth of Dickinson
6th Place - Keaton Bissonnette of Hot Springs
7th Place - Corter Doney of Rapid City Stevens JV
8th Place - Bryan Roselles of Rapid City Stevens JV
1st Place Match
Darien Malone (Rapid City Stevens) 25-11, Jr. over Perry Ketelsen (Sturgis) 19-18, Fr. (Dec 6-5)
3rd Place Match
Jesse McCann (Harding County ) 22-13, Sr. over Jackson Wilson (Douglas) 19-12, Sr. (Dec 6-1)
5th Place Match
Cody Booth (Dickinson) 10-5, So. over Keaton Bissonnette (Hot Springs) 24-21, Fr. (Fall 4:34)
7th Place Match
Corter Doney (Rapid City Stevens JV) 11-9, 8th. over Bryan Roselles (Rapid City Stevens JV) 5-8, Fr. (For.)
145
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Kody Hagen of Hot Springs
2nd Place - Reese Jacobs of Sturgis
3rd Place - Mathew Meschke of Dickinson
4th Place - Irail Griffin of Custer
5th Place - Kayden Mack of Wright
6th Place - Marvin King of Newell
7th Place - Cayden Wolfe of Belle Fourche
8th Place - Caleb Allen of Rapid City Stevens
1st Place Match
Kody Hagen (Hot Springs) 34-6, Sr. over Reese Jacobs (Sturgis) 28-12, 8th. (Fall 3:12)
3rd Place Match
Mathew Meschke (Dickinson) 23-8, Sr. over Irail Griffin (Custer) 27-13, Jr. (Dec 5-2)
5th Place Match
Kayden Mack (Wright) 22-11, So. over Marvin King (Newell) 20-13, Sr. (Dec 7-2)
7th Place Match
Cayden Wolfe (Belle Fourche) 20-10, Fr. over Caleb Allen (Rapid City Stevens) 17-21, Fr. (Fall 3:40)
152
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Chance Grill of Custer
2nd Place - Cooper Voorhees of Rapid City Stevens
3rd Place - Colton Jackson of Douglas
4th Place - Jaredon Dosch of Belle Fourche
5th Place - Jaxin Torgerson of Dickinson
6th Place - Justin Burnham of Sturgis
7th Place - Logan Sauder of St. Thomas More
8th Place - Taylor Dykes of Hulett
1st Place Match
Chance Grill (Custer) 34-2, Sr. over Cooper Voorhees (Rapid City Stevens) 37-2, Jr. (Dec 10-7)
3rd Place Match
Colton Jackson (Douglas) 26-7, Sr. over Jaredon Dosch (Belle Fourche) 23-10, Sr. (MD 12-4)
5th Place Match
Jaxin Torgerson (Dickinson) 8-6, So. over Justin Burnham (Sturgis) 22-18, Jr. (Dec 4-2)
7th Place Match
Logan Sauder (St. Thomas More) 22-15, Jr. over Taylor Dykes (Hulett) 17-15, Jr. (Fall 0:47)
160
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Tate Nordby of Dickinson
2nd Place - Nate Allen of Rapid City Stevens
3rd Place - Brett Konst of Sturgis
4th Place - Caleb McGregor of Newell
5th Place - Pratt Williams of Lead-Deadwood
6th Place - Elijah Steele of Custer
7th Place - Cade Bickerdyke of Belle Fourche
8th Place - Trey Svoboda of Hulett
1st Place Match
Tate Nordby (Dickinson) 24-8, Sr. over Nate Allen (Rapid City Stevens) 25-13, Sr. (Dec 5-2)
3rd Place Match
Brett Konst (Sturgis) 25-11, Jr. over Caleb McGregor (Newell) 27-14, Fr. (Dec 8-1)
5th Place Match
Pratt Williams (Lead-Deadwood) 20-11, Jr. over Elijah Steele (Custer) 20-17, So. (Fall 2:22)
7th Place Match
Cade Bickerdyke (Belle Fourche) 18-16, Fr. over Trey Svoboda (Hulett) 5-11, Sr. (Fall 1:14)
170
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Caleb Brink of Rapid City Stevens
2nd Place - Caleb Usher of Dickinson
3rd Place - Micaiah Grace of Custer
4th Place - TeeJay Atwood of Hot Springs
5th Place - Elijah Zuniga of Spearfish Spartans
6th Place - Dylan Witt of Lemmon
7th Place - Carl Nash of Sturgis
8th Place - Garrett White of Dickinson JV
1st Place Match
Caleb Brink (Rapid City Stevens) 29-12, Jr. over Caleb Usher (Dickinson) 16-9, Sr. (Dec 8-5)
3rd Place Match
Micaiah Grace (Custer) 35-7, Jr. over TeeJay Atwood (Hot Springs) 20-10, Jr. (Dec 8-1)
5th Place Match
Elijah Zuniga (Spearfish Spartans) 19-14, Jr. over Dylan Witt (Lemmon) 13-13, . (Fall 2:21)
7th Place Match
Carl Nash (Sturgis) 6-2, Sr. over Garrett White (Dickinson JV) 8-6, Jr. (Fall 1:33)
182
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Tanner Jarrett of Dickinson
2nd Place - Corten Dobesh of St. Thomas More
3rd Place - Chad Kelso of Hot Springs
4th Place - Taylor Coffield of Sturgis
5th Place - Dylan Molzahn of Niobrara County
6th Place - Cody Rakow of Lead-Deadwood
7th Place - Grayson Janssen of Rapid City Stevens
8th Place - Jarrid Kostelecky of Dickinson JV
1st Place Match
Tanner Jarrett (Dickinson) 17-10, So. over Corten Dobesh (St. Thomas More) 22-9, Sr. (Fall 3:28)
3rd Place Match
Chad Kelso (Hot Springs) 22-19, Sr. over Taylor Coffield (Sturgis) 13-15, Jr. (SV-1 7-2)
5th Place Match
Dylan Molzahn (Niobrara County) 17-11, Fr. over Cody Rakow (Lead-Deadwood) 17-12, So. (Dec 8-1)
7th Place Match
Grayson Janssen (Rapid City Stevens) 5-5, Fr. over Jarrid Kostelecky (Dickinson JV) 6-8, Fr. (Dec 6-5)
195
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Garrett Heil of Hot Springs
2nd Place - Pacen Gifford of Niobrara County
3rd Place - Kameron Clark of Dickinson
4th Place - Ben Sobczak of Rapid City Stevens
5th Place - Tice McVay of Sturgis
6th Place - Ty Dailey of Custer
7th Place - Gavin Robinson of Sundance
8th Place - Zeb Goodrich of Wright
1st Place Match
Garrett Heil (Hot Springs) 34-4, Sr. over Pacen Gifford (Niobrara County) 22-7, Sr. (Fall 4:22)
3rd Place Match
Kameron Clark (Dickinson) 7-2, Sr. over Ben Sobczak (Rapid City Stevens) 20-19, Sr. (Dec 2-1)
5th Place Match
Tice McVay (Sturgis) 11-19, Sr. over Ty Dailey (Custer) 14-21, So. (MD 10-0)
7th Place Match
Gavin Robinson (Sundance) 13-12, So. over Zeb Goodrich (Wright) 11-10, Jr. (Fall 4:21)
220
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Evan Hehr of Spearfish Spartans
2nd Place - Mason Finsterwalder of Douglas
3rd Place - Phoenix Buske of Wright
4th Place - Jasper Caldera of Niobrara County
5th Place - Hunter McMath of Rapid City Stevens
6th Place - Marcus Harkless of Hot Springs
7th Place - Tyler White of Dickinson
8th Place - Brooks Clooten of Belle Fourche
1st Place Match
Evan Hehr (Spearfish Spartans) 28-8, Jr. over Mason Finsterwalder (Douglas) 17-13, Jr. (Dec 7-3)
3rd Place Match
Phoenix Buske (Wright) 20-3, Jr. over Jasper Caldera (Niobrara County) 19-16, So. (Fall 1:58)
5th Place Match
Hunter McMath (Rapid City Stevens) 26-11, Sr. over Marcus Harkless (Hot Springs) 15-8, So. (Dec 4-2)
7th Place Match
Tyler White (Dickinson) 10-10, . over Brooks Clooten (Belle Fourche) 11-11, Fr. (Fall 3:00)
285
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Rob Lester of Lead-Deadwood
2nd Place - Jadeon Biggers of Lyman
3rd Place - Jake Ellison of Lemmon
4th Place - Connor Braun of Douglas
5th Place - Tyrese Morris of Rapid City Stevens
6th Place - Eli Huot of Rapid City Stevens JV
7th Place - Michael Streeter of Belle Fourche
8th Place - Austin Crotteau of Spearfish Spartans
1st Place Match
Rob Lester (Lead-Deadwood) 24-2, Jr. over Jadeon Biggers (Lyman) 23-10, Sr. (MD 9-0)
3rd Place Match
Jake Ellison (Lemmon) 18-9, . over Connor Braun (Douglas) 23-9, Sr. (Fall 0:39)
5th Place Match
Tyrese Morris (Rapid City Stevens) 20-21, Sr. over Eli Huot (Rapid City Stevens JV) 17-14, So. (Dec 3-0)
7th Place Match
Michael Streeter (Belle Fourche) 20-14, Jr. over Austin Crotteau (Spearfish Spartans) 4-6, So. (Dec 5-1)