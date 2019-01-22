Belle Fourche's Burr earns SDGA scholarship
Jade Burr of Belle Fourche, who attends Dakota Wesleyan, is among six golfers that the SDGA Junior Golf Foundation has awarded $1,500 scholarships.
The applicants are assessed on their golfing history, academics, extracurricular activities and community service.
Also awarded scholarships were: Jonah Dohrer of Aberdeen, who is attending South Dakota State University; Sydney Wirebaugh of Aberdeen, who is attending South Dakota State University; Austin Hoss of Pierre, who is attending South Dakota State University; Hank Eggebraaten of Sioux Falls, who is attending the University of Sioux Falls and Elizabeth Duncan of Brandon, who is attending the University of South Dakota.
Knights of Columbus to hold free throw conception in Sturgis
All boys and girls ages 9 to 14 are invited to participate in the local level of the 2019 Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championship. The competition will be held Sunday at 3 p.m. at the Sturgis Armory, on Main Street in Sturgis.
The Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championship is sponsored annually, with winners progressing through local, district and state competitions. All boys and girls 9 to 14 years old are eligible to participate and will compete in their respective age divisions.
Participants are required to furnish proof of age and written parental consent. Registration will take place at the Sturgis Armory prior to the competition. For additional information contact Eric Fowler at 605-490-3372 or Terry Anderson at 605-499-8104.